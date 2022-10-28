The Copenhagen Plank Works Double Duty as a Core and Inner-Thigh Exercise — Here’s How to Do It

I'd say there are a few things in my life that I do exceptionally well — and over-packing is absolutely one of them. Perhaps you've seen those people at the airport who are endlessly struggling to maneuver through ticketing lines or the TSA-checkpoint, all because they have three suitcases in tow for what's likely only a week's worth of traveling? To quote the lyrical prophet herself, Taylor Swift: it's me, hi — I'm the problem, it's me! Up until very recently, my packing strategy has always been to throw as much clothing as humanly possible into a suitcase, and simply hope that I have enough options to make it through my otherwise predictable vacation (ironically, I never do!). But with the chaos that's since ensued at airports in the post-Covid era of travel and the endless stories I've heard from friends about issues with lost luggage, I've been forced to find other alternatives to my packing habits.

5 DAYS AGO