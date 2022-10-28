ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 3

Jim Asbill
4d ago

Please tell me who cares what ECU students think of it???.

WNCT

The Silk Press 101

In this series, “C” chat with a Greenville NC hair stylist who educates us on a hairstyle women wear during the Fall and the importance of using the right products to achieve the style known as the “silk press.” Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @HeyitsC_TV.
WITN

Powerball 10-31-22

Kids and families in ENC enjoy celebrating Halloween 2022. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments surrounding Affirmative Action. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments surrounding Affirmative Action.
WITN

WANTED: Mayor and someone to run Pink Hill town hall

PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina town hopes they’ll soon be able to reopen town hall after nearly everyone quit. Pink Hill commissioners will meet tonight to select a new mayor, and possibly fill other vacant positions that forced it to close town hall. Mayor Mike Hill...
WITN

City of Greenville taking part in Operation Greenlight for veterans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city is joining a national campaign for Veterans. The City of Greenville and Pitt County are taking part in Operation Greenlight, an initiative designed to shine a light on the service of veterans and their families. The Greenville Town Common Bridge will be...
neusenews.com

Alien Fizz's New Storefront Lands in Kinston

Alien Fizz is a small, family-owned shop bringing smiles and old-fashioned service with their out-of-this-world craft sodas, sweets, and novelties. The shop is owned and operated by Harry and Sarah Mahler, who originally operated a soda store called Soda Depot in Pennsylvania. One of the owners, Harry Mahler, said as...
WITN

ECU Basketball Media Day

Kids and families in ENC enjoy celebrating Halloween 2022. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments surrounding Affirmative Action. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments surrounding Affirmative Action. What should you do if you the $1-billion Powerball jackpot? Experts weigh in. Updated: 5 hours ago. What should you do...
WITN

Washington man charged in Pitt County rape

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man has been charged with the rape of a woman that happened in Pitt County. Matthew Keyes turned himself in at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office on Monday. He was charged with second degree forcible rape. Pitt County deputies were called to...
cbs17

Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
WITN

DEPUTIES: DNA links Greenville man to 2018 break-in

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a DNA match led them to arrest a Greenville man for a break-in that happened more than three years ago. Izarion Blango is charged with breaking or entering, safecracking, larceny of a firearm, and attempt to obtain property by false pretense. Pitt County...
WNCT

Doctors stress knowing signs of stroke for world stroke day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Oct. 29 is recognized as World Stroke Day. Doctors say strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the United States, which is why it’s important to raise awareness, especially in Eastern North Carolina. In the U.S., every 40 seconds, someone has a stroke. In ENC, it’s even more common […]
WITN

WITN Halloween Costume Contest winners announced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s asked you to send your best Halloween costume photos and you delivered. Monday morning WITN revealed the winners of the annual Halloween Costume Contest. There were two categories: adults (18+) and children (17 and younger). Three winners were selected from each group. The winning...
WITN

Tropical Storm Lisa forms in the Caribbean Sea

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Lisa formed over the Caribbean Sea Monday. Lisa has maximum winds of 40 mph and is moving to the west at 14 mph. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Jamaica, however the center of the storm is likely to pass well south of the island. The system is forecast to become a hurricane before reaching Central America with Belize currently on target for a landfall Wednesday night.
WNCT

Flip Out Over Pancakes for PIE

NEW BERN, N.C. — New Bern, North Carolina’s Colonial Capital, literally transforms into a wonderland the entire Christmas season. Streetlights and storefronts are decorated, and the community comes together to create a magical time for kids young and old. Amidst the busy bustle, Adam and Candice Simmons, owners of a downtown New Bern landmark, Morgan’s […]
