Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
King Charles advertising for £40k-a-year gardens manager
King Charles is advertising for a £40,000-a-year gardens manager. Based at Buckingham Palace, the role is 39 hours per week and the perfect candidate must be “passionate about plants”, according to an advert revealed by the Mail Online on Monday night. (31.10.22) The ad on the royal...
Maneskin to release third album RUSH! in January
Maneskin have announced their third studio album, ‘RUSH!’. The 2021 Eurovision winners will drop their follow-up to 2021’s ‘Teatro D’ira: Vol. I' on January 20, 2023. Recent singles that are likely to feature include ‘The Loneliest’ and ‘Supermodel', while a new song called 'Kool Kids'...
Harry Styles tops Heat Rich List 2022
Harry Styles has been named the richest British celebrity aged 30 and under for the first time, according to the Heat Rich List. The 28-year-old singer made his debut on the magazine's annual list back in 2016 and he has now broken through the £100 million barrier amassing a £116 million fortune to replace 31-year-old Ed Sheeran in the top spot.
Post Malone does gender reveal at his concert
Post Malone helped a fan find out if they were having a baby boy or girl at his concert. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Princess Margaret’s sad symphony in taupe from ‘The Crown’
"The Crown" returns to Netflix in its fifth season Nov. 9, in a time of great upheaval for the British monarchy both on screen (the season takes place in the 1990s, as Charles and Diana's marriage publicly crumbles) and in the present day. Costume designer Amy Roberts will be showing us some familiar looks this season — Diana's famous black "revenge dress" will make an appearance — but I was particularly taken by this picture. The great Lesley Manville ("Phantom Thread," "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris") takes over the role of Princess Margaret, and the costume and set decoration here tell us all we need to know: this woman is bored, she drinks too much (her elegant silk robe is a similar tone to her cocktail), and she matches her décor so precisely she almost seems to be disappearing into it. It's an entire story in one shot; a sad symphony in taupe.
Nicola Peltz says ‘no family is perfect’ while discussing ‘feud’ with Victoria Beckham
Nicola Peltz has said “no family is perfect” while discussing her rumoured “feud” with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. The model and actress, 27, previously confirmed she had seen stories of a rift between her and the fashion designer, 48, which was said to have started when she didn’t wear Victoria’s wedding dress design when she got hitched to her eldest son Brooklyn, 23.
