Winston-salem, NC

dukebasketballreport.com

Ill At The ‘Ville: Outside Shooting Has Been A Real Problem For The Cardinals

Over the past two seasons despite changing circumstances, shifting coaching guidance and churning rosters, the Louisville Cardinals have made virtually an identically lousy percentage of their 3-point tries. Both were among the 18 worst team conversion rates in the ACC this century, rounding off to 30.9 percent accuracy. Last season’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Young in-state star impressed by 'amazing atmosphere' at Louisville

North Hardin High School wide receiver Shaun Boykins Jr., one of the state's top prospects in the Class of 2024, was back at the University of Louisville on Saturday. Boykins was at U of L last month for the win over USF and then a few days later was extended a scholarship offer by the staff. On Saturday, Boykins was one of around 80 or so prospects on campus to watch the Cardinals' blowout of No. 10 Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Seedy K’s GameCap: Lenoir-Rhyne

There are lots of questions about this year’s U of L Men’s Basketball Team. The answer to just about all of them is the same. Not a virtue that comes easy in these what’s happening right this nanosecond times. But one the University of Louisville team and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

BREAKING: 2023 CB Travon West commits to Wake Forest

Continuing to add to their highest rated recruiting class in school history, Wake Forest added another talented prospect to their arsenal today with Travon West pledging a verbal to the Demon Deacons. West recently backed off of his pledge to Indiana and committed to Wake over offers from App State,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Sunday's Big Upset

The 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is set to tip off next month. However, exhibition games have been taking place across the country and we had a notable upset on Sunday. Louisville lost its exhibition game to Lenoir-Rhyne. Yikes. That's not good... "Absolutely bonkers," one fan tweeted. "Yo what,"...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Male 14, Manual 3 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon

NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500. Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday. Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:. The...
MARTINSVILLE, VA

