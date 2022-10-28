Read full article on original website
Jim Asbill
4d ago
Please tell me who cares what ECU students think of it???.
NC YouTube star ‘MrBeast’ seeking record milestone to secure $150 million in funding
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the richest YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically raise his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journey, according to a story by Forbes magazine. If he is able to do this, his company would be the first business run by an influencer […]
WNCT
The Silk Press 101
In this series, “C” chat with a Greenville NC hair stylist who educates us on a hairstyle women wear during the Fall and the importance of using the right products to achieve the style known as the “silk press.” Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @HeyitsC_TV.
WITN
Powerball 10-31-22
cbs17
SCAM ALERT: Scammer taking money for fake fall event in Goldsboro, city officials warn
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro Parks & Recreation is warning the community about a scam about a fake fall event through Facebook. City officials said they have been made aware of an unauthorized event called “Fall Festival at Herman Park” advertised for Nov. 5 and 6. They...
WITN
WANTED: Mayor and someone to run Pink Hill town hall
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina town hopes they’ll soon be able to reopen town hall after nearly everyone quit. Pink Hill commissioners will meet tonight to select a new mayor, and possibly fill other vacant positions that forced it to close town hall. Mayor Mike Hill...
WITN
City of Greenville taking part in Operation Greenlight for veterans
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city is joining a national campaign for Veterans. The City of Greenville and Pitt County are taking part in Operation Greenlight, an initiative designed to shine a light on the service of veterans and their families. The Greenville Town Common Bridge will be...
neusenews.com
Alien Fizz's New Storefront Lands in Kinston
Alien Fizz is a small, family-owned shop bringing smiles and old-fashioned service with their out-of-this-world craft sodas, sweets, and novelties. The shop is owned and operated by Harry and Sarah Mahler, who originally operated a soda store called Soda Depot in Pennsylvania. One of the owners, Harry Mahler, said as...
Man posed as CIA officer at North Carolina gym, warrants say
A man was arrested on Thursday for pretending to be a CIA officer at a Wake Forest Planet Fitness gym, according to arrest warrants.
WITN
ECU Basketball Media Day
WITN
Washington man charged in Pitt County rape
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man has been charged with the rape of a woman that happened in Pitt County. Matthew Keyes turned himself in at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office on Monday. He was charged with second degree forcible rape. Pitt County deputies were called to...
WITN
“I am so happy to be home” Beaufort Co. emergency services director returns home
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina emergency services director that was injured in a motorcycle crash in June is back home from a rehabilitation center in Atlanta, Georgia. Melody Hedgepeth, the wife of Carnie Hedgepeth, shared videos and photos of his homecoming on Facebook. Carnie Hedgepeth had been...
WITN
ECU women’s basketball eager to start season, hold media day in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball season starts one week from Monday. The Pirates held media day in their practice facility. ECU scrimmaged with Elon and UNC over the weekend and are feeling good about their scoring output coming into the season. “We’ve had some good days, we’ve...
publicradioeast.org
Erin Brockovich speaks out for justice for victims of toxic water aboard Camp Lejeune
A town hall meeting in Jacksonville, 7.7 miles from the main gate, addressed the years-long water contamination at Camp Lejeune, providing information for those impacted and introducing advocates for those people. In attendance, perhaps one of the best-known fighters for clean water and for holding organizations accountable for water contamination,...
cbs17
Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
WITN
DEPUTIES: DNA links Greenville man to 2018 break-in
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a DNA match led them to arrest a Greenville man for a break-in that happened more than three years ago. Izarion Blango is charged with breaking or entering, safecracking, larceny of a firearm, and attempt to obtain property by false pretense. Pitt County...
Doctors stress knowing signs of stroke for world stroke day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Oct. 29 is recognized as World Stroke Day. Doctors say strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the United States, which is why it’s important to raise awareness, especially in Eastern North Carolina. In the U.S., every 40 seconds, someone has a stroke. In ENC, it’s even more common […]
WITN
WITN Halloween Costume Contest winners announced
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s asked you to send your best Halloween costume photos and you delivered. Monday morning WITN revealed the winners of the annual Halloween Costume Contest. There were two categories: adults (18+) and children (17 and younger). Three winners were selected from each group. The winning...
WITN
What should you do if you the $1-billion Powerball jackpot? Experts weigh in.
WITN
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in the Caribbean Sea
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Lisa formed over the Caribbean Sea Monday. Lisa has maximum winds of 40 mph and is moving to the west at 14 mph. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Jamaica, however the center of the storm is likely to pass well south of the island. The system is forecast to become a hurricane before reaching Central America with Belize currently on target for a landfall Wednesday night.
Flip Out Over Pancakes for PIE
NEW BERN, N.C. — New Bern, North Carolina’s Colonial Capital, literally transforms into a wonderland the entire Christmas season. Streetlights and storefronts are decorated, and the community comes together to create a magical time for kids young and old. Amidst the busy bustle, Adam and Candice Simmons, owners of a downtown New Bern landmark, Morgan’s […]
