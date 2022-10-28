ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This $500 NYC Apartment is Unbelievable

By Shawna Davis
She's making it work

One of my favorite things to watch on YouTube are apartment tours, especially in New York City. It amazes me how living in the city in a 500-square-foot apartment can cost a couple of thousand of dollars depending on the area in which you live, meanwhile, in other parts of the U.S. that same square-foot apartment can cost a small fraction of the cost. Granted you have certain perks of living in NYC, that you likely won’t get anywhere else, but it’s still quite shocking!

Recently, we found a video from TikTok content creator @calebwsimpson where he toured a woman’s NYC apartment and we’re amazed with how she’s making such a small space work!

In the video that has amassed over a whopping 31 million views, we meet a young lady who only pays $500 a month for rent. While we’re not exactly sure how many square feet she has in the small apartment, it’s obvious that it’s not a lot, however, she’s making it work nicely for her to where it doesn’t look like everything is compacted together. The small pretty-in-pink apartment is equipped with practically everything she needs — a bed, a bathroom with a shower and a cute little area for her and her cat to eat. Although she doesn’t have an actual kitchen with a stove and sink, she has a cupboard that houses a toaster oven and she uses a bucket in her shower to wash her dishes.

It may not have a kitchen but she’s making it work amazingly, especially with her efficiency and cute pink décor. What a steal!

