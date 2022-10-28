ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

96.5 The Walleye

North Dakota Bed & Breakfasts You Have To See

You might not know it, but there are some pretty adorable bed and breakfasts scattered throughout North Dakota. Staying at a bed and breakfast is truly a unique experience. While I know Airbnbs are all the rage right now, and seem to be getting all the attention, I feel I have to shine a light on the first type of in-home staying/lodging.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

RSV cases continue to rise at alarming rate, time in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- RSV cases are rising in North Dakota, leading to an increase in pediatric hospitalizations. The respiratory virus can affect anyone, but is much more serious in children and the elderly. North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services officials say they are seeing cases earlier than usual...
KFYR-TV

Preparing for deer gun season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Deer gun season in North Dakota opens at noon on Friday. Mike Anderson has a preview of what to expect. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department issued 64,200 deer gun licenses for this year’s season, 8,000 fewer than last year. The main reason for the decrease in tags was an EHD outbreak in 2021 in white-tailed deer in central North Dakota.
KFYR-TV

North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Catholic Conference issued a statement from Bismarck Bishop David Kagan saying to vote no on Measure 2. According to multiple sources, the statement was read in churches across North Dakota. If passed, Measure 2 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Former Fargo...
KFYR-TV

Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase begins Friday in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Thousands of North Dakota products will be on display starting Friday at the State Fair Center in Minot. The Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase kicks off Friday, Oct. 28. The show features more than 160 companies that offer unique products made in the Peace Garden...
Cool 98.7

Why North Dakota Is Still Buzzing Over The Carrie Underwood Show

Here we are 3 days after the Carrie Underwood show in Grand Forks, North Dakota which took place on Thursday, October 27th, and people still can't stop talking about it. Grand Forks is obviously a favorite of Carrie's as it was her third time performing in the city, and the first time at the Alerus Center. The two previous shows were at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.
96.5 The Walleye

What Age Can You Legally Leave Your Child Home Alone In ND?

Parents and legal guardians are hit with tough decisions day "IN" and day "OUT". A multitude of what seems like all "gray answers." Hence, often some of the coined phrases of "parent fails", as we drink a glass of wine after a long day to tell ourselves; our own parents felt the same way. And if you're like us, the Crazy Aunt & Uncle; we really are out of our elements other than knowing how to have fun!
The Center Square

Dry weather increases wildfire risk in North Dakota

(The Center Square) - Even though autumn brings cooler temperatures to North Dakota, dry conditions mean the risk of wildfire remains high, particularly in rural areas. Beth Hill, outreach and education manager at North Dakota Forest Service, told The Center Square the fall has been historically high-risk for wildfires in North Dakota because vegetation is drying and many outdoor activities, like harvest and hunting, are underway.
KFYR-TV

More sunflowers planted in North Dakota in 2022, safety experts warn of fires during harvest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Crop harvest is underway in North Dakota, but this year’s dry and windy weather can make farmers anxious about combine fires. This year, North Dakota producers planted more acres of sunflowers than last year with oil sunflower acreage increasing 48% and confectionary sunflower acreage increasing 62%, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. The crops, however, pose a fire risk. The high volume of dust produced during sunflower harvest can stick to engine and exhaust components which can start a fire in a combine.
KELOLAND TV

Record fish caught in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
KELOLAND TV

Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
KFYR-TV

Many North Dakotans looking facing higher heating costs this winter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation is high, gas prices are higher, and when winter comes, the cost to heat your home is going to be expensive, too. It’s 65 degrees and sunny in Bismarck Monday, but when the temperature drops, people across the state are going to be spending significantly more to heat their homes.
Kickin Country 100.5

Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
KX News

Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota and five other Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery […]
96.5 The Walleye

96.5 The Walleye

