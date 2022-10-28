Read full article on original website
Albia Newspapers
King Charles to host COP27 reception at Buckingham Palace
King Charles is to host a special pre-conference reception ahead of the COP27 summit in Egypt. It was previously confirmed the monarch will not be attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference in in Sharm el-Sheikh but it's now been revealed he will bring together around 200 international business leaders, campaigners and politicians at Buckingham Palace in London for an event to mark the end of the UK's presidency of COP26.
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Daniel Radcliffe on Going ‘Weird’ in His Post-Potter Career, Picking Roles “On the Basis of What Seems Fun”
In the spring of 2020, two films starring Daniel Radcliffe came out, almost back-to-back. In Escape From Pretoria, he played Tim Jenkin, the real-life anti-apartheid activist and former political prisoner who in 1978 was part of a daring and successful breakout — using secretly made wooden keys — from a South African jail. More from The Hollywood ReporterViral Low-Budget Horror 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)Rachel Shenton Joins Renny Harlin's 'The Strangers' Remake for Lionsgate (Exclusive)AFM: Music Box Films Picks Up Penélope Cruz-Starrer 'L'Immensità' for U.S. In Guns Akimbo, he played Miles, a computer programmer in a...
‘Have a Plan, But Be Ready to Abandon It’: ‘Into the Weeds’ Director Jennifer Baichwal Discusses Career
Canadian documentary filmmaker Jennifer Baichwal was “excited and happy” to pick up an award at Ji.hlava Documentary Film Festival for “Into the Weeds: Dewayne ‘Lee’ Johnson vs. Monsanto Company.” Johnson, who developed a deadly form of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, took Monsanto to trial, alleging it failed to warn about cancer risks with its Roundup herbicide. “I love this festival and I have never been able to come in person, because I have children. Now, they have grown up and they don’t care what I do,” she said on Saturday, praising other nominees in the Testimonies section. Earlier during the week, Montréal-born Baichwal discussed her...
Industry season two, episode six recap – there’s zero point trying to understand the City speak
Even the show’s characters muddle their terminology amid this week’s complex short-sell action. Luckily, something else emerges that’s even more important than profits – family
