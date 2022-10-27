ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Game 9: Maryland at Wisconsin

COLLEGE PARK, MD - The University of Maryland football team is back in action this Saturday when the Terps (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) travel to Wisconsin (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) on Saturday, Nov. 5. The game will kickoff at Noon EST and be broadcast on Big Ten Network and the Maryland Sports Radio Network.
Maryland Closes Out Road Swing at No. 15 Penn State

Maryland (13-11, 4-8 B1G) at #15 Penn State (17-6, 6-6 B1G) Maryland (13-11, 4-8 B1G) vs. Iowa (7-16, 1-11 B1G) COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Maryland closes out its three-game road road trip on Wednesday night for a midweek matchup on the Big Ten Network against No. 15 Penn State. The Terps will then return to College Park for a Sunday afternoon match against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Xfinity Center Pavilion at 1 pm. Sunday's match will be streamed on B1G+.
Terps Swept By No. 1 Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE -- The Terps fell in three sets (16-25, 9-25, 19-25) to No. 1 Nebraska on Saturday evening in Lincoln. Laila Ivey led the Terps with six kills while Anastasia Russ chipped in four kills and four blocks. Laila Ricks finished second with five kills and a team-best .417 hitting percentage. Sydney Dowler's 15 assists were a team-high and she added 11 digs, marking the fifth time she's recorded double digit digs this year. Milan Gomillion also notched 11 digs to extend her double-digit digs streak to 12 consecutive matches.
