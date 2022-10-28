ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

WebXtra: Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen

Smith County commissioners approve ARPA funding for water/sewer issues in Winona. The Smith County Commissioners Court approved an agreement for a nearly $3.7 million water/sewer project on Tuesday. East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

KLTV

WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck

Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about a Special School Board Meeting and a vote approving negotiations for a settlement involving the families of students allegedly abused at JL Everhart Elementary School.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Friday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place on US Highway 271, four miles north of Gilmer around 9:55 a.m. Friday. The report states that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth truck tractor towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 271 when the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup attempted to make an illegal u-turn. The tractor truck then collided with the GMC pickup, which subsequently struck a 2011 Ford Taurus and a parked 2019 Wester Star truck tractor.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police are on the lookout for the driver of a truck that hit a Longview railroad overpass. Police said a produce truck hit the bridge at Nelson and Green Streets. Debris and produce from inside the truck were strewn all over Green Street. They said the driver just walked away, abandoning the wreckage. Southbound traffic was shut down for about an hour and a half while they cleared the scene. No injuries were reported.
LONGVIEW, TX
cbs19.tv

KLTV

DPS releases name of pedestrian killed on Highway 31 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian who died after being struck by two vehicles early Saturday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, James E. Young, 59, of Longview, was pronounced dead after being transported to UT Health hospital in Tyler. The report states that at 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Young was walking in the westbound lane of Highway 31 in Tyler when the driver of a 2021 Toyota Prius struck him. Young was then struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze following the impact with the Prius. The drivers of the two vehicles sustained minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Elkhart students released from hospital following bus rollover

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Elkhart students involved in a bus wreck Friday have all been released from the hospital. Fifteen people, including 12 students, suffered injuries when an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a rollover wreck Friday afternoon. The road had standing water, and it was raining at the time of the crash.
ELKHART, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Historic Ramey House in Tyler sustains fire, water damage

East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs. “These students are going to be able to come out and help step right in to those areas that really have a great deficit that need students and need people who are trained and ready who want to work and are excited to get out there.” The school offers lessons in pharmacy, nursing assistance, and more. Students also have the opportunity to job shadow at local hospitals.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport seafood restaurant

Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Candle fire destroys Longview bathroom

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 105 Fifth Ave. Sunday afternoon. At the scene, crews found smoke coming from the building. Firefighters entered the building and found a fire in a bathroom that had burned into a wall. Firefighters were able to...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

East Texas businesses host trunk or treat events for families

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Businesses around East Texas put on trunk or treat events for family fun this evening. “I think it’s cool, and I think this is awesome,” says Isaac, alongside his sister Ivy. “I think I am having a great day today.”. Children from around...
LONGVIEW, TX
B93

Tragic Crane Accident Leaves 1 Dead at this Texas Chemical Plant

A tragic accident left one worker dead at a Texas chemical plant. Nestled inside Longview, Texas is Eastman Chemical Co. The chemical plant is the largest industrial employer in the area employing around 1,500 workers. Joyce Crane is a crane service company with over 160 workers on its team. Some...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Lorenz Maycher about the coming East Texas Pipe Organ Festival which Will be held in Kilgore for the first time since 2019. KLTV was given access to the Ramey House following a Saturday afternoon fire. The house's third floor sustained the majority of the fire damage while the lower floors, including the basement, sustained water damage.
LONGVIEW, TX

