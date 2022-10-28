Charles Leclerc insists the performance of Ferrari “hurt” after the Scuderia failed to fire over the Mexican Grand Prix weekend. The Monegasque driver finished sixth in Mexico City, a place behind team-mate Carlos Sainz, in an uneventful race for Ferrari in the midfield. Leclerc is now five points behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez with two races to go - Brazil and Abu Dhabi - and has not won a race since the Austrian Grand Prix in early July. Beyond that though, Leclerc was concerned how far off the pace Ferrari were on Sunday, given they finished over a minute...

