Douglas County, KS

Kansas Reflector

Kansas constitutional amendment on sheriffs: What would it do, who supports it, who is opposed?

TOPEKA — A constitutional amendment on the November ballot would take away local attorneys’ abilities to investigate sheriffs. Some citizens and lawyers are worried that Kansas voters don’t know the full implications of rewriting the constitution to remove the ability of local district attorneys to start legal proceedings against local sheriffs if they believe there’s […] The post Kansas constitutional amendment on sheriffs: What would it do, who supports it, who is opposed? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

No matter election results, threats to LGBTQ students in Kansas will continue in new session

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Brenan Riffel is a graduate student studying higher education administration at the University of Kansas, where she serves as both an academic adviser and assistant complex director. […] The post No matter election results, threats to LGBTQ students in Kansas will continue in new session appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it.

Lawrence, a vivid blue dot in the sea of red that is Kansas, could soon be represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by a Republican who opposes abortion rights and voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. If the Democrat in the race wins, he would have to drive more than five hours from […] The post The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Gov. Laura Kelly appoints three new Johnson County judges

These three judges are the first to be added to the district since 2007, making a new total of 22 judges for the district. Who they are: Kelly appointed Jason Billam of Olathe, Stephanie Goodenow of Lenexa and Catherine Triplett of De Soto to the 10th Judicial District. Billam is...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Election 2022: Chris Mann, (D) Attorney General candidate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the statewide offices are on the ballot for this November’s general election. Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. Chris Mann, (D), is running for Attorney General. The seat is...
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Lies endanger every citizen

When Derek Schmidt’s campaign jumped on the recent unproven article about Kansas funding a “drag show,” that was an error in judgment that anyone could make. When Schmidt pressed the story, even after it was publicly shown to be false, he became a liar. We elect such...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Why don’t Kansas candidates show up to engage? Here are 10 reasons.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Inas Younis was born in Mosul, Iraq, and emigrated to the United States as a child. She is a writer and commentator who has been widely published […] The post Why don’t Kansas candidates show up to engage? Here are 10 reasons. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence, after her own children denounced her in court and detailed the horrific circumstances and abuse she heaped on them.
KANSAS STATE

