Voter Guide: Holly Springs City Council Ward 1

Kyle Whitaker Special

Shawn Marks

Name: Shawn Marks

Occupation: IT Leadership

Age: 36

Residence: Holly Springs, GA

Hometown: New Haven, MI

Family: spouse, children: Deizrae (Wife), Shawn Jr and Colton

Education/military service: Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science

Have you served in elected office before: No

Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?

I have spent my career leading and growing productive teams throughout corporate America. I'm experienced with managing large scale projects as well as responsibly managing budgets. I care about this community and the area that my children are currently growing up in. I want to ensure that we keep that small town feel that makes Holly Springs unique.

What is the greatest challenge facing Holly Springs?

Extensive growth and limited investment in new infrastructure

What is your solution to that challenge?

Responsibly controlling growth and annexation while investing in our roads, parks and infrastructure

Kyle Whitaker (incumbent)

Name: Kyle Whitaker

Occupation: Integration Developer

Age: 47

Residence: Holly Springs GA

Hometown: My father was in the Army so I grew up around the world. I have been a Holly Springs resident for 22 years.

Family: spouse, children: Wife Christine and 2 children.

Education/military service: B.S. Management Information Systems from Auburn University

Have you served in elected office before: Yes, Holly Springs City Council, January 2011 - present.

Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?

I have served the city for over 10 years as a member of the Holly Springs City Council, Downtown Development Authority, Parks and Recreation Authority, and Urban Redevelopment Agency. I have worked hard to remain financially conservative and have pushed to maintain a lower tax burden on our residents while maintaining a healthy emergency fund. I have been heavily involved in working with the police department to continue to keep our city as one of the safest cities in Georgia and worked to increase the minimum starting pay to attract the best talent. I was actively involved in the design and construction of J.B. Owens Park and in preserving land from development with a desire for future park land in Hickory Flat. I have spent a lot of time working with not only the City of Holly Springs staff but the elected officials and staff of Cherokee County and the other local municipalities. From renewal of the Service Delivery Strategy between Holly Springs and Cherokee County, to improving infrastructure, to a more managed growth strategy, I have helped lead an approach that will benefit Holly Springs for many years to come.

What is the greatest challenge facing Holly Springs?

Inflation and the current state of the economy has hit all of us hard. This is also true for city governments and it has affected everything from employee salaries to the cost of asphalt for repaving roads. It has been a challenge to retain and hire the quality employees that we need in order to provide the high quality of services that our residents expect.

Infrastructure improvements, repairs, and maintenance all seem to cost more. Addressing traffic, maintaining roads, and adding sidewalks can never be addressed quickly enough. The new Holly Springs Town Center has taken years of careful planning with a focus on maintaining the feeling of a small community that has a lot to offer; however, it will offer its own challenges as it is built. The need for more affordable housing has led to an increase of developers requesting densities that are often too high for the character of the area. There are many other challenges that Holly Springs faces, but continuing to maintain a safe city where our children can thrive is certainly the most important.

What is your solution to that challenge?

Employee compensation has been adjusted to better compete and vacant positions are being filled. We have found creative solutions to decrease costs such as entering into an agreement with Enterprise Rent-A-Car to supply and maintain police and other city vehicles. We must continue working with the Cherokee Office of Economic Development to attract new businesses and lower the tax burden on residents. The new Holly Springs Town Center will soon add more than 30,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space and will be a driving factor in attracting new businesses. Increased cooperation between the cities and the county to define growth boundaries and to more closely align future development maps will make it clearer to developers what types of projects and densities would be allowed whether it was built in the city or in the county. Requests for new development must be scrutinized to ensure that they fit the character of the area and are beneficial to the residents. We have denied projects that were not a good fit and will continue to do so. I will continue to work hard to make this city special, enhance the infrastructure, and manage your tax money in a fiscally conservative manner.