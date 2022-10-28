ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregg County, TX

DPS releases name of pedestrian killed on Highway 31 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian who died after being struck by two vehicles early Saturday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, James E. Young, 59, of Longview, was pronounced dead after being transported to UT Health hospital in Tyler. The report states that at 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Young was walking in the westbound lane of Highway 31 in Tyler when the driver of a 2021 Toyota Prius struck him. Young was then struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze following the impact with the Prius. The drivers of the two vehicles sustained minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Friday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place on US Highway 271, four miles north of Gilmer around 9:55 a.m. Friday. The report states that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth truck tractor towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 271 when the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup attempted to make an illegal u-turn. The tractor truck then collided with the GMC pickup, which subsequently struck a 2011 Ford Taurus and a parked 2019 Wester Star truck tractor.
WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck

Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about a Special School Board Meeting and a vote approving negotiations for a settlement involving the families of students allegedly abused at JL Everhart Elementary School. Updated: 5 hours...
Pedestrian killed, struck by two vehicles on Highway 31 in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — A pedestrian died while walking on State Highway 31 east of Tyler after he was struck by two vehicles driving early Saturday morning. Haley C. O’Brien, 23, of Bullard, was driving a 2021 Toyota Prius westbound on Highway 31 and Justin M. Tracey, 28 , of Flint, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles dies east of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was killed Saturday morning after he was struck twice by two separate vehicles on State Highway 31 six miles east of Tyler, according to DPS. Officials said Haley C. O’Brien, 23 of Bullard, was driving her 2021 Toyota Prius west on State Highway 31 when she struck a pedestrian […]
Longview man dead after four-vehicle wreck in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man died Friday morning after a four-vehicle wreck in Upshur County near Gilmer. Rafael N. Flores, 42, of Tyler, was driving a 2021 Kenworth Truck Tractor towing a 2016 Utility Trailer south on U.S. Highway 271 and Joshua J. Harms, 44, of El Paso, was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus north on the same road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
1 dead after Winona mobile home fire

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – An elderly man died early Monday morning after a mobile home fire in Winona, according to Smith County. Officials said Winona Fire responded to the call around 5:15 a.m., and began efforts to put out the fire at the scene in the 10700 block of CR 3168. The Smith County Fire […]
Candle fire destroys Longview bathroom

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 105 Fifth Ave. Sunday afternoon. At the scene, crews found smoke coming from the building. Firefighters entered the building and found a fire in a bathroom that had burned into a wall. Firefighters were able to...
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou. Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 7:30 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 71 at the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. Kelly Allen, 44, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
Tragic Crane Accident Leaves 1 Dead at this Texas Chemical Plant

A tragic accident left one worker dead at a Texas chemical plant. Nestled inside Longview, Texas is Eastman Chemical Co. The chemical plant is the largest industrial employer in the area employing around 1,500 workers. Joyce Crane is a crane service company with over 160 workers on its team. Some...
Traffic lights out at intersection of Front Street and Palmer Avenue after crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crashed into a signal box at the intersection of Front St. and Palmer Ave. around 5 a.m. Sunday causing the lights to go out. The signal box will need to be replaced and officers on scene say the lights at the intersection could possibly be out until tomorrow. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. If you have to drive with care in the area they ask you do so with extra care.
No One Wants Beer and Pizza, Here is a List of Moving Companies in Tyler, TX

When we were first moving out of our parents' house, we would get our friends to help us move boxes and it would only take some beer and pizza to get people to help out. But as we all get a little older, and our bodies take more time to recover, beer and pizza are not enough to get us to help out when people are moving. If we have friends in a tough spot, of course we will help, but no one wants to help move. Which is why I wanted to put together this list of highest rated moving companies in the Tyler, Texas area.
Motorist responsible for fatal hit and run jailed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Shreveport woman for the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in south Shreveport late Saturday night. According to CPSO, 24-year-old Victoria Woodfork surrendered to the sheriff’s office Sunday after investigators could match evidence from...
One of Tyler's historical sites burned down in flames

TYLER, Texas — One day after fire tore through a historic home in downtown Tyler, efforts are underway to save it and why the home is so important to the Rose City. “Historic Tyler has a long standing history of appreciating this structure," said Ashley Washmon, executive director of Historic Tyler, Inc.
East Texas businesses host trunk or treat events for families

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Businesses around East Texas put on trunk or treat events for family fun this evening. “I think it’s cool, and I think this is awesome,” says Isaac, alongside his sister Ivy. “I think I am having a great day today.”. Children from around...
