As activists ‘trick or treat’ near Mehmet Oz’s N.J. home, neighbors share varying opinions of him

Residents of Cliffside Park, the North Jersey town where Mehmet Oz lived for more than 20 years, have different appraisals of what it’s like living next to the celebrity. A few said Oz, who’s now the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, was a good neighbor who largely kept to himself. Others said that on Halloweens past, he’d take his grandkids trick-or-treating, and once showed up in a Superman costume and another time as a ghost.
What is New Jersey State Bird?

Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey waited long to name its state bird, a goldfinch. In its 159th meeting, the New Jersey legislature chose this bird as the state's official symbol. It shares this state symbol with six other states. But today, the goldfinch isn't the only bird that calls the Garden State home.
The strange custom of Mischief Night in New Jersey

The night before Halloween was always known by most New Jersey residents as "Mischief Night." We talked about how it seems like this generation of young people is not interested in or aware of the prank-filled night. No one who called in reported any kind of the usual pranks. Most...
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area

It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset

Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
New Jersey has the worst rated business tax climate in nation

A new report that ranks business tax climates across the country puts New Jersey at the bottom of the list for having the worst business tax climate of any state in America. Janelle Fritts, a policy tax analyst for the Tax Foundation and co-author of the 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index, said all of the states that do poorly in the ranking “are states that have very complex tax codes and states that have very high rates, and New Jersey, of course, has both of those in almost every tax category.”
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

