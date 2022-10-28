UK’s first-ever human arcade claw machine launched in London

For the first time ever, Londoners are able to play a human claw machine game on the streets of Shoreditch .

Believed to be the first of its kind, the life-sized arcade game launched on Friday (28 October) for just 48 hours.

This footage shows the human claw in action, where people are hoisted down to try and gather as many snacks and prizes as they can from a giant pit.

The free pop-up, funded by the snack brand Proper, will be open until Saturday.

