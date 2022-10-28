ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5: Best Sushi at the Jersey Shore, NJ

Either it's deliciously wonderful or it's not. Sushi is a "huge" fan favorite. I have to be honest, it is not something I eat, but I have friends that love it. They tell me where the "best" Sushi is and if they like the restaurant where they serve it. It has to be fresh. Fresh is key to delicious Sushi.
Trick or Treaters Were Awesome This Year

As someone who has previously stated that he’s not a big fan of Halloween my faith in people has been somewhat restored. I’m guessing we had somewhere in the neighborhood of 300 “trick or treaters” on Sunday in Beachwood and just about everyone wished us a Happy Halloween and/or said thank you. Sure some kids were encouraged by their parents but most did it as a course of habit and genuinely came across as appreciative. Costumes were very creative and the little ones were adorable and I didn’t even mind missing football games on TV for a while to sit outside and hand out candy. Maybe I’m getting soft now that I have a 3 ½ year old grandson but it all made for a very nice experience.
These 30 Cool Things in Ocean County, NJ Might Surprise You

There are some pretty cool things right here in Ocean County. Some of these I had no idea about. Yes, the beaches, boardwalks, pizza, and so much more. But, how about that car on the roof in Bayville? I remember driving Rt. 9 through Bayville for the first time going to the Bayville WOBM Studios. I took pictures, I actually stopped at the auto place and took pictures, I had no idea what it was, but I knew my Dad would love to see it. When I moved to Bayville about 12 years ago, he always knew when he was close to my house when he'd see that car on the roof. It holds a special place in my heart because I knew my Dad loved it.
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset

Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
