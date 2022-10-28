Voter Guide: Ball Ground City Council Post 2

Annette Homiller

Occupation: Homemaker, retired; I previously worked at IBM Manassas Federal Systems Division and as a Human Factors Engineer at Monterey Technologies and Human Centric Technologies in Cary, North Carolina.

Age: 60

Residence: Ball Ground GA

Hometown: I was born in New Mexico, but Ball Ground has been the only hometown I have known. My father served in the Air Force and afterwards his career working on NATO communications meant that our family moved often.

Family (spouse, children): Dan Homiller and I married at the Tate house 35 years ago. We have two adult sons and one precious granddaughter.

Education/military service:

High school: International School of Brussels 1980

Bachelor of Industrial (and Systems) Engineering Georgia Institute of Technology, 1986

Have you served in elected office before: No

Campaign Website: www.annettehomiller.com

Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?

Ball Ground has been my home away from home for 30+ years and my actual home since we restored the family home 8 years ago. I am running for city council because I love Ball Ground and I want to preserve the quality of life we all enjoy. Decisions made by city council should reflect the wishes of the community. As the next council member for Post 2, I will remain focused on what matters: the people, and our community.

I am the most qualified candidate for Post 2 on Ball Ground city council for many reasons: I have the education, the people skills, the knowledge and understanding of how government works, and most importantly, I have the heart for service that is critical in serving as a public servant.

I'm the candidate with the time to invest to serve the people of Ball Ground. My kids are grown with families of their own. I do not have a full-time job; I am retired so I have the time to serve you and our city.

I am a passionate and caring person and I want to be involved in setting the course for the next period of Ball Ground's history.

What is the greatest challenge facing Ball Ground?

Ball Ground is a treasure and a great place to live. The small-town atmosphere and unique character are the main reasons why people living here have chosen Ball Ground as their home.

The greatest challenge facing Ball Ground is the threat of losing what most of us love so much because of overdevelopment. The city's population has tripled in the last 20 years without concurrent infrastructure improvements to support the additional population. Growth for the sake of growth is at the expense of the residents who chose to live in Ball Ground. The city rolled out the red carpet to developers, but the burden fell on to the residents.

What is your solution to that challenge?

I would take a common-sense approach to growth. There are lessons to be learned from the mistakes of overdeveloped cities and counties.

We cannot automatically approve every proposal; we must carefully review every application for a change in zoning or annexation and learn to be selective about which projects we approve. I will follow the land use plan to achieve reasonable levels of growth and development that can be sustained through our roads, schools, and water supply.

We need to ensure that all developers have financial responsibility for infrastructure improvements to support residents in their development. The adoption of impact fees would provide the city with an additional revenue stream to finance our road improvements.

Economic growth is necessary to keep this community thriving. Businesses have a larger tax base that helps keep property taxes low for current residents. Economic development also provides additional amenities that are needed such as restaurants and retailers. I support economic development that will create good jobs in our city, making it possible for more people to live and work here. The quality of life for the city's residents will improve by spending less time commuting and more time at home with their families.

Charles Jenkins

Occupation: Farmers Insurance Agency Owner in Ball Ground

Age: 35

Residence: Ball Ground, GA

Hometown: Conyers, GA

Family (spouse, children): Charles, Macie (his wife of 14 years), and their five children have continuously resided in Ball Ground since 2015.

Education/military service: Graduated from the University of Georgia in 2010 with a Bachelor's degree in Biological Science.

Have you served in elected office before: No

Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?

I have continuously served others in various leadership roles since 2009. My leadership and decision making are based on Christian values and beliefs. As a resident and business owner of Ball Ground, I'm an advocate for preserving the city's roots and history. I believe in stability and backing our residents and local businesses. I want Ball Ground to remain a community that families can be proud of for years to come. I'm deeply involved in the community as an active member at Crossroads of Life Baptist Church, local business owner, member of the Ball Ground Business and Community Association, partner of Ball Ground Elementary School companies that care, Vice President of Ball Ground Youth Baseball Association, coach of the 8th grade Creekview Grizzlies football team, and I have worked closely with some of the current City Council representatives as former Treasurer of the Downtown Development Authority for the City of Ball Ground prior to it being dissolved this Summer.

What is the greatest challenge facing Ball Ground?

Rapid growth without proper infrastructure

What is your solution to that challenge?

Partner with the current City Council representatives and expound upon the great things they are already doing such as the new construction moratorium. Other solutions would include lessening traffic on main street by expediting the truck bypass, an overhaul of the water system to update it and get rid of the many leaks, restricting planned developments from becoming rental communities, and advocating for a future middle and high school here in Ball Ground.