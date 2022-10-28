ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Iowa's Game Against Northwestern on Saturday

By D.J. Fezler
 4 days ago

As Purdue football enjoys its bye week, here's how to watch the team's next opponent as Iowa gets set to take on Northwestern. The Hawkeyes and Wildcats will meet at 3:30 p.m. ET inside Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

As Purdue football enjoys a bye in Week 9, its next opponent, Iowa (3-4, 1-3 in the Big Ten), is getting set for a matchup with Northwestern (1-6, 1-3) on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Read More: Big Ten Conference Week 9 Football Schedule, Standings

The Boilermakers will return to action next weekend against the Hawkeyes on Nov. 5 inside Ross-Ade Stadium. But for those wanting one last look at Iowa, you can find the start time, television information and live stream below:

How to Watch Iowa vs. Northwestern

  • When: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 29
  • Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Livestream: Watch fuboTV (Start your free trial!)

When asked if he would have the television on this Saturday for the matchup, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm implied that he would try to avoid watching other games and keep the team focused on preparing for its next opponent.

"We're watching so much now just to try to see how we can improve," he said on Tuesday during the team's bye week. "But normally when you've lost, and you're trying to figure out a way to win, you kind of avoid watching a little bit.

"But of course, it'll be on and I know that. We've got a good stretch of teams coming up, and we've got to get ready to go. So we'll continue to tweak things as we can to get ready for Iowa."

Despite dropping their last three games, the Hawkeyes are 11.5-point favorites at home in a showdown with the Wildcats, according to the SIsportsbook.com website. The over/under is 38 points as of Friday morning.

Iowa leads Northwestern 52-28-3 in the all-time series between the two programs, but the Hawkeyes have lost four of their last six games against the Wildcats and haven't defeated their Big Ten West foe at Kinnick Stadium since the 2014 season.

Opening the 2022 college football season, Iowa registered three victories in its first four games. However, a string of losses against ranked opponents Michigan, Illinois and Ohio State has sent the team to the bottom of the Big Ten West alongside Minnesota.

