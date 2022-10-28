Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Matthew Perry receive supportive texts from ‘Friends’ co-stars
Matthew Perry receive supportive texts from ‘Friends’ co-stars. Matthew Perry has received supportive texts from his ‘Friends’ co-stars. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Yakima Herald Republic
Gwyneth Paltrow’s childhood home ‘on market for $17.5 million’
Gwyneth Paltrow’s childhood home is reportedly on the market for $17.5 million. The 7,000 square foot mansion in Santa Monica, California, was bought by her parents, actress Blythe Danner and the late Hollywood producer Bruce Paltrow in 1976 when she was aged around four. Built in 1913, the Mail...
Comments / 0