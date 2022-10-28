Read full article on original website
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Sets Return to Philadelphia and North Jersey on 2023 Tour
It's the moment Taylor Swift fans have been waiting for. She's laid out her tour plans for 2023 and they include two stops in Philly and two stops in North Jersey. Ya know how in her new song 'Bejeweled' she sings, 'when I walk in the room I can still make the whole place shimmer'? We're counting on it.
Top 5: Best Sushi at the Jersey Shore, NJ
Either it's deliciously wonderful or it's not. Sushi is a "huge" fan favorite. I have to be honest, it is not something I eat, but I have friends that love it. They tell me where the "best" Sushi is and if they like the restaurant where they serve it. It has to be fresh. Fresh is key to delicious Sushi.
Iconic Jersey Shore restaurant sold – what new owners have planned
As word spread that the landmark WindMill restaurants had been sold, there was worry yet another icon of our youth would be lost forever. Would the WindMill go the way of the Circus Drive-In in Wall, or the Dover Diner, or Winklemann's in Lakewood?. Owners Rena and Steven Levine broke...
Trick or Treaters Were Awesome This Year
As someone who has previously stated that he’s not a big fan of Halloween my faith in people has been somewhat restored. I’m guessing we had somewhere in the neighborhood of 300 “trick or treaters” on Sunday in Beachwood and just about everyone wished us a Happy Halloween and/or said thank you. Sure some kids were encouraged by their parents but most did it as a course of habit and genuinely came across as appreciative. Costumes were very creative and the little ones were adorable and I didn’t even mind missing football games on TV for a while to sit outside and hand out candy. Maybe I’m getting soft now that I have a 3 ½ year old grandson but it all made for a very nice experience.
Jon Bon Jovi warms up a chili day at his Toms River, NJ nonprofit
TOMS RIVER — New Jersey rock icon Jon Bon Jovi took on special guest star status at the recent, seventh annual edition of his nonprofit "community restaurant"'s chili competition. A gallery of photos posted Wednesday by the Facebook account of JBJ Soul Kitchen Toms River showed the 60-year-old Rock...
3 Separate $50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in South Jersey
The Halloween night Powerball drawing was very profitable for three players in South Jersey. Three separate $50,000 winning lottery tickets were sold in Burlington County, Camden County, and Ocean County. Those winning tickets reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Monday, October 31st,...
These 30 Cool Things in Ocean County, NJ Might Surprise You
There are some pretty cool things right here in Ocean County. Some of these I had no idea about. Yes, the beaches, boardwalks, pizza, and so much more. But, how about that car on the roof in Bayville? I remember driving Rt. 9 through Bayville for the first time going to the Bayville WOBM Studios. I took pictures, I actually stopped at the auto place and took pictures, I had no idea what it was, but I knew my Dad would love to see it. When I moved to Bayville about 12 years ago, he always knew when he was close to my house when he'd see that car on the roof. It holds a special place in my heart because I knew my Dad loved it.
Popular Sandwich Shop In Monmouth County, NJ Expanding Into Ocean County, NJ
Did you bring lunch or do you want to order something?. Okay, where should we order from? I am thinking something quick and hand held so we can chow down and then get back to work. Any suggestions? None?!. I have just the place. Have you ever heard of Hoagitos?
One Of The Worst Roads In Toms River, NJ Is Getting A Desperate Upgrade
Everyone has that one road they absolutely hate right?. Most of us drive every single day, to and from work or out to the store or to meet up with friends and family. And when you drive down a road that just treats your car like garbage it gets frustrating.
Wow! Still Dark at this Former 7-11 on Route 37 in Toms River, New Jersey
I was recently driving through Toms River on Oak Ridge Parkway when I noticed once again that the old 7-11 that I used to visit when I was a kid is still dark with no activity and I gotta wonder what will be the future for this busy location along Route 37 in Toms River?
The ‘King of Cool’s’ daughter looks to help save NJ’s most famous elephant
ATLANTIC CITY — Supporters of Lucy the Elephant are planning “An Evening with Deana Martin with Special Guest Steven Maglio on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. at The Superstar Theater at Resorts Atlantic City. The concert is to help cover the cost of Lucy’s elaborate and extensive...
Boys Soccer – Holmdel Pays Back Rumson-Fair Haven to Reach Central Group 2 Semifinal
HOLMDEL -- Two seasons ago, David Weiner joined a Holmdel boy soccer program with a recent championship tradition, but heading into this year's NJSIAA Tournament, he and his teammates were not happy with what was shaping up to be their own annual tradition. Since the start of 2021, the Hornets...
Black girl doll hanging from noose at NJ house prompts investigation
ELK — Police have been investigating whether a realistic Black girl doll that was hanged from a tree outside a home was an act of racist harassment or Halloween decor in poor taste. The doll appeared to be a Black child, hanging from a noose with long, elbow-length hair,...
The Oldest Bridge in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
Police: Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Two alleged thieves from Minnesota have been arrested and charged after stealing a catalytic converter from an SUV along Dugan Lane, according to police. The defendants were conducting their criminal activity out of a large white box truck, authorities say. Police were tipped by reports of...
Egg Harbor Township morning car crash leaves 3 teens hospitalized
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A car crash on Tuesday morning left three local 17-year-olds hospitalized, according to township police. All three Egg Harbor Township High School students were driving in a 2019 Audi A4 around 7:15 a.m. along Mill Road. As the vehicle headed west toward the intersection with...
Election Day 2022 is one week away, here are the races affecting Monmouth and Ocean Counties
In one weeks time, you'll be heading off to cast your ballot at your designated polling location as displayed on your ballot mailed to you. If you have any questions on anything as it relates to where or how to cast your ballot in Ocean County or Monmouth County, please contact the respective Clerk's Office.
New Jersey driver indicted for carelessly causing three vehicle accident that killed Brick resident
A Lakewood man's road rage led to a three vehicle accident in Brick Township last summer which led to a drivers death and subsequent charges and now an indictment for the man who allegedly started it all. Avrohom Pam, 20, of Lakewood has been indicted by a Grand Jury in...
Manchester, Jackson among Ocean County Mayor races picking up steam heading into Election Day
Several municipalities have a Council/Committee race but there are 11 towns in Ocean County with a Mayor's race in the General Election this year -- Barnegat Light, Island Heights, Jackson, Lavallette, Manchester, Ocean Gate, Point Pleasant Borough, Ship Bottom, South Toms River, and Tuckerton. There's also a Township Committee race...
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
