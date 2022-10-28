First Fellow to visit, Marisol Sánchez-Best, connects with Miami’s diverse cultural leaders

Read full article on original website
Miami New Times
Ariana Grande Funds First TransSocial Facilities in South Florida
Florida’s leading transgender and nonbinary-focused nonprofit, TransSocial, never had a permanent physical space to call its own until now. An $83,000 grant by pop star Ariana Grande allowed it to finally open its first two brick-and-mortar facilities, called the Joy and Liberation Centers. Ashley and Morgan Mayfaire, TransSocial’s founders,...
communitynewspapers.com
MIAMI BEACH CONVENTION CENTER NAMED ONE OF THE TOP CONVENTION CENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA BY EXHIBITOR MAGAZINE
Selected from hundreds of venues across the continent, this honor is given to the top 30 facilities that exhibit the highest-quality event spaces, capability, service, prestige, and progress. After an event-filled 2022, the Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC) is excited to announce the latest of its many accomplishments: being named...
communitynewspapers.com
Aspen Ideas: Climate Returns to Miami Beach in Spring 2023; Leaders from Around the World to Focus on Climate Solutions
From March 6-9, policymakers, scientists, business leaders, technologists, artists, educators, journalists and more will convene to address one of the world’s greatest challenges. The Aspen Institute and the City of Miami Beach today announced new details for Aspen Ideas: Climate 2023. From March 6-9, 2023, hundreds of leaders and...
communitynewspapers.com
Florida Small Business Development Center at FIU named 2022 Center of the Year
In 2021 the FSBDC assisted 2,050 clients, providing over 20,660 consulting hours. FSBDC at FIU consultants also led the state network in access to capital and business launches. The impact of last year’s work has been widespread:. 114 businesses launched. $117 million in capital secured. $33.3 million in government...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Beach to Host 14th Annual Veterans Day Celebration Presented by T-Mobile
— The parade begins at 11:11 a.m. on 11.11.22 — Join the City of Miami Beach for the 14th annual Veterans Day parade and celebration presented by T-Mobile at 11:11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The event features veteran and military groups, marching bands, an F-16 flyover, local businesses and community organizations along iconic Ocean Drive beginning at 5 Street.
communitynewspapers.com
GREATER MIAMI AND MIAMI BEACH’S TOP THEATERS AND PERFORMANCE VENUES OFFER EXCLUSIVE DEALS DURING MIAMI ENTERTAINMENT MONTHS
Hosted by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, the program features events and performances representing the destination’s diverse entertainment scene. The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) announced the return of Miami Entertainment Months. The two-month-long program runs from October 1 through November 30 and showcases Greater Miami and Miami Beach’s dynamic and diverse entertainment scene through exclusive deals, ticket packages and more. Explore the more than 40 offers at MiamiTemptations.com.
communitynewspapers.com
FIU Law adds scholars in addiction and mental health policy, environmental law
Against a backdrop of critically urgent discourse around addiction and mental health policy and a broad spectrum of environmental law issues, FIU’s College of Law has hired three assistant professors who are expanding FIU Law’s scholarship and teaching in these areas of national importance. Taleed El-Sabawi joins the...
communitynewspapers.com
The Chopin Foundation of the U.S. Announces the 2022-2023 Concert Season
The annual Chopin for All Free Concert Series, takes on an international flavor this season with four of the featured pianists hailing from outside of the US. Russian born Anthony Ratinov is currently a master’s student at the Yale School of Music after winning prizes at several competitions including the 2022 Hilton Head Piano Competition, where he was awarded the Sascha Gorodnitzki Memorial prize (the Jury Special Prize). Cezary Karwowski is originally from Poland and won first prize at the 2022 Music Teachers National Association Young Artist Competition. He recently graduated with distinction from Baylor University with a master’s degree in Piano Performance and is currently pursuing an Artist Diploma. Khrystyna Mykhailichenko is a 17-year-old Ukrainian pianist whose musical talent has helped her navigate past tragedy in Crimea and Kyiv. After several early competition wins, she has received many concert engagements including a recent performance at the Salle Cortot in Paris. Kamil Pacholec is the 2nd Polish pianist on the program who is now studying at the University of Miami Frost School of Music after his success as a finalist at the 2021 International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw. Two award winning American artists will round out the Season. Both Michael Davidman and Kate Liu received awards from the Chopin Foundation’s Scholarship Program early in their careers and have gone on to earn major recognition. Davidman was a finalist of the 2021 American Pianists Awards and Liu won the bronze medal at the 2015 International Chopin Piano Competition. New venues in Broward County this year are Dillard Center for the Arts and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Sunday programs will take place as in previous seasons at the Granada Church in Coral Gables. The Coral Gables concerts will be live streamed.
communitynewspapers.com
elebrating the Strength, Wisdom & Beauty of 40 Women over 40: Luxury Miami photographer seeking women wanting a transformational visual legacy
Tracey Hagen is a Miami Beach native who recently joined the Chamber as a Pillar member. She knows photography as well as she knows women over 40 years of age are goddesses and deserve to be seen and heard. In the fall of 2021, Hagen launched her collaborative work in her latest portrait series, The Empowered 40 Over 40 Goddess Experience. The series will have a gallery style exhibition for womens’ month in March 2023 to celebrate the women in the series once she reaches her goal of interviewing and photographing 40 women over the age of 40.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Beach Unveils New Experiential Tour App to Help Travelers Plan Customized Vacations
EXP Miami Beach Tour App features dynamic technology to highlight key destination art + architectural experiences curated by local insiders. The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA), North America’s Leading Tourism Board as recognized by the World Travel Awards in 2022, has unveiled a new, immersive destination tour app now available on Apple and Google, EXP Miami Beach Tours (EXPMiamiBeach.Tours). This extension of the Experience Miami Beach App is an insider guide with the best ways to experience Miami Beach from sunrise to sunset and beyond, inviting users to explore curated art + architectural tours crafted by a selection of city experts. From iconic buildings now with new purpose to preserved architecture that showcases the evolution of Miami Beach’s design history, enthusiasts can now tap into interactive, self-guided tours.
communitynewspapers.com
MIRAMAR’S MAYOR WAYNE M. MESSAM TO DELIVER IN-PERSON STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS
City of Miramar’s Mayor Wayne M. Messam will deliver the annual State of the City address in-person on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the Miramar Cultural Center 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025. The State of the City presents an opportunity for residents, local businesses,...
secretmiami.com
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty To Open First Miami Store
It’s a great year for RiRi fans — the superstar is returning to music, prepping for her Super Bowl performance next year and debuting the latest lingerie styles for her annual Savage X Fenty Show. In fact, Rihanna’s hard at work on her inclusive lingerie line, even gearing up to open its first Florida location and it’s coming to Miami.
Massive South Florida Expansion by Carrot Express Includes Eight Locations
In the next few months this local health food brand is taking over South Florida
communitynewspapers.com
A magical evening in Aventura
This slideshow requires JavaScript. It’s hard to explain the overwhelming feelings of love and respect, friendship and admiration that permeated the air as the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) held an” Enormously Entertaining Evening” at the LEVEL THREE venue at the Aventura Mall to honor termed-out Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman and retiring Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman. You had to be there to see the smiles on everyone’s faces, to hear the laughter, to feel the love in the air. And everyone knew that 100% of the ticket income was being donated to the favorite charities of the honorees.
communitynewspapers.com
1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project Set To Deploy New Environmentally Beneficial Artificial Reef Site In Hollywood, Florida On Tuesday November 1st
The Ocean Rescue Alliance (ORA) in partnership with the City of Hollywood’s Community Redevelopment Agency, is preparing to deploy its first 1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project site in Broward County off the coast of Hollywood Beach with 20 ocean-friendly artificial reef modules. The Hollywood site deployment on Tuesday November 1st will bring the total number of artificial reef structures deployed in the ocean off South Florida’s coast to 100 (with the first 80 being in Palm Beach County) since the project was originally conceived 5 years ago.
Miami Dade Mayor 'Deeply Disturbed over USDA findings' concerning Miami Seaquarium
MIAMI - Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has issued a plan for action after a USDA report found underfed dolphins at Miami Seaquarium.On Twitter, Levine Cava said, in part, 'Like people across our community, I was deeply disturbed by the findings." She then said the county has acted swiftly to address these concerns. It sent a notice of non-compliance to 'the Dolphin Company' for failing to identify and resolve the situation.Levine Cava said the county will also hire its own marine mammal veterinarians to do unannounced inspections to make sure the company is complying with the animal welfare provisions of its lease. The Dolphin Company's general manager maintains that the dolphins are now at a healthy weight.
southbeachtopchefs.com
South Beach Hot Spot Mila Expands, Adding a New Level of Luxury
MILA, the vibrant dining destination by Riviera Dining Group, known to transport guests on a “MediterAsian” journey, is adding 7,900 square feet to the original space. The Miami-based hotspot’s expansion will include a new 2nd floor, housing multiple experiences: MM Club, MILA Omakase, and MILA Lounge. At...
sflcn.com
Karen Smith to be Remembered in Upcoming Concert in Miami
MIAMI GARDENS – A concert under the patronage of Consul General to Miami, Oliver Mair, will honor the late Jamaican songbird, Karen Smith who died last year September from cancer. The concert dubbed, “Fall Musik Fest and Remembering Karen Smith”, will take place at Miami Gardens on Sunday, November...
communitynewspapers.com
W MIAMI’S ADDIKT MODERN KITCHEN DEBUTS A NEW BRUNCH BY NEW EXECUTIVE CHEF JUAN RIVERA
W Miami, an urban oasis in Miami’s trendy Brickell District, is pleased to announce the appointment of new executive chef Juan Rivera and the launch of ADDiKT’s Sunday Brunch at the hotel’s 15th-floor restaurant, ADDiKT Modern Kitchen. Available starting Sunday, Oct. 23 from 11am-4pm, the ADDiKT brunch...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale FL
Fort Lauderdale restaurants have long been renowned for their high quality, great service, and various cuisines. Because of the number of great Fort Lauderdale restaurants, we’ve compiled a short guide to help you try the best of the best. Keep reading to find seven of the best restaurants in Fort Lauderdale FL.
