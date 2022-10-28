Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
Related
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. James Madison Dukes
The Cardinals cap off their home stand with a matchup against the Dukes that has bowl eligibility on the line.
Final Thoughts and Observations on Louisville vs. Wake Forest
The Cardinals tallied eight turnovers and 35 points off them in the second half against the Demon Deacons.
Clemson vs. Louisville game time announced
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12. Saturday, Nov. (...)
dukebasketballreport.com
Ill At The ‘Ville: Outside Shooting Has Been A Real Problem For The Cardinals
Over the past two seasons despite changing circumstances, shifting coaching guidance and churning rosters, the Louisville Cardinals have made virtually an identically lousy percentage of their 3-point tries. Both were among the 18 worst team conversion rates in the ACC this century, rounding off to 30.9 percent accuracy. Last season’s...
Young in-state star impressed by 'amazing atmosphere' at Louisville
North Hardin High School wide receiver Shaun Boykins Jr., one of the state's top prospects in the Class of 2024, was back at the University of Louisville on Saturday. Boykins was at U of L last month for the win over USF and then a few days later was extended a scholarship offer by the staff. On Saturday, Boykins was one of around 80 or so prospects on campus to watch the Cardinals' blowout of No. 10 Wake Forest at Cardinal Stadium.
Game Day Live Blog: Lenoir-Rhyne at Louisville | Exhibition 1
The Cardinals kick off exhibition play with a matchup against the Bears.
ESPN
Dick Vitale: Don't overreact to Louisville's exhibition loss to a DII school
I don't put much stock in exhibition games prior to the season. I remember Syracuse being shocked one season and the Orange went on to a fine campaign. Teams can have a bad day. These games help coaches evaluate players and learn strengths and weaknesses. Losing to a Division II...
Louisville Opens as Home Favorite vs. James Madison
The Cardinals cap off their home stand with a matchup against the Dukes that has bowl eligibility on the line.
What Scott Satterfield, Bryan Brown, Louisville Players Said After 48-21 Win vs. Wake Forest
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, their defensive coordinator, quarterback Malik Cunningham and outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah said after their win over the Demon Deacons:
Louisville Stunned by Lenoir-Rhyne in Exhibition Play
The Cardinals suffer their first loss in exhibition play since 2000.
2024 PG T.J. Robinson Commits to Louisville
The point guard from New Jersey is the Cardinals' first commit in the Class of 2024.
Card Chronicle
Seedy K’s GameCap: Lenoir-Rhyne
There are lots of questions about this year’s U of L Men’s Basketball Team. The answer to just about all of them is the same. Not a virtue that comes easy in these what’s happening right this nanosecond times. But one the University of Louisville team and...
BREAKING: 2023 CB Travon West commits to Wake Forest
Continuing to add to their highest rated recruiting class in school history, Wake Forest added another talented prospect to their arsenal today with Travon West pledging a verbal to the Demon Deacons. West recently backed off of his pledge to Indiana and committed to Wake over offers from App State,...
College Basketball World Reacts To Sunday's Big Upset
The 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is set to tip off next month. However, exhibition games have been taking place across the country and we had a notable upset on Sunday. Louisville lost its exhibition game to Lenoir-Rhyne. Yikes. That's not good... "Absolutely bonkers," one fan tweeted. "Yo what,"...
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 57-47 Exhibition Loss vs. Lenoir-Rhyne
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, guard/forward Mike James and forward Jae'Lyn Withers said after their exhibition loss to the Bears:
Escaped Bulls Duke It Out During Runaway Cow Incident in Popular KY Park
So how did you start your Friday? You fed the pet, had breakfast, and went to work? The usual, right? You didn't have to deal with a small herd of bovines and their contentious alphas, did you? I thought not. Well, that just means you don't work for the city...
WLKY.com
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 28
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Male 14, Manual 3 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
wdrb.com
University of Louisville narrows presidential field, Gonzalez not a finalist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next president of the University of Louisville will likely come from outside the institution, as interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez confirmed to WDRB News on Friday that she did not advance to final stage of the confidential search process. The university's board of trustees is...
Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon
NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500. Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday. Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:. The...
Comments / 0