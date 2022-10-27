LINCOLN, NE -- The Terps fell in three sets (16-25, 9-25, 19-25) to No. 1 Nebraska on Saturday evening in Lincoln. Laila Ivey led the Terps with six kills while Anastasia Russ chipped in four kills and four blocks. Laila Ricks finished second with five kills and a team-best .417 hitting percentage. Sydney Dowler's 15 assists were a team-high and she added 11 digs, marking the fifth time she's recorded double digit digs this year. Milan Gomillion also notched 11 digs to extend her double-digit digs streak to 12 consecutive matches.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO