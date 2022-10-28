ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Threats against members of Congress have spiked sharply in recent years

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLNLA_0iqUAkl100

On Friday morning, an assailant allegedly broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and violently assaulted her husband Paul .

Officers identified the suspect as David Depape, who reportedly yelled “Where is Nancy”. He struggled with Mr Pelosi over a hammer before beating him with the tool, police said. Mr Depape is now being held in San Francisco County Jail. He will be arraigned on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and other charges.

As speaker of the House and the person second in line in the list of presidential succession, Ms Pelosi is already one of the most heavily guarded elected officials in the country. Ms Pelosi was not at home at the time of the attack. But the attack is just the latest incident as threats on elected officials, particularly those on Capitol Hill, have escalated in the last five years.

According to US Capitol Police, in 2017, there were 3,939 threats made against members of Congress. On 14 June 2017, James Hodgkinson opened fire while Republican members of Congress practiced for the annual Congressional baseball between GOP and Democratic members. Mr Hodgkinson shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (now House minority whip), leading him to be hospitalised.

That number nearly tripled in 2021 to 9,625. In between that time, many threats became more aggressive. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among one of the most threatened members of Congress, The New York Times reported , and she only received more security after Capitol Police flagged a threatening tweet.

In the same Times article, Senator Susan Collins, also the subject of numerous threats after she voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, warned about escalating violence.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if a senator or House member were killed,” she told The Times . “What started with abusive phone calls is now translating into active threats of violence and real violence.”

Moreover, the violent assault at the US Capitol on 6 January of last year threatened the lives of numerous members of Congress and many people were filmed searching for and screaming about Ms Pelosi. Video footage during former president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial showed just that.

“Where are you, Nancy,” one person said during the Capitol riot. “Oh Nancy, we're looking for you!”

The assault at the US Capitol also left multiple officers injured and four died by suicide .

Similarly, last year, when a man attacked the US Capitol with a car, the assault killed Officer William Evans. In addition, last year, Capitol Police arrested Floyd Ray Roseberry from North Carolina after he allegedly threatened Capitol Hill with a bomb in his pickup truck.

But violence doesn’t just come from outsiders. Last year, the House of Representatives voted to censure Representative Paul Gosar after he posted an anime video on his Twitter account that showed a character with his head killing Ms Ocasio-Cortez.

Comments / 3

Related
Business Insider

Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened to end a meeting with the mother of a late Capitol police officer if she didn't stop criticizing Trump, a new book says

Graham snapped at a late Capitol officer's mother over her criticism Trump, a new book says. The moment is described in ex-DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone's book, Politico said. The book reportedly says Graham threatened to end a meeting if she made remarks about Trump. Sen. Lindsey Graham reportedly...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Paul Pelosi attack - latest: Nancy Pelosi breaks silence as Elon Musk laughs off being forced to delete conspiracy tweet

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk was severely criticised and forced to delete a baseless conspiracy theory that he shared about the attack on Paul Pelosi.In response to a tweet by former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton on the attack, Mr Musk said that "there is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye". He shared a link to an article in the far-right Santa Monica Observer. The article claimed without providing evidence that Mr Pelosi was drunk at the time of the assault and “in a dispute with a male prostitute". Mr Musk, following...
The Independent

Ivanka told Jan 6 committee that Donald Trump must follow court rulings

Ivanka Trump told the House select committee investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol that her father must follow court rulings. Asked by committee co-chair Liz Cheney whether Donald Trump “is obligated to abide by the ruling of courts” during filmed testimony that was aired on 13 October, his daughter responded “I do”.
3 News Now

Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers react to attack on Paul Pelosi

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV & AP) — Lawmakers from Nebraska and Iowa are reacting to the attack against Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, on Friday. According to the Associated Press, in San Francisco on Friday, police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the Pelosi residence to check on Paul Pelosi, said Chief of Police William Scott.
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Arizona GOP chair accused of ‘aiding a coup attempt’ by January 6 committee

The January 6 Committee has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s filing to protect her phone records. In a filing by House Counsel Douglas Letter, the committee urged the SCOTUS to reconsider Justice Elena Kagan’s decision to temporarily freeze the subpoena of Dr Ward’s T-Mobile records from 1 November 2020 to 31 January 2021. The report accused Dr Ward of playing a pivotal part in spreading the false narrative of a stolen election that motivated the Capitol riot. Dr Ward was one of 11 fake electors in Arizona who sent illegitimate Electoral College votes...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Is Furious Someone Called His Son A Nepotism Baby

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is raging at the suggestion that his son, 25-year-old Buckley Carlson, could be benefiting from nepotism. According to a report from Axios, Carlson lashed out Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) after an anonymous source told the Daily Beast that Emmer’s potential rival for GOP leadership positions, Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), hired Buckley Carlson as his communications director in an effort to “be liked by the Establishment.”  Carlson allegedly accused Emmer’s office of having planted the quote, and demanded that either he reveal who on his staff was responsible for the dig against Buckley, or Carlson would...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Paul Pelosi’s son says his dad’s condition is improving: ‘They are rebuilding him slowly’

Paul Pelosi’s son says his father appears to be responding to treatment after he was brutally assaulted with a hammer during a home invasion.“They are rebuilding him slowly,” Paul Pelosi Jr told reporters outside the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center on Sunday evening, according tothe New York Post.Mr Pelosi Sr, 82, suffered a fractured skull when a man armed with a hammer broke into the San Francisco home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early on Friday morning.Suspect David DePape, 42, reportedly shouted “where’s Nancy” and allegedly attempted to restrain Mr Pelosi with zip ties and wait for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Everything we know about Paul Pelosi’s attack: What was behind the ‘targeted’ assault?

Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul was “violently assaulted” during a break-in at his San Francisco home early on Friday, authorities say.San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott named the suspect as David Depape at a press conference on Friday afternoon. He will be charged with attempted homicide, elder abuse and burglary, Mr Scott said. He said police officers were called to the house and allegedly witnessed the intruder assault Mr Pelosi with a hammer.Mr Pelosi has been taken to hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery,  the House Speaker’s spokesperson Drew Hammill said in a statement.Ms Pelosi was...
BERKELEY, CA
Washington Examiner

Where polls stand in key Senate races one week from midterm elections

With one week to go before Election Day, several Senate races are polling at near ties. Republicans need a net gain of just one Senate seat to win the majority in the upper chamber, and the polling averages are showing a number of tight races. All are within margins of error, and in the end, election night could be anyone's game.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape’s ex-partner apologises as report claims he was carrying zip ties

David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was “mentally ill for a long time” before the assault, his former partner alleged amid new claims that he brought zip ties to the San Francisco home in addition to the hammer used in the assault.Mr DePape, 42, was arrested on Friday at the House speaker home where he and Paul Pelosi were seen fighting over a hammer by officers who had responded to the 911 call.Mr Pelosi, 82, was struck at least once by the suspect before officers managed to tackle him and take him into custody. The...
BERKELEY, CA
The Independent

What we know about David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi

The San Francisco Police Department has arrested 42-year-old David DePape for allegedly breaking into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband Paul Pelosi in the early morning hours of 28 October.Mr Pelosi “is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery” while in hospital, according to spokesperson Drew Hammill.“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” he added. Speaker Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time.According to CBS News, the suspect repeatedly shouted “where is Nancy?”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC

Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week

The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

903K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy