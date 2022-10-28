Chris Redd is said to be recovering after being attacked outside a New York City comedy club last week. The 37-year-old former 'Saturday Night Live' star is believed to have suffered two black eyes and a broken nose when he was punched by an assailant wearing a knuckleduster outside the Comedy Cellar venue in Manhattan on Wednesday night (26.10.22) but TMZ.com now reports he's on the mend and is said to be feeling "very happy and fortunate".

