Alabama Football: Get ready for Kevin Steele as next Auburn Head Coach
The least surprising event of the 2022 college football season was the Monday announcement Auburn had fired Bryan Harsin. Alabama football fans are sad about Harsin’s exit, as with the exit of Gus Malzahn. Aubies are dizzy with anticipation. High on every Auburn fan’s list to become the next...
College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Desmond Howard News
Desmond Howard's preseason College Football Playoff prediction went viral when he made it, since it was so out there. Unsurprisingly, the ESPN college football analyst has been proven very wrong. Michigan is looking good, but Howard's other three teams:. Baylor: 5-3 Pitt: 4-4 Texas A&M: 3-5 Yikes. College football fans...
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin
Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
Heading to Jackson State for 'College GameDay?' Try these places to eat while in Jackson
Whether you are visiting the Jackson area to attend this weekend's Jackson State University football game against Southern University, you are new to the area, or, perhaps, are a longtime resident who has run out of ideas for dining out, never fear. Jackson has an abundance of great places to dine, including small local mom-and-pop operations, award-winning eateries, and fine-dining restaurants. ...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
Julian Sayin, 5-star quarterback, ready to commit; Will it be Alabama, Georgia or LSU? (Prediction)
Class of 2024 Carlsbad High School (California) star Julian Sayin, the nation's No. 14 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback, will announce his college commitment Wednesday. Down to a final three of Alabama, Georgia and LSU, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound signal-caller will make his commitment at ...
Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Lane Kiffin, Jimbo Fisher Feud
The Jimbo Fisher-Lane Kiffin feud might give the Jimbo Fisher-Nick Saban feud a run for its money from an entertainment standpoint. ESPN's Paul Finebaum was mildly amused. Ole Miss and Texas A&M gave fans quite a show on the football field, but it was Kiffin calling out Fisher afterwards that proved to be the real spectacle. Kiffin was happy to call out Fisher for seemingly calling him "a clown show" - which delighted fans.
Will Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin address Auburn speculation with his players?
Less than an hour after Auburn officially announced the departure of head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's name started floating around in media reports amid speculation about the vacancy. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports called Kiffin the "top name" to watch. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports...
HBCU roundup: Chlöe dances, Deion Sanders sings, Alabama classic draws 67K
HBCU football did not fall short of action last week. From celebrity appearances to homecomings and big rivalries, the excellence of Black colleges was on full display. First, Jackson State hosted Southern in the Boombox Classic, which ESPN’s “College Gameday” was on-site to broadcast. Key Glock and NLE Choppa walked the team out onto the field. JSU ultimately shut out its divisional rival 35-0, making them 8-0 for the season.
Deion Sanders addresses question about offers from bigger schools
As long as Deion Sanders keeps winning at Jackson State, he will continue to be linked to Power 5 jobs. Not even Sanders is hiding that reality. Sanders appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay” Saturday and was asked about potentially receiving interest from FBS schools. The Jackson State head coach made clear he had no plans to leave his current job. But he was also upfront about his willingness to at least listen to other opportunities.
Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On LSU Extremely Clear
Alabama is set to face another tough test next Saturday in LSU. This rivalry game will be played at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge with both teams being ranked in the top 15 of the latest AP Poll. For Nick Saban, it's business as usual as he tries to get...
3 Prominent Names Emerge To Replace Bryan Harsin At Auburn
Three notable names have emerged as potential options to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. The Tigers announced this Monday afternoon that they are firing head football coach Bryan Harsin. Now, the question is who will Auburn hire to replace him? Related: Coaching Candidates to Replace ...
With Bryan Harsin out at Auburn, could Deion Sanders be in?
Deion Sanders showed this past weekend when Jackson State hosted "College Gameday" the type of energy he brings anywhere he goes. He's the type of coach that would immediately bring excitement to a program that is somehow more dysfunctional than Texas A&M. With Oklahoma and Texas joining the conference in...
Alabama Football: Unfriendly Tiger Stadium a Crimson Tide comfort zone
Any Alabama football fan who has been to Tiger Stadium knows the game environment is different than anywhere else. Calling it unfriendly is an understatement. Hostile is even too mild a word. And on Saturday nights Tiger Stadium earns its other name – Death Valley. The second name goes back to 1959, replacing an earlier moniker, Deaf Valley.
Saban Speaks on Playing a Night Game at LSU
The Alabama football team hits the road for the fourth time this season, as the Crimson Tide faces off against the LSU Tigers on Saturday. Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke with the media on Monday and was asked about playing a night game at LSU. “They got a great...
NBA Rumors: College Coaches Think Bronny James Might Not Be NBA Ready For "Two Or Three Years"
Bronny James might need some time to develop before he can enter the league.
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
The ESPN alumna who took on Trump opens up about finding her voice and why attempting to keep sports separate from politics and culture is a fool’s errand
LeBron James' Injury Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.
