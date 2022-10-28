First Fellow to visit, Marisol Sánchez-Best, connects with Miami’s diverse cultural leaders

The annual Chopin for All Free Concert Series, takes on an international flavor this season with four of the featured pianists hailing from outside of the US. Russian born Anthony Ratinov is currently a master’s student at the Yale School of Music after winning prizes at several competitions including the 2022 Hilton Head Piano Competition, where he was awarded the Sascha Gorodnitzki Memorial prize (the Jury Special Prize). Cezary Karwowski is originally from Poland and won first prize at the 2022 Music Teachers National Association Young Artist Competition. He recently graduated with distinction from Baylor University with a master’s degree in Piano Performance and is currently pursuing an Artist Diploma. Khrystyna Mykhailichenko is a 17-year-old Ukrainian pianist whose musical talent has helped her navigate past tragedy in Crimea and Kyiv. After several early competition wins, she has received many concert engagements including a recent performance at the Salle Cortot in Paris. Kamil Pacholec is the 2nd Polish pianist on the program who is now studying at the University of Miami Frost School of Music after his success as a finalist at the 2021 International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw. Two award winning American artists will round out the Season. Both Michael Davidman and Kate Liu received awards from the Chopin Foundation’s Scholarship Program early in their careers and have gone on to earn major recognition. Davidman was a finalist of the 2021 American Pianists Awards and Liu won the bronze medal at the 2015 International Chopin Piano Competition. New venues in Broward County this year are Dillard Center for the Arts and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Sunday programs will take place as in previous seasons at the Granada Church in Coral Gables. The Coral Gables concerts will be live streamed.

