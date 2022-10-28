Read full article on original website
Related
kscbnews.net
Governor Laura Kelly Makes Appointments for 988 Mental Health Lifeline, Sheriff Gene Ward Appointed
TOPEKA – After signing a bipartisan bill to fund the statewide suicide prevention hotline 988 earlier this year, Governor Laura Kelly today announced her appointments to the 988 Coordinating Council. The Council will advise the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) on the implementation of the 988 hotline.
Kansas constitutional amendment on sheriffs: What would it do, who supports it, who is opposed?
TOPEKA — A constitutional amendment on the November ballot would take away local attorneys’ abilities to investigate sheriffs. Some citizens and lawyers are worried that Kansas voters don’t know the full implications of rewriting the constitution to remove the ability of local district attorneys to start legal proceedings against local sheriffs if they believe there’s […] The post Kansas constitutional amendment on sheriffs: What would it do, who supports it, who is opposed? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kmuw.org
The race for Kansas governor is tight. Here's where Kelly and Schmidt stand on the issues
Kansas — a deeply Republican state that became the darling of national liberals by rejecting a potential abortion ban in August — heads into the Nov. 8 election for governor with a fairly stark choice. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly comes asking for reelection arguing that she led the...
No matter election results, threats to LGBTQ students in Kansas will continue in new session
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Brenan Riffel is a graduate student studying higher education administration at the University of Kansas, where she serves as both an academic adviser and assistant complex director. […] The post No matter election results, threats to LGBTQ students in Kansas will continue in new session appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
What Kansas’ constitutional amendments mean on Nov. 8 ballot
Kansas voters will decide whether to make changes to the state constitution with Amendment 1 and Amendment 2: this is what they mean.
The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it.
Lawrence, a vivid blue dot in the sea of red that is Kansas, could soon be represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by a Republican who opposes abortion rights and voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. If the Democrat in the race wins, he would have to drive more than five hours from […] The post The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas secretary of state warns about wrong polling place texts
If you get a text message about where to vote, the Kansas secretary of state says it may be wrong.
bluevalleypost.com
Gov. Laura Kelly appoints three new Johnson County judges
These three judges are the first to be added to the district since 2007, making a new total of 22 judges for the district. Who they are: Kelly appointed Jason Billam of Olathe, Stephanie Goodenow of Lenexa and Catherine Triplett of De Soto to the 10th Judicial District. Billam is...
Man charged with threatening to kill Kansas Representative Jake LaTurner
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what’s going on in court. Federal prosecutors […]
LJWORLD
Lawrence man convicted of rape gets 5 years of probation after judge suspends his prison term; DA to appeal
A Lawrence man convicted of rape in Douglas County District Court was granted probation on Tuesday after a judge suspended his underlying sentence of nearly 13 years. Soon after, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced that it would appeal the judge’s decision. A jury convicted Ray Charles...
Jackson County Legislature candidate arrested for pulling gun on boyfriend
Two days after the August primary, Jackson County Legislature candidate April LaJune McGill was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
WIBW
Election 2022: Chris Mann, (D) Attorney General candidate
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the statewide offices are on the ballot for this November’s general election. Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. Chris Mann, (D), is running for Attorney General. The seat is...
Kan. woman used deceased personal care attendant’s ID number
WICHITA —A Kansas woman has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Cynthia Fisher, 59, of Wichita, was sentenced in Sedgwick County District Court on felony charges of...
Gov. Laura Kelly announces $28M Olathe laboratory that will add 175 jobs
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services opened a $28 million laboratory in Olathe that will create 175 new jobs for Kansans.
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Lies endanger every citizen
When Derek Schmidt’s campaign jumped on the recent unproven article about Kansas funding a “drag show,” that was an error in judgment that anyone could make. When Schmidt pressed the story, even after it was publicly shown to be false, he became a liar. We elect such...
KAKE TV
Kansas Water Office to discuss water issues in south-central Kansas, state
Kansas (KAKE) - The Kansas Water Office’s (KWO) Equus-Walnut Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) will hold a meeting on Thursday, November 3rd at 1:000 p.m. This meeting have a meeting to discuss current water issues affecting the region as well as the state. The meeting is open to the public,...
Why don’t Kansas candidates show up to engage? Here are 10 reasons.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Inas Younis was born in Mosul, Iraq, and emigrated to the United States as a child. She is a writer and commentator who has been widely published […] The post Why don’t Kansas candidates show up to engage? Here are 10 reasons. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LJWORLD
Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence, after her own children denounced her in court and detailed the horrific circumstances and abuse she heaped on them.
Armed Kan. fugitive killed by U.S. Marshal had history of crime
KANSAS CITY— A man who had walked away from a halfway house in Kansas last month was fatally shot by a U.S. Marshal after he pointed a gun at authorities who had tracked him down, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshua Bailes, 40, was killed Wednesday afternoon...
55 new license plate readers to be installed in Johnson County
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office received a $595,000 grant from the Justice Department to purchase Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR).
Comments / 1