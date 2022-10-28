Read full article on original website
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Kick Time, TV Info For OSU’s Nov. 5 Meeting vs. Kansas Announced
Another week, another afternoon kick for Oklahoma State. Surprise, surprise!. The Big 12 announced Saturday night that OSU’s Week 10 game at Kansas will, like pretty much every other game this season, be an afternoon kickoff time. The game will start at 2:30 like every other conference game OSU has played thus far.
No. 9 Oklahoma State Blown Out By Kansas State: Fans React
Big 12 football was in for a wild ride on Saturday afternoon. The No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys, the conference's second-highest-rated team, was blown out by Kansas State in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats scored 48 points and shutout Mike Gundy's supposed high-powered offense. It's the worst loss of...
Mike Gundy apologizes after historically awful Oklahoma State 48-0 loss
Heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA season, few fans were expecting to see a blowout when the Oklahoma State Football Cowboys faced off against the Kansas State Wildcats. Sure, both teams were ranked, with OSU coming in at nine and K-state at 22, but one of the teams was still very much a contender for bigger and better things thanks to their big-time wins over ranked Baylor, Texas, and Kansas City, plus a very close loss to TCU, whereas the other had just one big but impressive win with a surprising victory over Oklahoma when they were ranked sixth overall.
sunflowerstateradio.com
No. 22 Wildcats Silence No. 9 Sooners 48-0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The theme for Kansas State Homecoming week was “Wildcat Dreams.” K-State in dream-like fashion issued a statement across the college football world with one of the most lopsided victories in top-10 history. Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, and the defense...
OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in front of sold out crowd on Sunday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
College GameDay Is Getting Crushed For 2 Awful Unanimous Predictions Saturday
College football fans are crushing Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the College GameDay crew for two awful unanimous predictions made this Saturday morning. Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith all predicted Cincinnati would beat UCF and Oklahoma State would take down Kansas State. Both predictions proved...
College Football World Reacts To Nervous Quarterback's Video
Even some of the most talented players have nerves when they make the jump to the next level. In Saturday's game, Oklahoma State freshman QB Gunnar Gundy was visibly shaking as he took his first snaps as a Cowboy. Something that was caught by trainer Trey Hannam. "Whoa. Freshman at...
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66
There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
KAKE TV
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KOCO
Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
KOCO
Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
kosu.org
In race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma's growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
tulsapeople.com
Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger
At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
Ponca City News
Fox statues arrive in Ponca City
The City Arts organization received 25 fox statues in the morning on Wednesday, Oct. 26. These statues were manufactured in the USA by a Nebraska-based company called Icon Poly. The statues manufactured from polyurethane resin casting, and are meant to reference the sport of fox hunting that E.W. Marland brought to Oklahoma. The foxes that Marland and others hunted were not indigenous to this…
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
OKC VeloCity
Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma
Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
Fraudulent purchase of OSU tickets leads to discovery of wire fraud scheme
A bizarre purchase at an Oklahoma university led to a federal investigation into a national wire fraud scheme.
Did surveillance video record a ghost at Stillwater’s Atherton Hotel?
Video installers couldn't explain the phenomena.
Comments / 0