2022 Holiday Gift Guide: Tech gift ideas for everyone in your family - Technobubble Tech

Looking for a holiday gift for your little one? Perhaps your significant other loves to cook? Or maybe you know someone who’s an avid gamer?

No worries, this holiday gift guide has got you covered.

From kids and teens to older adults, this list has got several recommendations to help you add to your holiday cheer.

And do feel free to check it twice. Regardless if it’s for someone naught or nice there’s bound to be something here for everybody. (This gift guide will also be updated through the holiday season as we test more gadgets and items.)

Category 1: For kids and kids at heart

Let’s start with the ones who love the holidays the most — kids! There’s just something about this time of year that kids just absolutely love. Admit it, you used to be one, too. Heck, even some “adults” might get a kick out of some of these presents. Don’t worry. It’ll be our little secret.

LaScoota Sit N’ Scoot

Designed for kids ages 3 to 12, parents can get plenty of mileage from the LaScoota Sit N’ Scoot thanks to its 2-in-1 variable design.

It comes with an attachable seat for younger children who aren’t coordinated quite yet. For older toddlers and kids, simply take out the seat and they can use it as a regular stand-up push scooter. The double wheels at the front also help with balance — kind of like training wheels in reverse — and it can accommodate riders up to 100 pounds.

I tested this with my 4-year-old nephew and he has since improved from using it with a seat to kicking and zipping across the neighborhood like a bat out of, um, heck. It’s easily one of my nephew’s favorite toys right now.

Power Pony

“Whoa, what’s that?”

This is the typical reaction I get when people see the Power Pony for the first time. It’s no surprise. It’s not everyday that you see something that’s essentially a cross between a hoverboard and a rocking pony. The Power Pony is akin to kids having their cake and eating it, too, as it allows them to enjoy the fun of a hoverboard — whether it be zipping forward or doing nifty spinning tricks — but in a much safer way. It’s like a hoverboard with training wheels.

The Power Pony can also support up to 150 pounds so don’t be surprised if you see some adults “testing” it for their kids. I’m sure they’re doing it for the children and not just horsing around (yeah, right).

Cost: $499

$499 More details: Power Pony official site

Yvolution YES Electric Scooter

For teens and young adults, perhaps a larger scooter with more power — literally — would be a better option.

The Yvolution YES Electric Scooter comes with a foldable design for easy transport, bag hooks, a built-in rechargeable battery that can cover up to 15.5 miles in a single charge, plus a headlight for added safety at night. This makes it great not just for fun rides but also as a micro-mobility option for high school and college kids.

It comes with three speed modes: Walking at 3.7 miles per hour, medium at 11.2 miles per hour, and maximum at 15.5 miles per hour. Throw in a classic, retro design and you’ve got an electric scooter with a unique vibe.

Cost: $599

$599 More details: Yvolution YES Electric Scooter official site

Swagtron EB-6 Bandit Kids Electric Fat Bike

A smaller, kid-friendly version of the Swagtron EB-8 electric bike that we recommended in last year’s holiday gift guide, the Swagtron EB-6 is a smaller off-road e-bike with many of the same features of its bigger cousin. These include 7-speed Shimano gears, dual-disc brakes and all-terrain fat tires that can pull double duty on pavement and trails.

The EB-6 has a top speed of just under 19 miles per hour in electric mode and its built-in battery can go 20 miles on a single charge. Otherwise, you can go old-school and use pedal power as well. It can also support a little over 264 pounds of weight.

It also just went on sale, making it a great bang for the buck item.

GoDice Smart Dice

Board games seem so 20th century.

But with the advent of apps and, now, smart dice, those games of yore have gained a modern vibe. Take the GoDice. The smart connected dice can be used with compatible games on your tablet or phone, conveniently inputting the results of each dice roll for you.

It gives new life to classic games such as Yatze, Backgammon and Farkle, adding new life to family gaming sessions. You can even get a GoDice RPG set that comes with polyhedral dice for games like Dungeons and Dragons.

Cost: $49.95 to $119.95

$49.95 to $119.95 More details: GoDice official site

Category 2: For the home and kitchen

Here are some gift ideas that are cool and practical to boot. Whether it’s for a home cook, a homebody or someone who likes to hang out in the backyard, here are some recommendations to help you get started.

Anova Precision Cooker Pro

Sous vide is a game changer for any home cook, allowing them to cook normally challenging fare such as barbecue beef brisket to moist, tender perfection. You just put your protein in the water bath until it’s ready, brown it in a pan or in the oven and you’ve got perfectly cooked meat.

I’ve personally been using the standard Anova Precision Cooker for a few years now and it’s made holiday cooking a breeze. The Anova Precision Cooker Pro is a step up, boasting more power for heating a larger amount of water, which is great for bigger pieces of meat or larger batches. It’s also on sale for half off the original MSRP as of this writing, making it an even better deal.

Cost: $199.99

$199.99 More details: Anova Precision Cooker Pro official site

Z Grills 700D4E Pellet Grill

Last year, we recommended the Traeger Ironwood 885 Pellet Grill as one of our holiday picks for really generous gift givers. Admittedly, the Traeger’s $1,599.99 price tag is on the high side so we’re recommending something more affordable this year.

Say hello to the Z Grills 700D4E Pellet Grill.

The Z Grills costs just half — or even less when on sale — than the Traeger, making it easier on the pocketbook. Don’t let its lower price fool you, though. While it doesn’t have the WiFi capability of the Traeger, it remains a great performer, providing excellent bang for the buck. Space is also excellent, allowing you to fit in either five chickens, six rib racks or 29 burgers, which is perfect for big parties. It even comes with not just one but two thermometer probes. One of the best parts about the 7004DE is its built-in storage cabinet, which is a great use of the lower bottom that’s usually just empty space for other pellet grills.

If you’re looking for an affordable pellet grill that still boasts ice quality, this one’s a great option.

Cost: $629

$629 More details: Z Grills 700D4E official site

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven

This one is for home pizza cooks who want to have their cake, er, pizza and eat it, too.

The Ooni Karu 12 lets you use either wood, charcoal or propane gas to reach temperatures that you can’t get from your regular home oven — up to 950F or 500C. This allows you to quickly cook your pizza while giving it those authentic leopard spots that are the hallmark of authentic, traditional pizza.

Whether you know someone who likes classic Pizza Margherita or want to humor their inner Chris Bianco, this is the perfect for any hardcore pizza lover.

Cost: $399

$399 More details: Ooni Karu 12 official site

Lupe Technology Pure Cordless Vacuum

Vacuuming often means wrestling with the vacuum cord as much as the dirt that you’re trying to get rid of.

The Lupe Technology Pure vacuum gets rid of those fussy cords by using a rechargeable battery pack, allowing users greater freedom when cleaning floors, stairs and those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. Its adjustable design also means you can convert it from an upright vacuum to a handheld one, making it easy to reach those annoying cobwebs on curtains or the ceiling. Storage is also easy thanks to its smaller size.

All in all, the Pure sucks — in a good way — which is what you want in a vacuum.

Cost: $599

$599 More details: Lupe Technology Pure Cordless Vacuum official site

Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum

If you’re worried that your significant other might take it wrong if you give a vacuum as a gift, then a robot vacuum might be the way to go.

Roborock’s S7 is a proven robot vacuum that also doubles as a robot mopper. This makes it quite the capable multitasker, whether it be cleaning up carpets or hard floors. A smart sensor also means you can use it on a second floor without worrying about it falling from the stairs.

Add its small size and the S7 is great for smaller apartments and college dorms. More importantly, it does the vacuuming for you, which any gift recipient would appreciate, whether they’re super busy or just plain lazy.

Cost: $649.99

$649.99 More details: Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum official site

iLive Indoor-Outdoor Dual Bluetooth Speakers

I was going to shoot my own photos of these speakers but that official hula hoop photo is just epic.

Anyway, there are outdoor speakers and then there’s the iLive Bluetooth Outdoor Garden Speaker. Like many outdoor speakers, these feature wireless connectivity as well as waterproof chops for surviving rain, garden sprinklers or proximity to a pool. Unlike your typical outdoor speakers, the iLive Bluetooth Outdoor Garden Speaker comes with removable stakes, providing extra options for positioning as well as added stability. Sound is also good for its size and the speakers can play for up to 20 hours on a single charge. It’s ideal for folks who like backyard barbecues or pool parties.

Wanna use it indoors? Just take out the stakes and it can function like regular indoor Bluetooth speakers.

Cost: $49.99 to $69.99

$49.99 to $69.99 More details: iLive Indoor/Outdoor Dual Bluetooth Speakers official site

Category 3: For work and play

All work and no play makes Johnny a dull boy. Then again, playing too much isn’t good, either. So why not take a page from the wise king Solomon and split it in the middle? Here are some recommendations for folks who like to work or study hard and play hard, too.

Flexispot E7 Pro Plus Standing Desk

An electric standing desk is one of those things people don’t realize they need until they try it out. Then it’s like, “Where has this thing been all my life?”

Starting at about $500, Flexispot’s E7 line actually falls into the budget category for standing desks. Despite its lower price, the Flexispot E7 is quite solid, boasting excellent stability as well as smooth movement when raising or lowering the desk to an ideal position. Users can save up to four height settings, making it great for folks who want to switch between sitting and standing or families with multiple users.

Regardless whether it be for work, studying or serving as a base for the ultimate PC gaming setup, the Flexispot E7 makes for a versatile gift option. For all the deets, also make sure to check out my full review of the Flexispot E7 Pro Plus .

Cost: Starts at $509.99

Starts at $509.99 More details: Flexispot E7 Pro Plus official site

WD Black P40 Portable Gaming SSD

If you know someone who prizes performance and bling for their gadgets, then here’s the ideal external hard drive.

The WD Black P40 is a solid state drive that boasts fast read and write speeds for handling large files. This makes it ideal not just for gaming — which is what it’s advertised for — but also folks who do media work like video editing. This particular iteration of Western Digital’s Black series also comes with LED lighting, making it the perfect companion for a gaming PC or laptop with fancy lighting. Admittedly, it’s a bit overkill as an external drive for consoles such as the PS4, PS5 or Xbox. In that case, I recommend the more affordable WD Black P10, which starts at $79.99.

For the complete lowdown on the P40, check out my full review of the WD Black P40 .

Cost: $119.99 to $249.99

$119.99 to $249.99 More details: WD Black P40 official site

Astro A10 headset

Astro’s line of gaming headsets have been a fixture in the gaming scene for many, many years and for good reason. It’s easily one of the best headsets out there, especially from an audio quality perspective. Then again, that quality comes with a price, with Astro’s flagship A50 costing $299.99.

Enter the Astro A10.

Earlier this year, Astro launched the second generation of the A10 headset line, which is the most affordable option available for the company. While it doesn’t have the bells and whistles of its more expensive siblings, it’s still a great headset, especially for folks on a budget. It’s also lighter than Astro’s top-of-the-line offering, which means your head and ears don’t get as sore quickly during extended gaming sessions.

Cost: $59.99

$59.99 More details: Astro A10 office site

Jabra Elite 3 Earbuds

OK, how about something fun that’s not purely gaming related?

Earbuds have gone a long way in recent years, especially with the launch of Apple’s popular AirPods. Granted, options such as the excellent Sony WF-1000XM4 are considered the earbuds to get for hardcore audiophiles but that also comes with a hardcore price.

If paying just under $300 for the Sony WF-1000XM4 is a bit too rich for your blood, then the Jabra Elite 3 is a great budget option. At less than one Benjamin, the Jabra Elite 3 is more affordable than some of the more popular options out there but still delivers nice sound for the money. It also comes in different colors to boot, so you have even more choice when it comes to picking one for the gift recipient you have in mind.

Cost: $79.99

$79.99 More details: Official Jabra Elite 3 site

Jason Hidalgo covers business and technology for the Reno Gazette Journal, and also reviews the latest video games. Follow him on Twitter @jasonhidalgo. Like this content? Support local journalism with an RGJ digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: 2022 Holiday Gift Guide: Tech gift ideas for everyone in your family - Technobubble Tech