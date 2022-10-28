Read full article on original website
Prosper Day Care Students Hospitalized After Exposure to THCLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in DamagesLarry LeaseDenton, TX
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.Rooted ExpeditionsSanger, TX
Duncanville stripped of UIL 6A state basketball championship, coach David Peavy suspended
Anthony Black, a five-star transfer who appeared to win a long eligibility battle before leading Panthers to a state title, is deemed to have been ineligible when he played in 2021-22
atozsports.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’ reaction after losing to Tennessee has to be satisfying for Vols fans
After every game the Tennessee Vols have played this season, the opposing coach has been at a complete loss in the post-game press conference. It’s been true of Billy Napier, Brian Kelly, and Nick Saban. And it was true of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops on Saturday night after...
wnky.com
WKU’s first lady, Harriet Downing, turns 100!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-One of the first ladies of Western Kentucky University, Harriet Downing, is turning 100 years old today!. Family is celebrating her milestone at her family home. Harriet met Dero Downing, her husband who played basketball for Coach Diddle, three days after starting classes as a student at WKU...
WBKO
WKU's Homecoming Parade held Friday night
The latest news and weather. Munday Hall dedication ceremony held on WKU's campus. WKU's Munday Hall dedicated to first black undergraduate student.
Portillo’s restaurant coming to Denton
Chicago cuisine staple Portillo’s is planning an expansion into North Texas with many brand new eateries, including one in Denton. The CEO of the growing chain — known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes — recently told the Dallas Morning News that the company is planning to open about 20 new locations in North Texas over the next five years. The first Texas location will open this winter in Grandscape in The Colony.
kentuckytoday.com
Church planter ‘laser-focused’ on serving Jennings Creek community
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Baptist church planter Derek Logsdon was sure the multi-cultural Jennings Creek community - one of the most diverse areas in Kentucky - was where God was calling him to serve. Yet he patiently waited for direction while building relationships through a Bible study...
k105.com
GC Middle School teacher named Kentucky SHAPE Middle School PE Teacher of the Year
Grayson County Middle School Physical Education teacher Crystal Bratcher has been selected by Kentucky SHAPE as the 2022-23 Kentucky Teacher of the Year for Middle School Physical Education. The Kentucky SHAPE program recognizes outstanding teachers in the categories of Adapted Physical Education, Elementary, Middle School, High School, School Health, and...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentuckians celebrate the life of Loretta Lynn
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, the life of Loretta Lynn was celebrated by family, friends and fans. Many people from the region took a trip to Nashville to take part in the special day. “It was an event that was celebrating her life and the tickets sold out in...
wnky.com
Bowling Green hosts Household Hazardous Waste Day and Drug Take Back Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The City of Bowling Green hosted Household Hazardous Waste Day and Drug Take Back Day this past Saturday. The event was a drive-up drop-off for prescriptions and other household items that are difficult to safely dispose of. Items that were dropped off included electronics, glass wear, batteries, and larger items.
How's the early voting turnout across Dallas-Fort Worth for the November 2022 midterms?
DALLAS — Early voting in the November midterms has already kicked off across the country -- and voter data in North Texas shows that tens of thousands of residents across the Dallas-Fort Worth region have already cast their vote since the polls opened on Monday, October 24. Through the...
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks Ignored
Beto O'Rourke and T.D. Jakes at the Potter's houseScreenshot from Twitter. Last Sunday, Beto O’Rourke was in Dallas and invited to a church that supported former President Donald Trump’s religious leader, Paula White. Local Dallas news didn’t mention O’Rourke’s recent visit. Even Dallas Morning News didn’t bother to cover this event.
wvih.com
Charges Dismissed Against Shooting Suspect
Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, October 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
k105.com
LaRue Co. man charged with multiple felonies for role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
A LaRue County man has been arrested in Elizabethtown for his role in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Joseph Howe, 40, of Magnolia, was arrested Friday and charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, and destruction of government property, as well as related misdemeanor offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Dead After Fiery Crash With 2 18-Wheelers on I-30 in Garland
At least one person is dead and a second person is hospitalized after a major crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shut down part of Interstate 30 near Lake Ray Hubbard Tuesday morning. Garland Police said an 18-wheeler headed westbound on I-30 at about 4:50 a.m. exploded after crashing into another 18-wheeler...
WBKO
Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after an alleged assault in a Bowling Green parking lot. On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at Dollar General on Morgantown Road. Police say a verbal and physical altercation had taken place in front of the store.
k105.com
Leitchfield man gets into ‘karate stance’ with police after being found lying in middle of roadway
A Leitchfield man has been arrested after being found lying in the middle of a roadway with no shoes or shirt on in cold temperatures and fighting with police. Friday morning at approximately 12:15, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Sean Fentress along with Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton discovered 23-year-old Eugene T. Moore “laying in the middle of South Cannon Drive with no shoes or shirt on,” according to the arrest citation.
k105.com
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after being struck by Grayson Co. Schools bus
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a Grayson County school bus. Friday afternoon at approximately 3:35, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Robert Jackson and Officer Brian Jennings, the Leitchfield Fire Department, EMS, and Grayson County Schools officials responded to the accident at the intersection of Brandenburg Road and Lilac Road.
