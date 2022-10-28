Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Crawfish Cove Owner Heather Goettle about how they’re preparing for the Gregg County restaurant’s reopening after it was hit Friday by an 18-wheeler cab. The crash was caught on camera by their security system.
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler on Saturday. The crash happened in the 14,000 block of Highway 31 east of Loop 323 at around 5:50 a.m.
‘Coming together is so critical’: Elkhart ISD community united after rollover bus crash
ELKHART, Texas (KETK) — On Friday, an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a single-vehicle crash going west on Highway 294. A total of 15 people were injured and all are expected to make a full recovery, according to Elkhart ISD Superintendent Dr. Lamont Smith. He said the situation was definitely terrifying, but thankfully, everyone […]
Pedestrian killed, struck by two vehicles on Highway 31 in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — A pedestrian died while walking on State Highway 31 east of Tyler after he was struck by two vehicles driving early Saturday morning. Haley C. O’Brien, 23, of Bullard, was driving a 2021 Toyota Prius westbound on Highway 31 and Justin M. Tracey, 28 , of Flint, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
KLTV
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Friday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place on US Highway 271, four miles north of Gilmer around 9:55 a.m. Friday. The report states that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth truck tractor towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 271 when the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup attempted to make an illegal u-turn. The tractor truck then collided with the GMC pickup, which subsequently struck a 2011 Ford Taurus and a parked 2019 Wester Star truck tractor.
KLTV
Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police are on the lookout for the driver of a truck that hit a Longview railroad overpass. Police said a produce truck hit the bridge at Nelson and Green Streets. Debris and produce from inside the truck were strewn all over Green Street. They said the driver just walked away, abandoning the wreckage. Southbound traffic was shut down for about an hour and a half while they cleared the scene. No injuries were reported.
KLTV
Traffic lights out at intersection of Front Street and Palmer Avenue after crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crashed into a signal box at the intersection of Front St. and Palmer Ave. around 5 a.m. Sunday causing the lights to go out. The signal box will need to be replaced and officers on scene say the lights at the intersection could possibly be out until tomorrow. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. If you have to drive with care in the area they ask you do so with extra care.
cbs19.tv
Longview man dead after four-vehicle wreck in Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man died Friday morning after a four-vehicle wreck in Upshur County near Gilmer. Rafael N. Flores, 42, of Tyler, was driving a 2021 Kenworth Truck Tractor towing a 2016 Utility Trailer south on U.S. Highway 271 and Joshua J. Harms, 44, of El Paso, was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus north on the same road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Man dies in early morning mobile home fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An elderly man is dead following a Monday morning fire in Smith County. According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, crews responded to a call around 5:20 a.m. regarding a mobile home fire in the 10700 block of County Road 3168 in Winona. The...
KLTV
Elkhart students released from hospital following bus rollover
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Elkhart students involved in a bus wreck Friday have all been released from the hospital. Fifteen people, including 12 students, suffered injuries when an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a rollover wreck Friday afternoon. The road had standing water, and it was raining at the time of the crash.
KLTV
WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck
Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about a Special School Board Meeting and a vote approving negotiations for a settlement involving the families of students allegedly abused at JL Everhart Elementary School.
1 dead after Winona mobile home fire
WINONA, Texas (KETK) – An elderly man died early Monday morning after a mobile home fire in Winona, according to Smith County. Officials said Winona Fire responded to the call around 5:15 a.m., and began efforts to put out the fire at the scene in the 10700 block of CR 3168. The Smith County Fire […]
ketk.com
Tyler Fire Department responding to fire at historic Ramey House, several roads blocked off
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Fire Department is responding to a fire at the historic Ramey House at Houston Street and Broadway Avenue in downtown Tyler. Tyler Police Department announced that they are controlling traffic in the area of the fire and that the following intersections are closed:. “The...
KLTV
Crews working to fix water main leak in south Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews with the City of Tyler are working to repair a 2″ water line after it separated from a 12″ main at the Outback Steakhouse location on S. Broadway Ave. A spokesperson for the city says the water is back on at the location...
KLTV
WebXtra: East Texas Pipe Organ Festival returns after extended hiatus
Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about a Special School Board Meeting and a vote approving negotiations for a settlement involving the families of students allegedly abused at JL Everhart Elementary School.
KLTV
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in the hospital after being hit by at least two vehicles. It happened in the 14,000 block of Highway 31 east of Loop 323 in Tyler at about 5:50 a.m. Highway 31 is shut down in both directions from CR 24 to FM...
KLTV
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport seafood restaurant
Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.
Husband and wife team bring veterinary services into East Texas homes
WHITE OAK, Texas — An East Texas couple is hitting the road and brining veterinary care into the homes of their patients and clients. Dr. Whitney Jordan Wilcox and husband Matt Wilcox started No Place Like Home Vet Care in 2019 after seeing a need for in-home animal health service.
One of Tyler's historical sites burned down in flames
TYLER, Texas — One day after fire tore through a historic home in downtown Tyler, efforts are underway to save it and why the home is so important to the Rose City. “Historic Tyler has a long standing history of appreciating this structure," said Ashley Washmon, executive director of Historic Tyler, Inc.
KLTV
East Texas businesses host trunk or treat events for families
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Businesses around East Texas put on trunk or treat events for family fun this evening. “I think it’s cool, and I think this is awesome,” says Isaac, alongside his sister Ivy. “I think I am having a great day today.”. Children from around...
