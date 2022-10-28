Read full article on original website
Nicola Peltz says ‘no family is perfect’ while discussing ‘feud’ with Victoria Beckham
Nicola Peltz has said “no family is perfect” while discussing her rumoured “feud” with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. The model and actress, 27, previously confirmed she had seen stories of a rift between her and the fashion designer, 48, which was said to have started when she didn’t wear Victoria’s wedding dress design when she got hitched to her eldest son Brooklyn, 23.
Chris Redd recovering after comedy club attack
Chris Redd is said to be recovering after being attacked outside a New York City comedy club last week. The 37-year-old former 'Saturday Night Live' star is believed to have suffered two black eyes and a broken nose when he was punched by an assailant wearing a knuckleduster outside the Comedy Cellar venue in Manhattan on Wednesday night (26.10.22) but TMZ.com now reports he's on the mend and is said to be feeling "very happy and fortunate".
Basketball to the big screen: Former Gonzaga guard Jeremy Pargo to play lead role in self-written movie
Nov. 1—If you think about it, Jeremy Pargo's next venture isn't all that different than the one he's spent the last 20 years trying to master. Performing for large audiences? Check. Starring in a role? Check. Executing a plan with dozens of cameras pointed in your direction? Check. It's...
Russell Crowe is not married to Britney Theriot
Russell Crowe is not married to Britney Theriot. The 58-year-old actor - who was married to actress Danielle Spencer, 57, from 2003 until 2018 and has Charles, 18, and Tennyson, 16, with her - has been dating Britney, 39, since 2020 and is said to have denied recent reports that the pair had secretly tied the knot last month by sending a text message to radio host Erin Molan.
Post Malone does gender reveal at his concert
Post Malone helped a fan find out if they were having a baby boy or girl at his concert.
Lee Ryan is a dad again
Lee Ryan has become a father for a fourth time. The 39-year-old Blue singer took to the band's TikTok account to reveal he couldn't join the group on a promotional tour for their new album, 'Heart and Soul', because he has been busy looking after his newborn daughter. Speaking in...
Chingy on 50 worst rappers list, and he doesn’t like it
Any “Top 50 Best Rappers of All Time” list creates a subjective debate that many hip-hop lovers love to have. What happens when a rapper finds out they made someone’s worst rapper list. St. Louis native Chingy has been named one of the 50 Worst Rappers of...
