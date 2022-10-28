GUEST COLUMN: Himal Roka says CMU's required health insurance plan for international students is an 'unfair burden'

Read full article on original website
Related
horseandrider.com
Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
Central Michigan Life
CMU to host award-winning musician Supaman to open Native American Heritage Month events
Central Michigan University will be hosting a live performance from Supaman at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Plachta Auditorium in Warriner Hall. This event is free and open to the public. “Supaman,” born Christian Takes Gun Parrish, is a member of the Apsáalooke tribe. He is a Native American...
Central Michigan Life
Preview: CMU wrestling prepares for 2022 season
After going undefeated in the Mid-American Conference, placing second at the MAC championship, and having four wrestlers taking the NCAA stage, Central Michigan wrestling is back. “We’re trying to build on last year,” said head coach Tom Borelli. “We didn’t finish the way we wanted. We didn’t win the conference...
Central Michigan Life
Whitfield earns MAC Defensive Player of the Week
During Central Michigan volleyball's match against Buffalo on Saturday, senior middle blocker Maddie Whitfield recorded a career-high 12 blocks to break the CMU record for most blocks in a five-set match. As a result, she earned Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors on Monday. Over the weekend, Whitfield...
WNEM
Woman in recovery following distracted driving incident
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Inspired by her favorite superhero, Kaitlynn Farr of Saginaw, hopes her story of distracted driving can now save lives. “I happened to look down at my phone for a very split second, just to check my schedule for my second job because I have to get up early in the morning the next day. So I looked at it and realized I’m going off the side of the road,” Farr said.
WOOD
A great option if you’re considering downsizing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are coming up so now may be a good time to talk about the next steps for a parent or loved one looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be a place to consider! We have Jill from Oaks of Rockford with us along with two residents, Chuck & Donna, to talk about what it’s like to live there!
abc12.com
46-year-old accused of threatening Birch Run High School
The 46-year-old mother of a Birch Run High School student is accused of making a threat of terrorism during a phone call with an administrator. 46-year-old accused of threatening Birch Run High School. The woman was arrested Friday afternoon at the high school as she was picking up her child....
Morning Sun
Newest Mt. Pleasant firefighter part of a family legacy
One of Marcus Vogel’s first memories was the Honegger’s Mill fire of 1990. He was three or four when the mill burned in late October, and he had to go to the scene of the fire because his mom was away and his dad Gerard was a Mt. Pleasant firefighter.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Michigan cherry chicken salad from Gilly’s Bistro
BAY CITY, MI — Gilly’s Bistro offers a five-cheese grilled cheese sandwich, Michigan cherry chicken salad on greens, tamales and other lunch and dinner options in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District. Guillermo and Diana Gonzalez are the owners Gilly’s Bistro, 1023 N. Johnson St., formerly 3rd...
UpNorthLive.com
Police need help identifying retail fraud suspect in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in an alleged retail fraud investigation from Friday afternoon. The alleged incident occurred on October 28 at the Big Rapids Walmart.
Central Michigan Life
CMU DIII hockey swept by Norte Dame
Looking to get back in the win column, Central Michigan Division III men’s club hockey headed to Indiana to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish over the weekend. Despite opening the scoring in game one, the Fighting Irish swept the Chippewas in two games. “I am so proud...
Bay City teen charged with shooting teen in head with stolen handgun
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City teenager is facing adult felony charges for allegedly shooting a fellow teen in her head with a stolen gun. About 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, police responded a reported shooting in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. A girl who called 911 said another girl had been shot in her head and that the shooter had already fled, according to police reports in court documents.
WGMD Radio
Boat Beaches After Hitting the Rocks Near Bay City
A boating accident Saturday evening is under investigation by DNREC marine police. Indian River Emergency personnel were called just before 7:30 after a Parker boat ran into the rocky rip rap near Bay City and ended up on the grassy area in the beach area. The three mariners on board refused additional medical attention.
WNEM
Mismarked absentee ballots causing issues in Ogemaw County
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Some in Mid-Michigan are reporting they received absentee ballots with faulty code numbers, leaving many to question whether their vote will be counted on election day. “Are you kidding me,” said Ogemaw County Clerk Breck Gildner when she found out about the problem with the...
nbc25news.com
Dog dead after house fire in Clio, home unlivable according to fire department
CLIO, Mich. – Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Clio on Monday morning. The call came in around 8:20 a.m. on Monday for a fire at a home in the 500 block of Lincoln St. Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the home when our...
Bay City man, 77, faces felonies after hours-long standoff with police over eviction notice
BAY CITY, MI — Nine years ago, a judge offered a grim forecast when sending a Bay City man to jail for beating his roommate with a metal bat. “You’re going … to spend your dying days in prison,” Bay County Circuit Judge Kenneth W. Schmidt advised then-68-year-old Harold L. Nielsen in July 2013.
WNEM
7-year-old shot in head, in critical condition
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers from the Bridgeport Township Police Department responded to Bavarian Village Apartments early Monday morning, where a 7-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers found him just after midnight on Monday, Oct. 31. He was taken to a hospital and...
Comments / 0