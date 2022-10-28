ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Dolly Parton Says Her Touring Days Are Over

TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bExeQ_0iqUAdZw00
Gary Gershoff/Getty

Dolly Parton says her touring days are behind her now because she doesn’t want to leave her husband alone for long stretches. The beloved country icon told Pollstar that she may do special one-off shows or appear at a festival. “But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore. I’ve done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy,” the 76-year-old said. “I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband. We’re getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen. I would not feel right about that, if I were gone and somebody needed me. Or I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans.” Her most recent tour was in 2016 (which this reporter attended and can confirm was awesome).

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

How Dolly Parton Inspired One of the Richest Self-Made Women in America

For many people, Dolly Parton happens to be a source of inspiration due to her country music and many different songs. Yet, for those who keep up with the versatile star, they also know she’s a pretty good actress, too. One of her best-known movies is 9 to 5. That movie, and Parton in particular, helped give business owner Kendra Scott a dose of inspiration.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Dolly Parton admits: 'I do not think I will ever tour again'

Dolly Parton admitted she has no plans to ever tour again at the age of 76. "I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then. Maybe do a long weekend of shows or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore," Parton told Pollstar in an interview. "I’ve done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy. I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband. We’re getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time."
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley's Last Words Before Death Heartbreaking: Late King of Rock and Roll Had One Last Wish

Elvis Presley's last words continue to haunt those who have heard them. Presley's sudden death left everyone in deep shock, especially since the King of Rock and Roll still had plans for his personal life and career when it happened. He died on Aug. 16, 1977 at 1:30 p.m inside his Memphis mansion, with doctors saying that he died of a heart attack due to his addiction to prescription barbiturates.
MEMPHIS, TN
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More

Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
Popculture

Country Singer Marries 'Best Friend' in Kentucky Ceremony

Dillon Carmichael is a married man! Nearly five years after first meeting the woman of his dreams, the country singer married his longtime girlfriend Shayla Whitson in a romantic ceremony in his home state of Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 1, the couple celebrating their nuptials on social media, where Carmichael revealed, "this weekend I got to marry my best friend, and I feel like the luckiest man in the world."
FRANKFORT, KY
The List

Loretta Lynn's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death May Surprise You

The late Loretta Lynn will go down in history as country music royalty. The long-time singer became famous for hit songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)." Since the '70s, Lynn has been a stalwart for country music lovers, and according to her website, she is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. By the late '80s, Lynn had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After a decade-long hiatus, she returned to music, releasing her album "Still Country" at the start of the millennium and "Van Lear Rose" in 2004, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.
TENNESSEE STATE
Radio Ink

iHeart Host Dies

KXXM-FM (96.1 NOW) San Antonio host Russell Rush has died. We reported last week that Rush had been in home hospice care following a lengthy battle with t-cell lymphoma. Rush was 44. Rush had been fighting the disease for several years.He announced his condition back in 2019. T-cell lymphoma is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WeHaveKids

Stubborn Toddler Hysterically Refuses to Apologize For Hitting Brother

Toddlers are good at all kinds of things. Playing with toys. Laughing at stuff. Falling down. Waking up when they're not supposed to. The list goes on. One thing toddlers are not particularly skilled at, however, is apologizing. Communication in general can be a little tricky, actually, but apologies are a particular weak spot.
Herbie J Pilato

"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well

He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
34K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy