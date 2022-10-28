ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOCO

Oklahoma State falls in poll after shutout loss to K-State

Oklahoma State fell in the AP Top 25 poll after their shutout loss to Kansas State. Kansas State dealt Oklahoma State its first shutout loss since 2009 with a 48-0 victory Saturday, dropping OSU to No. 18 in the poll. Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders was just 13 of 26 for...
STILLWATER, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Watch: QB Gunnar Gundy’s Hands Shaking vs. K-State

Kansas State’s defense wasn’t just dominant on Saturday, it was scary. Literally. Oklahoma State’s redshirt freshman quarterback Gunnar Gundy entered the game for the Pokes in garbage time of a 48-0 loss to the Wildcats, and Gundy appeared to quickly realize that this was quite a bit different than one of his Friday Night Lights games at Stillwater High against Bartlesville.
MANHATTAN, KS
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger

At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kosu.org

As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names

Election day is next week, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week. Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names at those rallies. The first is with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second is with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday in Tulsa.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Barber Finds Success After Incarceration

A Tulsa barber has turned the skills learned from his time in prison into a thriving business. Robert Hoston, also known as Chevy the Barber, is the owner of The Chophouse Barbershop and over the years, he has proven that success after incarceration is possible. Hoston spent a few years in prison and that is where he found his love for barbering. He says it was after he noticed a barber cutting hair in prison, and he wanted to learn how to cut hair.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Colossal changes coming to Tulsa Zoo

Construction is in progress at Tulsa Zoo for one of the largest elephant facilities of its kind in North America. The new Oxley Family Elephant Experience and Elephant Preserve, which will allow the zoo to provide excellent care for elephants at all stages of life, broke ground in June. Ten...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police trying to identify suspected thieves

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying persons of interest. TPD says on multiple occasions, these individuals have entered a local retailer, taken items, and exited the store without paying. They have allegedly been seen loading the...
TULSA, OK

