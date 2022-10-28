Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ESPN
Why Oregon could be most interesting team in College Football Playoff race
BERKELEY, Calif. -- Oregon quarterback Bo Nix took a seat, exhaled and looked out at the small, crowded room full of reporters ready to ask him about the Ducks' game against Cal. He wore frustration across his face, bordering on sheer disappointment. Had anyone not been watching the game that...
Oregon Wide Receiver Has Reportedly Left The Team
Oregon is one of the hottest football teams in the country right now. But the Ducks will have to continue their winning streak without one of their offensive weapons. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports reported Monday that wide receiver and kick returner Seven McGee has left the Oregon team and intends to ...
Oregon Ducks recruiting: Could Dan Lanning land 2 more 5-star prospects in this class?
The Oregon Ducks have a pair of five-star prospects already committed in the class of 2023: Michigan quarterback Dante Moore and California wide receiver Jurrion Dickey. But the Ducks may not be done, and with the single-class record sitting at 3 - Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe and Dontae Manning in ...
Oregon Ducks men's basketball poised to sign nation's No. 3 recruiting class during early signing period: Report
The week-long early signing period for college basketball begins November 9 and the Oregon Ducks men's basketball program has the nation's No. 3 recruiting class. But until those players put pen to paper nothing is official. In an exhaustive, impressive report, On3's Joe Tipton asked every top ...
Emerald Media
Keepers of the Sanctuary State
On June 24, 2022, community member Bre Lynn led a march through the streets of Eugene, their good friend Monica Little by their side. When they both woke up that morning, neither of them expected to be handed a megaphone by a fellow protester. Little didn’t expect to leave work early, and Lynn didn’t expect to hear their voice ringing in the ears of a crowd. They didn’t expect to hear that countless people across the country would be turned away at their local abortion clinic that day.
WATCH: Alex Forsyth breaks down Oregon's 42-24 win
Oregon starting center Alex Forsyth explains where Oregon wasn't at its best and where the Ducks can improve despite winning 42-24 at California on Saturday afternoon. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Spurns Sun Devils
TEMPE, Ariz. – The Oregon State women's soccer team snapped its skid with a 3-1 comeback win in the desert over Arizona State. "I am so proud of this team", said head coach Lauren Sinacola. "Obviously this season has been a difficult one, but this group hasn't stopped showing up. I'm so happy for them. The team was on a different level today and they truly deserve to have this winning feeling. I'm excited to take this momentum into our rivalry game. Go Beavs!"
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Pulls Away for Exhibition Win
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Three Beavers scored in double-figures to help Oregon State pull away from Western Oregon in an 82-66 win on Sunday at Gill Coliseum. Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavs with 23 points while AJ Marotte contributed 19. Jelena Mitrovic rounded out the Beavers in double figures with 16 points.
klcc.org
In Oregon's extremely tight US 5th District race, candidates take vastly different approaches
When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000, could be critically important in one of this...
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
kpic
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
lebanonlocalnews.com
LCSO recovers car of missing California woman near Sweet Home
Linn County Sheriff deputies responded to a report on Oct. 29 about a suspicious vehicle on a dead-end Forest Service road off of Highway 20 approximately 30 miles east of Sweet Home and discovered the vehicle was connected to a female who had been reported missing out of the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office in northern California.
kezi.com
Game deer left to waste in Eugene ditch; OSP looking for suspect
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers are looking for the person or persons who they say left a buck deer to rot in a ditch. OSP said troopers heard a buck deer had been left to waste along Willow Creek Road near west 18th Avenue in Eugene on October 27. Troopers said they arrived to find the deer had been field dressed and skinned but was otherwise lightly processed with very few edible parts removed. Even so, it had been discarded into a ditch. OSP said the carcass did not show any signs giving reason for it to be left to waste.
philomathnews.com
Philomath woman fights off would-be rapist in home invasion
Just two hours after being released from Benton County Jail, a convicted felon picked out a random Philomath home on the western edge of town on Thursday afternoon and attempted to rape the woman living there, prosecutors say. During a struggle, the woman was able to grab a knife that she had hidden in between her bed’s box spring and mattress to defend herself against the attacker.
kptv.com
California couple found safe after reported missing while traveling through Oregon
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning. The DCSO announced both had been found safe around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or...
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny House For Sale at Tranquility Park in Waldport, Oregon
This tiny house at Tranquility Park on lot #30 is for sale with the option to keep it there! It’s a 30-ft. tiny house built in 2018 with 255 square feet of space inside located in Waldport, Oregon. The asking price is $125,000 for the tiny house and the lot rental is $700 per month. What do you think?
hh-today.com
Vintage trees and rare apples: Take a look
About a year ago I had heard about some old apple trees discovered in the East Thornton Lake Natural Area, a 27-acre tract east of North Albany Road. I finally made it out there on Sunday to take a look. There are four of these trees, but I looked at...
Nearly 60 Cars Involved in Fatal Pile Up in Oregon Due to Freak Weather Event
Freak weather events have been making headlines since early this week when a massive cold front brought more than a foot of snow to regions across Michigan and Wisconsin. However, farther west, dense fog had an especially tragic outcome, resulting in a near-60-car fatal pile-up between Salem and Eugene, Oregon.
kqennewsradio.com
PROGRESS CONTINUES ON CHIPOTLE CONSTRUCTION, HIRING UNDERWAY
Progress continues on the construction of a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Roseburg, with the hiring of staff underway. The national chain, based in Newport Bay, California, started construction on the 2,325 square foot store several months ago, after the building that had housed Loggers Pizza for nine years, was demolished. It is located in the Roseburg Marketplace on Northwest Stewart Parkway, just north of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard.
kezi.com
Northwest Natural increases gas prices in response to inflation
EUGENE, Ore. -- Things are about to get more expensive for users of natural gas. Energy prices are on the rise, and now Northwest Natural is raising its rates in Oregon. Starting in November, Northwest Natural and Cascade Natural Gas will raise their rates thanks to rising global energy prices and an unstable market. The president and CEO of Northwest Natural says the company understands the hardship people are going through right now. While bills will go up by about $28, the company is seeking to soften the blow by offering a temporary credit of $14 each month from November 1 through March 14, after which the credit will stop being offered.
Comments / 0