Lincoln, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Corn Nation

About Mickey Joseph As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach

We’re heading into November. The timeline is getting shorter for Nebraska to announce their next head football coach, and current interim coach Mickey Joseph is (or should be) a candidate. What are the pros and cons of Mickey Joseph?. Why should he be considered or not as our next...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Postgame Reaction: Nebraska Football Loses 26-9 to Illinois

The game was fun to watch until the exact play after which it wasn’t. Nebraska played well against Illinois until Casey Thompson went out of the game with an injury. The Nebraska offense could only muster one first down the rest of the game after that. The Nebraska defense...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Kick time, TV set for Nebraska and Minnesota

Nebraska and Minnesota will kickoff at 11 a.m., the Big Ten announced on Saturday, with the game being televised on ESPN2. The Big Ten had used a six-day option on the game between the Gophers and Huskers, and announced the time following Saturday night’s slate of games. The Huskers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kearney Hub

With longshot Big Ten West dreams now out the window, what's next for Nebraska?

The same question was likely on fans' minds after a disastrous loss to Georgia Southern on Sept. 10, and the answer became clear the following day when Scott Frost was fired. But, even after having made several weeks of progress in some areas, Nebraska's 26-9 loss to Illinois still sunk the Huskers to 3-5 on the season and 2-3 in the Big Ten.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Mel Tucker is the new Scott Frost

Nebraska football fans can attest to the B1G’s ability to chew up and spit out coaches. It happened with Scott Frost, and now it’s happening with Mel Tucker. Interestingly, there is also likely a contingent of Husker fans who were hoping that Mel Tucker would work out at Michigan State. Perhaps he was the coach they were rooting hardest for after Scott Frost. After all, Tucker beat Frost every time the two teams went up against each other. It’s natural to want the guy who consistently owns you to show that you’re not the outlier.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska breaks ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion

(Carter Lake, IA) -- Ground is broken on Monday on a 60,000 square foot expansion of Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska says the expansion will allow for a larger gaming floor, multiple dining options for guests, a sports book, and a retail area. The ground breaking on the second phase of Prairie Flower Casino comes as the Ponca Tribe celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the Ponca Restoration Act and the 4th anniversary of Prairie Flower Casino officially opening.
CARTER LAKE, IA
nebraskanewsservice.net

Nebraska’s ugliest animals take center stage for statewide trivia night

Nebraska Game and Parks hosted its second statewide trivia night on Oct. 19 at breweries in Lincoln, Omaha, Wayne, North Platte and Scottsbluff. The event drew a crowd at Code Beer Brewery in Lincoln. Nebraska Nature Nerds Trivia Nights were started by Game and Parks to get Nebraskans excited about...
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District

Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
NEBRASKA STATE
thereader.com

Nebraska’s Dirty Water

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Nebraskan

Steak ‘n Shake reopens on three-hour schedule

The Nebraska Union’s Steak ‘n Shake has been empty all semester. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, it opened its doors once again. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this upcoming week, and hours will be reevaluated the following Monday, Nov. 7, according to David Annis, director of University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dining Services. They hope to eventually extend hours until 8 p.m.
KETV.com

2022 class inducted into Nebraska Music Hall of Fame

The Nebraska Music Hall of Fame inducted its 2022 class Sunday night at Ralston’s ‘Stocks n Bonds’. The class includes ten people who were inducted as musicians, entertainers, or musical venue. Here is the list of honorees:. Bill Chrastil. Bozak and Morrissey Band. Bumpy Action. Gulizia Brothers.
RALSTON, NE

