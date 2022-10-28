ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wnky.com

WKU’s first lady, Harriet Downing, turns 100!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-One of the first ladies of Western Kentucky University, Harriet Downing, is turning 100 years old today!. Family is celebrating her milestone at her family home. Harriet met Dero Downing, her husband who played basketball for Coach Diddle, three days after starting classes as a student at WKU...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Portillo’s restaurant coming to Denton

Chicago cuisine staple Portillo’s is planning an expansion into North Texas with many brand new eateries, including one in Denton. The CEO of the growing chain — known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes — recently told the Dallas Morning News that the company is planning to open about 20 new locations in North Texas over the next five years. The first Texas location will open this winter in Grandscape in The Colony.
DENTON, TX
wymt.com

Eastern Kentuckians celebrate the life of Loretta Lynn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, the life of Loretta Lynn was celebrated by family, friends and fans. Many people from the region took a trip to Nashville to take part in the special day. “It was an event that was celebrating her life and the tickets sold out in...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Bowling Green hosts Household Hazardous Waste Day and Drug Take Back Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The City of Bowling Green hosted Household Hazardous Waste Day and Drug Take Back Day this past Saturday. The event was a drive-up drop-off for prescriptions and other household items that are difficult to safely dispose of. Items that were dropped off included electronics, glass wear, batteries, and larger items.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wvih.com

Charges Dismissed Against Shooting Suspect

Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, October 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

LaRue Co. man charged with multiple felonies for role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

A LaRue County man has been arrested in Elizabethtown for his role in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Joseph Howe, 40, of Magnolia, was arrested Friday and charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, and destruction of government property, as well as related misdemeanor offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
LARUE COUNTY, KY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Dead After Fiery Crash With 2 18-Wheelers on I-30 in Garland

At least one person is dead and a second person is hospitalized after a major crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shut down part of Interstate 30 near Lake Ray Hubbard Tuesday morning. Garland Police said an 18-wheeler headed westbound on I-30 at about 4:50 a.m. exploded after crashing into another 18-wheeler...
GARLAND, TX
WBKO

Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after an alleged assault in a Bowling Green parking lot. On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at Dollar General on Morgantown Road. Police say a verbal and physical altercation had taken place in front of the store.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield man gets into ‘karate stance’ with police after being found lying in middle of roadway

A Leitchfield man has been arrested after being found lying in the middle of a roadway with no shoes or shirt on in cold temperatures and fighting with police. Friday morning at approximately 12:15, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Sean Fentress along with Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton discovered 23-year-old Eugene T. Moore “laying in the middle of South Cannon Drive with no shoes or shirt on,” according to the arrest citation.
LEITCHFIELD, KY

