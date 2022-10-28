ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

Pedestrian killed, struck by two vehicles on Highway 31 in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — A pedestrian died while walking on State Highway 31 east of Tyler after he was struck by two vehicles driving early Saturday morning. Haley C. O’Brien, 23, of Bullard, was driving a 2021 Toyota Prius westbound on Highway 31 and Justin M. Tracey, 28 , of Flint, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Friday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place on US Highway 271, four miles north of Gilmer around 9:55 a.m. Friday. The report states that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth truck tractor towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 271 when the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup attempted to make an illegal u-turn. The tractor truck then collided with the GMC pickup, which subsequently struck a 2011 Ford Taurus and a parked 2019 Wester Star truck tractor.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police are on the lookout for the driver of a truck that hit a Longview railroad overpass. Police said a produce truck hit the bridge at Nelson and Green Streets. Debris and produce from inside the truck were strewn all over Green Street. They said the driver just walked away, abandoning the wreckage. Southbound traffic was shut down for about an hour and a half while they cleared the scene. No injuries were reported.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Traffic lights out at intersection of Front Street and Palmer Avenue after crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crashed into a signal box at the intersection of Front St. and Palmer Ave. around 5 a.m. Sunday causing the lights to go out. The signal box will need to be replaced and officers on scene say the lights at the intersection could possibly be out until tomorrow. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. If you have to drive with care in the area they ask you do so with extra care.
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

Longview man dead after four-vehicle wreck in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man died Friday morning after a four-vehicle wreck in Upshur County near Gilmer. Rafael N. Flores, 42, of Tyler, was driving a 2021 Kenworth Truck Tractor towing a 2016 Utility Trailer south on U.S. Highway 271 and Joshua J. Harms, 44, of El Paso, was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus north on the same road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Elkhart students released from hospital following bus rollover

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Elkhart students involved in a bus wreck Friday have all been released from the hospital. Fifteen people, including 12 students, suffered injuries when an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a rollover wreck Friday afternoon. The road had standing water, and it was raining at the time of the crash.
ELKHART, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck

Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about a Special School Board Meeting and a vote approving negotiations for a settlement involving the families of students allegedly abused at JL Everhart Elementary School. Updated: 5 hours...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after Winona mobile home fire

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – An elderly man died early Monday morning after a mobile home fire in Winona, according to Smith County. Officials said Winona Fire responded to the call around 5:15 a.m., and began efforts to put out the fire at the scene in the 10700 block of CR 3168. The Smith County Fire […]
WINONA, TX
KLTV

Crews working to fix water main leak in south Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews with the City of Tyler are working to repair a 2″ water line after it separated from a 12″ main at the Outback Steakhouse location on S. Broadway Ave. A spokesperson for the city says the water is back on at the location...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: East Texas Pipe Organ Festival returns after extended hiatus

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport seafood restaurant

Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport seafood restaurant
TYLER, TX
CBS19

One of Tyler's historical sites burned down in flames

TYLER, Texas — One day after fire tore through a historic home in downtown Tyler, efforts are underway to save it and why the home is so important to the Rose City. “Historic Tyler has a long standing history of appreciating this structure," said Ashley Washmon, executive director of Historic Tyler, Inc.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texas businesses host trunk or treat events for families

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Businesses around East Texas put on trunk or treat events for family fun this evening. “I think it’s cool, and I think this is awesome,” says Isaac, alongside his sister Ivy. “I think I am having a great day today.”. Children from around...
LONGVIEW, TX

