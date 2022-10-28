Dolly Parton Says Her Touring Days Are Over

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Dolly Parton says her touring days are behind her now because she doesn’t want to leave her husband alone for long stretches. The beloved country icon told Pollstar that she may do special one-off shows or appear at a festival. “But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore. I’ve done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy,” the 76-year-old said. “I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband. We’re getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen. I would not feel right about that, if I were gone and somebody needed me. Or I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans.” Her most recent tour was in 2016 (which this reporter attended and can confirm was awesome).