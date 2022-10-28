ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

FanSided

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
AUBURN, AL
The Clarion Ledger

Heading to Jackson State for 'College GameDay?' Try these places to eat while in Jackson

Whether you are visiting the Jackson area to attend this weekend's Jackson State University football game against Southern University, you are new to the area, or, perhaps, are a longtime resident who has run out of ideas for dining out, never fear. Jackson has an abundance of great places to dine, including small local mom-and-pop operations, award-winning eateries, and fine-dining restaurants. ...
JACKSON, MS
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Lane Kiffin, Jimbo Fisher Feud

The Jimbo Fisher-Lane Kiffin feud might give the Jimbo Fisher-Nick Saban feud a run for its money from an entertainment standpoint. ESPN's Paul Finebaum was mildly amused. Ole Miss and Texas A&M gave fans quite a show on the football field, but it was Kiffin calling out Fisher afterwards that proved to be the real spectacle. Kiffin was happy to call out Fisher for seemingly calling him "a clown show" - which delighted fans.
OXFORD, MS
rolling out

HBCU roundup: Chlöe dances, Deion Sanders sings, Alabama classic draws 67K

HBCU football did not fall short of action last week. From celebrity appearances to homecomings and big rivalries, the excellence of Black colleges was on full display. First, Jackson State hosted Southern in the Boombox Classic, which ESPN’s “College Gameday” was on-site to broadcast. Key Glock and NLE Choppa walked the team out onto the field. JSU ultimately shut out its divisional rival 35-0, making them 8-0 for the season.
JACKSON, MS
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders addresses question about offers from bigger schools

As long as Deion Sanders keeps winning at Jackson State, he will continue to be linked to Power 5 jobs. Not even Sanders is hiding that reality. Sanders appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay” Saturday and was asked about potentially receiving interest from FBS schools. The Jackson State head coach made clear he had no plans to leave his current job. But he was also upfront about his willingness to at least listen to other opportunities.
Yardbarker

With Bryan Harsin out at Auburn, could Deion Sanders be in?

Deion Sanders showed this past weekend when Jackson State hosted "College Gameday" the type of energy he brings anywhere he goes. He's the type of coach that would immediately bring excitement to a program that is somehow more dysfunctional than Texas A&M. With Oklahoma and Texas joining the conference in...
AUBURN, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Saban Speaks on Playing a Night Game at LSU

The Alabama football team hits the road for the fourth time this season, as the Crimson Tide faces off against the LSU Tigers on Saturday. Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke with the media on Monday and was asked about playing a night game at LSU. “They got a great...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

