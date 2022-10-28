ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Detroit News

Lions trade T.J. Hockenson to Vikings, receive two Day 2 picks

Allen Park — With a 1-6 record, the Detroit Lions have opted to be sellers at the trade deadline, shipping tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings in a deal that includes four draft picks, with the Lions getting back a pair of Day 2 selections. "Detroit, I...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown clears protocol, active against Dolphins

Detroit — The Detroit Lions offense is getting another key piece back for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown clearing concussion protocol and active for the matchup. The record-setting receiver has struggled with injuries in recent weeks, missing one game and being limited...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

House of horrors: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle torture Lions

Detroit — It's hard to imagine a spookier sight on Halloween eve than the one the Detroit Lions' secondary saw on Sunday. Miami Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle rolled into town looking like the set of twins from "The Shining" — and they ran forever, and ever, and ever and ever; 294 yards between them, to be exact, to go with 20 combined catches, as Miami had more tricks than treats for the Lions and escaped with a 31-27 victory at Ford Field.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lions' Dan Campbell stays mum on team's trade-deadline approach

Allen Park — The NFL's trade deadline arrives Tuesday at 4 p.m. and it's unclear what moves, if any, the Detroit Lions are considering. The team is in obvious need of talent, but sitting with a 1-6 record through seven games, you can easily make a stronger case they'd be better off selling talent at the deadline and accumulating additional draft picks to fuel the franchise's rebuild.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Recap: Dolphins beat Lions 31-27 behind strong passing game

The Lions came into this game desperately needing a win. It did not get one on Sunday against the Dolphins, falling 31-27. The first half was fantastic. The Lions put up 27 points and the offense looked like a well-oiled machine. The defense looked pretty rough, but as long as the offense kept humming along, it would have been OK.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Pistons go wire-to-wire with Bucks but fall short, 110-108

Milwaukee — After trailing by as many as 16 points at the end of the third quarter, the Pistons showed resilience and battled back against the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks in a wire-to-wire game on Monday night. Cade Cunningham, who led his team with 27 points, had two prime looks...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Oakland women's coach back on job, eager to see what new faces bring

Rochester — There are a lot of new faces for the Oakland women's basketball team this season. In some ways, one of them is head coach Jeff Tungate. Tungate is entering his 10th season on the job, but over the last four years, he's missed nearly 50 games because of back and neck surgeries, plus a bout with COVID-19. He missed the final 21 games of last season after undergoing neck surgery that left him unable to speak for more than a month.
ROCHESTER, MI
Detroit News

Top-100 guard George Washington III commits to Michigan basketball

Two weeks ago, Michigan men’s basketball didn’t have a single commit in the 2023 recruiting class. On Tuesday, Juwan Howard and the Wolverines received their second pledge in 13 days when top-100 guard George Washington III announced his college decision in an Instagram post. Washington, a 6-foot-2 shooting...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Pistons snap five-game skid with win over defending champion Warriors

Detroit — In what was perceived as the most unlikely game to win at this juncture of the Pistons’ brutal schedule, they weathered a 36-point third quarter by the reigning NBA champions with their own offensive explosion. Detroit produced 37 points of its own in the third quarter...
DETROIT, MI

