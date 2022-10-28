Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Detroit News
Lions trade T.J. Hockenson to Vikings, receive two Day 2 picks
Allen Park — With a 1-6 record, the Detroit Lions have opted to be sellers at the trade deadline, shipping tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings in a deal that includes four draft picks, with the Lions getting back a pair of Day 2 selections. "Detroit, I...
Detroit News
Rogers: With Hockenson trade, Lions go deeper into rebuild mode, but higher draft picks will help
A week ago, when throwing her support behind coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp made sure to emphasize the magnitude of the team's rebuild, characterizing it as a teardown. Little did we realize there were still walls days away from being knocked down.
Detroit News
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown clears protocol, active against Dolphins
Detroit — The Detroit Lions offense is getting another key piece back for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown clearing concussion protocol and active for the matchup. The record-setting receiver has struggled with injuries in recent weeks, missing one game and being limited...
Detroit News
Niyo: Ready, set … oh, no: Lions' defense loses another 'track meet'
Detroit – You can’t hit what you can’t catch. And even if you’re one of those delusional fans that still view the Lions as a team that can’t catch a break, this was a game that had to leave you staggered. Just like the stat...
Detroit News
House of horrors: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle torture Lions
Detroit — It's hard to imagine a spookier sight on Halloween eve than the one the Detroit Lions' secondary saw on Sunday. Miami Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle rolled into town looking like the set of twins from "The Shining" — and they ran forever, and ever, and ever and ever; 294 yards between them, to be exact, to go with 20 combined catches, as Miami had more tricks than treats for the Lions and escaped with a 31-27 victory at Ford Field.
Detroit News
Lions' Dan Campbell stays mum on team's trade-deadline approach
Allen Park — The NFL's trade deadline arrives Tuesday at 4 p.m. and it's unclear what moves, if any, the Detroit Lions are considering. The team is in obvious need of talent, but sitting with a 1-6 record through seven games, you can easily make a stronger case they'd be better off selling talent at the deadline and accumulating additional draft picks to fuel the franchise's rebuild.
Detroit News
Recap: Dolphins beat Lions 31-27 behind strong passing game
The Lions came into this game desperately needing a win. It did not get one on Sunday against the Dolphins, falling 31-27. The first half was fantastic. The Lions put up 27 points and the offense looked like a well-oiled machine. The defense looked pretty rough, but as long as the offense kept humming along, it would have been OK.
Detroit News
Pistons go wire-to-wire with Bucks but fall short, 110-108
Milwaukee — After trailing by as many as 16 points at the end of the third quarter, the Pistons showed resilience and battled back against the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks in a wire-to-wire game on Monday night. Cade Cunningham, who led his team with 27 points, had two prime looks...
Detroit News
Sunday's NFL: Diggs, Bills hand Rodgers, Packers 4th straight loss, 27-17
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Stefon Diggs ran his mouth before running past Green Bay’s secondary as Buffalo handed the Packers their worst start eight games into a season under Aaron Rodgers. Diggs began by exchanging words before and after pregame warmups in the tunnel with Packers cornerback Jaire...
Detroit News
Oakland women's coach back on job, eager to see what new faces bring
Rochester — There are a lot of new faces for the Oakland women's basketball team this season. In some ways, one of them is head coach Jeff Tungate. Tungate is entering his 10th season on the job, but over the last four years, he's missed nearly 50 games because of back and neck surgeries, plus a bout with COVID-19. He missed the final 21 games of last season after undergoing neck surgery that left him unable to speak for more than a month.
Detroit News
Top-100 guard George Washington III commits to Michigan basketball
Two weeks ago, Michigan men’s basketball didn’t have a single commit in the 2023 recruiting class. On Tuesday, Juwan Howard and the Wolverines received their second pledge in 13 days when top-100 guard George Washington III announced his college decision in an Instagram post. Washington, a 6-foot-2 shooting...
Detroit News
Mike's mailbag: Pistons-Bucks matchups, Cunningham's assertiveness and rotations
Milwaukee — The Pistons are coming off their best win of the season after snapping a five-game losing streak with a victory over the defending-champion Golden State Warriors. Now, they're setting their sights on their road series against the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks (5-0), whom they'll play twice this week...
Detroit News
Four Michigan State football players suspended for roles in Michigan tunnel incident
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker promised swift action in the wake of a fight between Michigan State and Michigan players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium Saturday night immediately after the Wolverines’ 29-7 victory over the Spartans. And by late Sunday night, Tucker had begun to act, announcing the...
CFP's first top 4: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson
Tennessee is No. 1 in the CFP rankings for the first time, starting ahead of a group of teams that have become regulars at the top of the selection committee's top 25.
Detroit News
Pistons snap five-game skid with win over defending champion Warriors
Detroit — In what was perceived as the most unlikely game to win at this juncture of the Pistons’ brutal schedule, they weathered a 36-point third quarter by the reigning NBA champions with their own offensive explosion. Detroit produced 37 points of its own in the third quarter...
Detroit News
Red Wings' Matt Luff back on the ice after 18 stitches following puck to the face
Buffalo, N.Y. — Matt Luff isn't a big fan of blood, so this wasn't ideal. Luff was hit on the side of his mouth Saturday night with a shot puck against Minnesota. Luff immediately looked and felt around his face to assess the damage. The news wasn't good. "I...
