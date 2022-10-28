Read full article on original website
SkySports
Mexico City GP: Lewis Hamilton questions Mercedes strategy as team-mate George Russell reflects on first-lap battle
Lewis Hamilton bemoaned Mercedes' decision not to split his and team-mate George Russell's strategies, after finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Pole-sitter Verstappen and his team-mate Perez, along with most of the grid, started on soft tyres at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, while both Hamilton and Russell began on mediums.
SkySports
Daniel Ricciardo: Jenson Button doubts Formula 1 return for McLaren driver if he sits out 2023
Ricciardo has seen his already limited options dry up since having his McLaren contract cancelled early and there is currently only one seat remaining for next season, at Haas, who Ricciardo has made it clear he has no interest in. The eight-time race winner now looks set to take a...
ESPN
Max Verstappen boycotts Sky Sports after Ted Kravitz comments about 2021 title win
Max Verstappen is refusing to talk to British F1 broadcaster Sky Sports at the Mexican Grand Prix following comments made by pundit Ted Kravitz. The reigning double world champion is unhappy at comments Kravitz made in his "Ted's Notebook" show after the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, when he referred to Lewis Hamilton being "robbed" of the 2021 title.
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.“Social media is a very toxic place...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton posts cryptic response to Fernando Alonso after reported Max Verstappen comparison
Lewis Hamilton posted a cryptic response on social media following a report that claimed Fernando Alonso had said Max Verstappen's championships were worth more than the Brit's. The Spanish driver, formerly Hamilton's team-mate at McLaren, was quoted in the Dutch newspaper, De Telegraaf, as saying Verstappen's titles were of greater...
Carscoops
How The World Of Motorsport Killed One Of The Most Innovative Racing Cars To Date
The 2000s was a dynamic and exciting period for motorsports as it experienced a flurry of innovation from designers and large budgets from manufacturers big and small. The Deltawing was one such project, perhaps the most ambitious newcomer to racing cars in the 21st century. The leading character of this...
F1 Mexican Grand Prix RESULT: Max Verstappen makes history while Lewis Hamilton comes second again
Max Verstappen put Red Bull’s off-track dramas to one side to win the Mexican Grand Prix and claim the record of most victories in a Formula One season.Forty-eight hours after Red Bull were fined £6million for breaking the sport’s financial rules – before the team went on to boycott Sky Sports’ coverage – Verstappen claimed his 14th win of the year.Michael Schumacher won 13 of the 18 races staged in 2004. Sebastian Vettel recorded the same number of wins from 19 rounds in 2013. But Verstappen now stands alone as the driver with the most wins in a single...
Max Verstappen overtakes Michael Schumacher as record-breaking season continues
Max Verstappen earned an unprecedented 14th race win in a Formula One season with Sunday’s victory in Mexico.The 25-year-old Dutchman broke the record previously held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, albeit in a longer season.Schumacher won 13 races out of 18 in the 2004 season and Vettel 13 of 19 in 2013, with Verstappen matching the latter by winning the United States Grand Prix a week ago before moving out on his own on Sunday.With Sao Paulo and Abu Dhabi still to come, he can still get up to 16 wins this season.It is notable that he has...
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton backed to ‘reinvent himself’ after racing
Lewis Hamilton has been backed to “reinvent himself” in a “second or third career” after racing by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. Seven-time world champion Hamilton has endured a difficult season off the back of controversially missing out on a record eighth title in Abu Dhabi last year.The 37-year-old is yet to win a race in 2022 and is currently fifth in the Driver Standings, with Red Bull and Ferrari producing a quicker car than Mercedes after a change in regulations.While the Silver Arrows are hopeful of being back in the hunt in 2023, Mercedes CEO Wolff praised Hamilton’s “intelligence”...
SB Nation
Max Verstappen now has the single-season record for F1 victories
Max Verstappen’s magical 2022 F1 season continued on Sunday, with a win in the Mexican Grand Prix. Verstappen already secured his second-straight F1 world championship with his victory at the Japanese Grand Prix, and his win at last week’s United Grand Prix secured the Constructors’ Cup for Red Bull, breaking an eight-year run of titles for Mercedes.
F1 fans go wild for Aussie star Daniel Ricciardo's cheeky hand gesture to rival just before overtaking him during amazing run to finish seventh at the Mexican Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo has delighted Formula One fans by proving he's got his swagger back with a cheeky gesture as he staged a series of stunning overtakes at the Mexico Grand Prix. The Honey Badger showed vintage form at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to surge from as far back as 13th...
BBC
Mexico City Grand Prix: Max Verstappen becomes a truly dominant champion
Max Verstappen says he is not interested in statistics - but he knows enough about them to understand the magnitude of what he achieved in the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen's 14th victory of a year that has simply rolled over and surrendered to him and his Red...
Reports: Verstappen, Red Bull to Boycott Sky Sports at F1 Mexico City GP
The Milton Keynes-based team is reportedly blocking access to the world champ and Christian Horner after this year’s coverage.
Charles Leclerc ‘hurt’ by Ferrari performance after weekend to forget in Mexico
Charles Leclerc insists the performance of Ferrari “hurt” after the Scuderia failed to fire over the Mexican Grand Prix weekend. The Monegasque driver finished sixth in Mexico City, a place behind team-mate Carlos Sainz, in an uneventful race for Ferrari in the midfield. Leclerc is now five points behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez with two races to go - Brazil and Abu Dhabi - and has not won a race since the Austrian Grand Prix in early July. Beyond that though, Leclerc was concerned how far off the pace Ferrari were on Sunday, given they finished over a minute...
Daniel Ricciardo will ‘struggle’ to land top seat in 2024, says ex-F1 world champion
Jenson Button believes that Daniel Ricciardo will “really struggle” to land a seat at a “competitive” F1 team in 2024. The popular Australian was dropped by McLaren a year early, with compatriot and 2021 F2 champion Oscar Piastri replacing him next year.The 33-year-old, who has raced in Formula 1 for eleven-and-a-half seasons, will miss the 2023 season having been unable to land a seat elsewhere. Ricciardo, an eight-time Grand Prix winner, has been heavily linked with a reserve driver role at Mercedes but admitted after Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix that he is still in the dark regarding his future....
Yardbarker
“I don’t like the idea of it…” – Lewis Hamilton provides update on Mercedes contract situation
Lewis Hamilton has provided an update on his Mercedes contract situation amid retirement rumours. There was a question mark over Hamilton’s continuation in Formula One after the drama which overshadowed the end to the 2021 season. Hamilton brushed off the FIA’s incompetence, which robbed him of his record eighth...
racer.com
Aston Martin signs Vandoorne as test and reserve driver
Aston Martin has signed Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne as a test and reserve driver for the 2023 season, opening up vacancies at Mercedes. Vandoorne raced for McLaren in 2017 and 2018 before joining Mercedes as a reserve while racing for its Formula E team. Vandoorne won this year’s title but will move to DS Penske for 2022/23, and at the same time has a new Formula 1 team who can call on him as a reserve if required as he joins Felipe Drugovich as Aston Martin back-ups.
Autoweek.com
F1 Mexican Grand Prix Leftovers: Paddock Overcrowding, Hamilton Takes Dig at Alonso
Fans didn't notice, but Formula 1 drivers have had enough with overcrowded conditions in the paddock in Mexico City. That, along with American Logan Sargeant falling just one lap shy of a Super License point lead the day-after leftovers from a busy F1 Mexican Grand Prix. Autoweek rounds up some...
FOX Sports
McLaren plucks away Ganassi sponsor and Kanaan for Indy 500
The tit-for-tat war between Zak Brown and Chip Ganassi took another turn Tuesday when Arrow McLaren SP announced it had signed both a Ganassi sponsor and Tony Kanaan to drive the Indianapolis 500. Kanaan spent four seasons driving for Chip Ganassi Racing and the last two Indianapolis 500s. The 2003...
Christian Horner backs Max Verstappen over Red Bull Sky Sports boycott
The Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, has backed Max Verstappen in criticising some of Sky Sports’ Formula One coverage. Verstappen and Red Bull boycotted Sky at the Mexican Grand Prix to register their unhappiness with comments regarding the Dutch driver’s controversial title-winning race at Abu Dhabi last year.
