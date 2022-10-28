Read full article on original website
Cardano’s Founder, Charles Hoskinson, Says $DOGE Could Soon Merge With Twitter. Is Twitter Finally Getting Doge Payments?
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson believes that Elon Musk may soon merge Dogecoin with Twitter. Musk had earlier tweeted his intention of adding Doge payment integration to Twitter. Cardano’s founder and IOHK head, Charles Hoskinson, believes that Dogecoin could soon merge with Twitter now that the internet’s “Dogefather,” Elon Musk, has...
Benzinga
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction
Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
coinjournal.net
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price prediction for November
Shiba Inu price has done well in the past few days. The SHIB coin rose to a high of $0.000015, which was the highest level since August 17. This price was about 65% above the lowest level this year. On Tuesday, the coin was trading at $0.000013. SHIB outlook for...
u.today
Elon Musk Responds to Dogecoin Co-Founder on Twitter, DOGE Price Suddenly Jumps 5%
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Mark Cuban says he's looking forward to Twitter's Elon Musk era: 'he will flex his independence to show everyone who's in charge'
Mark Cuban is a fan of Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition. The world's richest man completed his $44 billion purchase of the social-media platform on Thursday after a months-long back-and-forth. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, celebrated on Twitter, tweeting that he was "looking forward" to the Elon Musk era. "He is a...
Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say
Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Dogecoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Exploded 70% This Month
A closely followed analyst is updating his forecast on Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH) and one altcoin that has outperformed the crypto markets at large this month. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 185,600 Twitter followers that he thinks Dogecoin’s price rise remains strong due to the effect of Elon Musk buying Twitter.
Dogecoin Rally Ends With Whimper Ahead Of 15 Cent Mark — But Analyst Says Good Boi Still In For Big Treat
A pseudonymous cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD reaching levels 317% higher than the $0.12 it was seen trading at 2:43 a.m. EDT on Monday. What Happened: Altcoin Sherpa tweeted on Sunday that his levels for DOGE indicate that the $0.50 mark could "come too." In a separate tweet, the analyst said "DOGE...
u.today
I'm Going Out and Buying SHIB: David Gokhshtein
Mark Zuckerberg is betting it all on the metaverse because he wants to create an imitation world where he controls everything
Mark Zuckerberg is doubling down on the metaverse, despite Wall Street's concerns. In the metaverse, Zuckerberg's company Meta would own the data it collects. Zuckerberg wouldn't have to worry about other companies interfering with his business, like Apple. Mark Zuckerberg is doubling down on the metaverse — much to Wall...
Dogecoin Up 44% In A Week As Elon Musk Buys Twitter, CZ’s Binance To Provide Blockchain Support
Memecoin leader Dogecoin rallied over 44% this week while Elon Musk finalized his $44 billion Twitter acquisition. DOGE stayed green at press time on speculation that Musk might unveil integrations between the ninth-largest cryptocurrency and the social network. CZ’s crypto exchange Binance revealed plans to support Elon’s battle against Twitter’s...
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
dailyhodl.com
Charles Hoskinson Makes Cardano (ADA) Prediction, Says Ecosystem Will Become Network of Blockchains
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson is making a long-term prediction for the future of the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s ecosystem. In a new video update, Hoskinson says that he thinks criticisms of proof-of-stake blockchains like Cardano are often inaccurate, especially ones that claim proof-of-stake chains are less accessible to the average person than proof-of-work.
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Explodes 105% In Last 7 Days – What Can Stop This Animal?
The animal instinct of Dogecoin is very apparent these days, as the canine-themed crypto sustains its aggressive run that catapulted it to the highest it has been since May. Earlier today, the crypto registered a whopping 105% weekly gain though it shed 3.6% during the last hour at the time of this writing, trimming its gains in the last seven days to 99%.
cryptoglobe.com
$DOGE: Crypto Analyst Who Called 2018’s Market Boom Points to ‘Crazy Bullish’ Dogecoin Chart
A top cryptocurrency strategist that has gained a large following on social media after accurately calling bitcoin’s 2018 bear market bottom above $3,000, is now pointing to a ‘crazy bullish’ Dogecoin ($DOGE) chart. In a tweet shared with their over 200,000 followers on the microblogging platform, pseudonymous...
bitcoinmagazine.com
The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
u.today
Dogecoin Price Exploded by 115% Last Week, Speculations Abound
Dogecoin May Have Stolen The Limelight — But These Minor Cryptos Also Struck Big Gains Last Week
Dogecoin DOGE/USD surpassed the weekly gains of larger cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD — to emerge as the top gainer of the week ended Oct. 31. Here is a roundup of some cryptocurrencies that saw upwards movement in the week. Top Gainers of Week Ending Oct....
Crypto Whales Abruptly Moves $412M in Ethereum, Bitcoin, And Dogecoin In A Single Day
According to the Whale Alert report, various cryptocurrency whales have moved Ethereum ETH/USD, Bitcoin BTC/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, and XRP XRP/USD in a 24-hour period, amounting to $412,300,000. Whales send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange...
