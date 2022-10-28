San Francisco supe says home burglary 'very, very targeted'

Friday morning’s break-in wasn’t the first time Ahsha Safai has been the victim of a crime. Examiner file

San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai’s home was broken into, he announced on Twitter on Friday morning.

A stove, vent and microwave were stolen from the Crocker-Amazon neighborhood house, which is under renovation, he said.

The house is currently vacant and Safai and his family were not there at the time of the break-in.

“We are experiencing essentially what many everyday San Franciscans are experiencing, which is a lot of crime and crime that happens at people’s homes and to their personal property, and it’s shocking,” Safai told The Examiner.

In his tweet, Safai thanked the San Francisco Police Department for its response. He told The Examiner that police arrived within about 30 minutes and that he’s hopeful footage can be obtained from neighbors’ security cameras to aid in the investigation.

The break-in appears to have happened between when a contractor left on Thursday night and when Safai arrived Friday morning to meet with a contractor. Given the timing and size of the stove, Safai believes it was planned and carried out by multiple people.

“It was very, very targeted,” Safai said.

(tncms-inline)1586046456951033857[0](/tncms-inline)

Safai has represented District 11, which includes the Excelsior District and Oceanview, since 2017.

It’s not the first time he’s been the victim of a crime.

Last year, Safai’s Chevy Volt was broken into while it was parked outside — and he was working inside — City Hall.

Safai has decried property crime while on the Board of Supervisors and formed the Organized Retail Theft Working Group last year. He also pushed for legislation, implemented this year, that created a permit system for street vendors in an attempt to prevent the theft of goods stolen from homes and businesses on city streets.