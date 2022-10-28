ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Report: Roquan Smith Traded to Ravens from Bears for A.J. Klein, NFL Draft Picks

Roquan Smith is no longer the face of the Chicago Bears defense. Chicago traded the linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for linebacker A.J. Klein and second- and fifth-round picks, per multiple reports:. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter. Compensation update: Bears are trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Josh Primo Reportedly Goes Unclaimed on Waivers After Spurs Release

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo, the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, is reportedly an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers on Monday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Primo went unclaimed after the Spurs waived him on Friday following "several" allegations of the 19-year-old exposing himself to women.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bleacher Report

Calvin Ridley Traded to Jaguars from Falcons amid Season-Long Suspension

The trades are continuing to come in fast and furious ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. The latest is something of a stunner, as the Atlanta Falcons dealt suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a series of conditional draft considerations, as outlined by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Damiere Byrd, Fantasy WRs to Target on Waiver Wire, Trades After Cooper Kupp Injury

The Los Angeles Rams and fantasy football players alike were surely holding their breath Sunday when wide receiver Cooper Kupp went down with an injury. Fortunately for both, it seems like the game-changing playmaker avoided something serious. Kupp told reporters he thinks he ended up "dodging a bullet" on the...
Bleacher Report

NFL Trade Rumors: Colts' Nyheim Hines Drawing Interest Ahead of 2022 Deadline

Tuesday's NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and teams looking for backfield help are reportedly reaching out to the Indianapolis Colts to check the availability of their backup running back. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, teams around the league have contacted the Colts to inquire about trading for fifth-year running...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Packers’ Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Person on Bills Sideline

The Green Bay Packers will be short-handed for the rest of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Linebacker Quay Walker was ejected for shoving someone on the Bills' sideline. According to Bills reporter Maddy Glab, Walker shoved Zach Davidson, who is a tight end on Buffalo's practice squad. An ejection...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy