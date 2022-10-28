As someone who has previously stated that he’s not a big fan of Halloween my faith in people has been somewhat restored. I’m guessing we had somewhere in the neighborhood of 300 “trick or treaters” on Sunday in Beachwood and just about everyone wished us a Happy Halloween and/or said thank you. Sure some kids were encouraged by their parents but most did it as a course of habit and genuinely came across as appreciative. Costumes were very creative and the little ones were adorable and I didn’t even mind missing football games on TV for a while to sit outside and hand out candy. Maybe I’m getting soft now that I have a 3 ½ year old grandson but it all made for a very nice experience.

BEACHWOOD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO