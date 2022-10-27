Read full article on original website
umterps.com
Game 9: Maryland at Wisconsin
COLLEGE PARK, MD - The University of Maryland football team is back in action this Saturday when the Terps (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) travel to Wisconsin (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) on Saturday, Nov. 5. The game will kickoff at Noon EST and be broadcast on Big Ten Network and the Maryland Sports Radio Network.
umterps.com
Maryland Closes Out Road Swing at No. 15 Penn State
Maryland (13-11, 4-8 B1G) at #15 Penn State (17-6, 6-6 B1G) Maryland (13-11, 4-8 B1G) vs. Iowa (7-16, 1-11 B1G) COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Maryland closes out its three-game road road trip on Wednesday night for a midweek matchup on the Big Ten Network against No. 15 Penn State. The Terps will then return to College Park for a Sunday afternoon match against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Xfinity Center Pavilion at 1 pm. Sunday's match will be streamed on B1G+.
umterps.com
Terps Swept By No. 1 Nebraska
LINCOLN, NE -- The Terps fell in three sets (16-25, 9-25, 19-25) to No. 1 Nebraska on Saturday evening in Lincoln. Laila Ivey led the Terps with six kills while Anastasia Russ chipped in four kills and four blocks. Laila Ricks finished second with five kills and a team-best .417 hitting percentage. Sydney Dowler's 15 assists were a team-high and she added 11 digs, marking the fifth time she's recorded double digit digs this year. Milan Gomillion also notched 11 digs to extend her double-digit digs streak to 12 consecutive matches.
umterps.com
Maryland Finishes 14th at Landfall Tradition, Mackova with Top-20 Performance to Close Out Fall Season
WILMINGTON, NC - Junior Patricie Mackova finished in a five-way tie for 20th at the 20th-annual Landfall Tradition this weekend. Maryland in came a two-way tie for 14th of 18 teams at 21 over par. Mackova, who entered this week as 34th ranked collegiate player in the country according to...
umterps.com
Donraadt, Rose Power No.2 Maryland to Double Overtime Win Over No.13 UConn
Storrs, CT -- The Terps capped off their regular season with a thrilling double overtime victory in Storrs, CT as Bibi Donraadt's goal powered No. 2 Maryland (16-2, 7-1) over No. 13 UConn (11-6, 5-2). Maryland battled back in what became a tough defensive contest for the Terps. After giving...
