Here’s North Dakota & Minnesota’s Most Popular Comfort Food
As the weather changes and it gets colder outside, the need for comfort becomes greater. If it's not the cold, it's work stress, money stress, and/or family-coming-to-visit stress. Option A:. You can do what I often do to in stressful situations, and rock back-and-fort, hugging your knees for comfort, or...
The 10 Small Towns In NoDak City Folks Like To Frequent The Most
I recently asked a question on our station's social media pages that created a lot of chatter. I was wondering what small town in North Dakota city folks like to frequent the most and why?. I received hundreds of answers on our Facebook pages and from our on-air listeners. It...
North Dakota Bed & Breakfasts You Have To See
You might not know it, but there are some pretty adorable bed and breakfasts scattered throughout North Dakota. Staying at a bed and breakfast is truly a unique experience. While I know Airbnbs are all the rage right now, and seem to be getting all the attention, I feel I have to shine a light on the first type of in-home staying/lodging.
RSV cases continue to rise at alarming rate, time in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- RSV cases are rising in North Dakota, leading to an increase in pediatric hospitalizations. The respiratory virus can affect anyone, but is much more serious in children and the elderly. North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services officials say they are seeing cases earlier than usual...
Preparing for deer gun season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Deer gun season in North Dakota opens at noon on Friday. Mike Anderson has a preview of what to expect. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department issued 64,200 deer gun licenses for this year’s season, 8,000 fewer than last year. The main reason for the decrease in tags was an EHD outbreak in 2021 in white-tailed deer in central North Dakota.
North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Catholic Conference issued a statement from Bismarck Bishop David Kagan saying to vote no on Measure 2. According to multiple sources, the statement was read in churches across North Dakota. If passed, Measure 2 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Former Fargo...
Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase begins Friday in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Thousands of North Dakota products will be on display starting Friday at the State Fair Center in Minot. The Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase kicks off Friday, Oct. 28. The show features more than 160 companies that offer unique products made in the Peace Garden...
Why North Dakota Is Still Buzzing Over The Carrie Underwood Show
Here we are 3 days after the Carrie Underwood show in Grand Forks, North Dakota which took place on Thursday, October 27th, and people still can't stop talking about it. Grand Forks is obviously a favorite of Carrie's as it was her third time performing in the city, and the first time at the Alerus Center. The two previous shows were at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.
What Age Can You Legally Leave Your Child Home Alone In ND?
Parents and legal guardians are hit with tough decisions day "IN" and day "OUT". A multitude of what seems like all "gray answers." Hence, often some of the coined phrases of "parent fails", as we drink a glass of wine after a long day to tell ourselves; our own parents felt the same way. And if you're like us, the Crazy Aunt & Uncle; we really are out of our elements other than knowing how to have fun!
Dry weather increases wildfire risk in North Dakota
(The Center Square) - Even though autumn brings cooler temperatures to North Dakota, dry conditions mean the risk of wildfire remains high, particularly in rural areas. Beth Hill, outreach and education manager at North Dakota Forest Service, told The Center Square the fall has been historically high-risk for wildfires in North Dakota because vegetation is drying and many outdoor activities, like harvest and hunting, are underway.
More sunflowers planted in North Dakota in 2022, safety experts warn of fires during harvest
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Crop harvest is underway in North Dakota, but this year’s dry and windy weather can make farmers anxious about combine fires. This year, North Dakota producers planted more acres of sunflowers than last year with oil sunflower acreage increasing 48% and confectionary sunflower acreage increasing 62%, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. The crops, however, pose a fire risk. The high volume of dust produced during sunflower harvest can stick to engine and exhaust components which can start a fire in a combine.
Record fish caught in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
Battling Blackbirds: wildlife technicians flock to North Dakota to help producers
BISMARCK, N.D. – Blackbirds cause millions of dollars in damage to late season row crops every year. As they migrate south, they often stop to feed in sunflower fields in the Dakotas. So, every year, USDA Wildlife Services hires a few part-time, seasonal workers to help get those birds...
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While ND might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live.
This Is North Dakota’s Top-Searched True Crime Story
A study was done, looking at 63 different true crime cases.
Many North Dakotans looking facing higher heating costs this winter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation is high, gas prices are higher, and when winter comes, the cost to heat your home is going to be expensive, too. It’s 65 degrees and sunny in Bismarck Monday, but when the temperature drops, people across the state are going to be spending significantly more to heat their homes.
5 North Dakota State Fish Records That May Never Be Broken
Or you could say they're due to be broken.
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota and five other Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery […]
