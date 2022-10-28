Read full article on original website
Teen faces felony charges for Heuvelton break-ins
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a string of break-ins in Heuvelton. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the youth burglarized Doug’s Tavern, the U.S. Post Office and Heuvelton Central School. The teen, whose name is withheld due to...
No criminal charges to be filed in Peyton Morse death
SCHUYLER COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - A grand jury has found there’s not enough evidence to file criminal charges in connection with the death of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse. That’s according to Schuyler County District Attorney Joe Fazzary. Morse died after a March 3, 2021 incident at the...
Troopers ask for help finding shoplifting suspect
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a woman they believe stole more than $1,000 from the Watertown Walmart in September. Troopers say on September 15 the suspect was allegedly captured on camera taking merchandise out of the store without paying on two occasions. The...
Police: Watertown man tried to rob store at knifepoint
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A man who allegedly tried to rob a 7-Eleven at knifepoint earlier this month has been arrested. State police have charged 29-year-old Taylor Clough of Watertown with a felony count of first-degree attempted robbery. He was arrested last Wednesday, two days after troopers...
Body found near Gouverneur identified
TOWN GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whose body was found in a ditch Tuesday morning. He was 82-year-old Loris Shatraw of 1363 U.S. Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur. People walking along Route 11 discovered his body off...
Vera Jean Nordberg, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Vera Jean Nordberg of Gouverneur, NY died October 24, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home after a prolonged illness. Vera was born October 10, 1933 in Spragueville, NY , a daughter of Richard Benjamin and Cora Belle Alberry, She graduated from Antwerp High School. She enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1951. She was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1955. Vera married Harry N Nordberg, Jr on April 14, 1956 and was married for 66 years. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and volunteering at church. They retired to Gouverneur, NY. She enjoyed spending time with her many sisters and brothers. She will be missed by many.
Your Turn: feedback on hazard pay, drug arrest & Chick-fil-A
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Ogdensburg stopped giving its firefighters hazard pay. According to the city manager, the city determined a section of the contract with the firefighter union is illegal:. The contract was negotiated and agreed upon by the city and the firemen. Case closed. Matt...
Loris L. Shatraw, 82, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Loris L. Shatraw, age 82, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 1, 2022 at home. Loris was born on February 22, 1940 in Gouverneur to the late Joseph W. and Elpha (Reynolds) Shatraw. He attended Gouverneur High School and married Marjorie F. Lacy on April 1, 1961 in Macomb. Marjorie passed away on May 3, 2006.
Corvette crash in town of Pamelia critically injures driver
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Two people were injured, one critically, when a Corvette crashed into a tree in the town of Pamelia Monday evening. It happened at 6:45 p.m. on Plaza Drive behind Seaway Plaza just outside of Watertown. State police said the driver, 27-year-old Christopher Long...
Bryan J. Mahoney, 55, of Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Bryan J. Mahoney, 55, from Evans Mills, went home to heaven, on October 23, 2022, while doing what he loved “fishing!”. Bryan was an amazing man, he loved the Lord & lived with a servant’s heart. He was a devoted, loving, selfless, (incredibly handsome) husband to his wife Kimberly, a proud father of 5, a Grandpa, a son-in-law & brother in law.
Kathleen A. Phillips, 73, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen A. Phillips, 73, Tamarack Drive, passed away peacefully at her home under the care of her loving family on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in West Carthage, NY. Kathleen A. Phillips was born on July 6, 1949, in Gouverneur, NY, to the late Glen “George”...
Robert A. Wiley, 74, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Robert A. Wiley, 74, of NYS Rt. 12 E, Cape Vincent, NY, passed away suddenly on October 29, 2022 at his home. Calling hours will be held 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 3rd at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St, Watertown.
Watertown firefighters to be recognized at ceremony
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a four-year hiatus, the Watertown Fire Department’s annual award ceremony is back. Captain Andy Naklick appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above. The ceremony will take place at the Massey Street fire station...
Richard Milton “Bogie” Bogardus, 86, of Hammond
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of the life of Richard Milton “Bogie” Bogardus, 86, of Old Oak Point Road, will be held in August 2023 at a time and date to be announced. Arrangements are with IslandView Funeral Service, 300 Main St., Morristown. Condolences may be shared online at www.islandviewfs.com.
Ann “A:nen” Kawénnase (Buckshot) Lazore, 81, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Mrs. Ann “A:nen” Kawénnase (Buckshot) Lazore (81) of Akwesasne, Quebec passed away peacefully at home surrounded by three generations of her family. Ann was born on July 24, 1941, at the family homestead in Akwesasne, Quebec, to Peter Buckshot and Louise (Lazore) Buckshot. Ann married James E. Lazore on April 8, 1961, at the St. Regis Catholic Church in Akwesasne, Quebec. He predeceased her on August 4, 1996.
Elizabeth A. “Liz” Greenwood, 81, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth A. “Liz” Greenwood, 81, of East Hatfield Street, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Massena Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
Downtown eatery moving after eviction
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A downtown Watertown business is being evicted from its Court Street location, but it’ll open up in a new spot. The Eatery’s owner, Christin Filippelli, says she was given 10-days notice to leave. She admits she’s behind on rent, but things have been...
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Arcade & Leray streets
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Parts of Arcade and Leray streets in Watertown will be closed to traffic Tuesday. The part of Arcade Street adjacent to Lachenauer Plaza and between Arsenal and Court streets will be closed because of continuing work on Watertown’s downtown streetscape project. Arsenal Street traffic...
John Hill, 92, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John Hill, Watertown NY passed away October 30th, 2022 at Jefferson County Hospice Residence, peacefully surrounded by his loved ones, at the age of 92. He was born November 17, 1929 in Bradford, Yorkshire, England, the son of Thomas Hill and Laura Goldsmith Hill. John...
No more police department? Ogdensburg unveils budget proposal
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s 2023 preliminary budget gives city lawmakers three options to make ends meet in the coming fiscal year:. Eliminate the police department to keep the tax rate steady; 22 jobs would be lost. Equally reduce staff and programs across all city departments, including police,...
