KOCO
Oklahoma State falls in poll after shutout loss to K-State
Oklahoma State fell in the AP Top 25 poll after their shutout loss to Kansas State. Kansas State dealt Oklahoma State its first shutout loss since 2009 with a 48-0 victory Saturday, dropping OSU to No. 18 in the poll. Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders was just 13 of 26 for...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: QB Gunnar Gundy’s Hands Shaking vs. K-State
Kansas State’s defense wasn’t just dominant on Saturday, it was scary. Literally. Oklahoma State’s redshirt freshman quarterback Gunnar Gundy entered the game for the Pokes in garbage time of a 48-0 loss to the Wildcats, and Gundy appeared to quickly realize that this was quite a bit different than one of his Friday Night Lights games at Stillwater High against Bartlesville.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
tulsapeople.com
Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger
At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
KOCO
Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
Tulsa Zoo mourns the loss of Gahara the Malayan tiger
TULSA, Okla. — Staff members at the Tulsa Zoo are mourning the loss of Gahara the Malayan tiger. Gahara was humanely euthanized earlier this week. He was being treated for lameness in one of his legs, but a physical exam found that cancer had spread across his body. “Gahara...
Longtime Tulsa business Ehrle's Party Supply announces closing sale
Ehrle's Party Supply announced late Monday that it will be holding its retirement liquidation sale on Tuesday as they clear out its inventory for good.
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
kosu.org
As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names
Election day is next week, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week. Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names at those rallies. The first is with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second is with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday in Tulsa.
Inaugural program allows students to explore parts of Oklahoma’s dark history
The Tulsa Race Massacre and the Oklahoma City bombing may be the two darkest chapters in Oklahoma's history.
Did surveillance video record a ghost at Stillwater’s Atherton Hotel?
Video installers couldn't explain the phenomena.
OHP trooper recounts miraculous life-saving moment
An Oklahoma trooper said he is grateful for a second chance, recounting the terrifying incident that changed his life forever.
Tulsa Barber Finds Success After Incarceration
A Tulsa barber has turned the skills learned from his time in prison into a thriving business. Robert Hoston, also known as Chevy the Barber, is the owner of The Chophouse Barbershop and over the years, he has proven that success after incarceration is possible. Hoston spent a few years in prison and that is where he found his love for barbering. He says it was after he noticed a barber cutting hair in prison, and he wanted to learn how to cut hair.
Police: 3 people stabbed at Halloween party overnight
Sapulpa police say they got the call of a possible stabbing around 4 a.m. Sunday morning near South 33rd West Avenue and West 81st Street South.
Police confirm ‘body’ found in north Tulsa QuikTrip dumpster actually deer carcass
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after reports of a body found inside a dumpster came in at a north Tulsa QuikTrip Friday night. Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw organs by the dumpster at the QuikTrip near I-244 and N Sheridan. Police told FOX23 that inside...
tulsapeople.com
Colossal changes coming to Tulsa Zoo
Construction is in progress at Tulsa Zoo for one of the largest elephant facilities of its kind in North America. The new Oxley Family Elephant Experience and Elephant Preserve, which will allow the zoo to provide excellent care for elephants at all stages of life, broke ground in June. Ten...
okcfox.com
Stillwater Medical Center issues Code Green after 'substantial power outage'
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Stillwater Medical Center has issued a Code Green due to power failure in the hospital. The Code Green stands for an internal disaster, and was put into place on Monday after a 'substantial power outage' left all their phone lines and computer systems down.
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify suspected thieves
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying persons of interest. TPD says on multiple occasions, these individuals have entered a local retailer, taken items, and exited the store without paying. They have allegedly been seen loading the...
2 Arrested Following Burglary At AT&T Store In Tulsa
Two men have been arrested in connection to a burglary that happened Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to police. Tulsa Police said they responded to the scene at around 7:50 a.m. at an AT&T store near 71st and Mingo after the alarm went off. Officers said when they arrived they...
KOCO
Tulsa burglary suspect drowns after jumping into pond while handcuffed, police say
TULSA, Okla. — A burglary suspect drowned after Tulsa police said he jumped into a pond while handcuffed. Police said the suspect broke into the clubhouse of the Shoreline Apartments near 21st and Mingo around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers found the suspect naked, and he had wet clothes on the ground.
