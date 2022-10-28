ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Week 8 DFS: Running Back Sleepers and Bargain Buys

By Shawn Childs
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGRkL_0iqU6XBz00

These running backs won't break your DFS budget but will surely help you cash in Week 8.

Finding a serviceable running back with a salary under $5,000 on DraftKings has been a tall task. But, in some weeks during the year, a pass-catching back can pay off in a chaser game. Unfortunately, identifying those options is much more challenging this year as we wait for quarterbacks to develop.

Week 8 Positional Rankings: QB I RB I WR I TE I DST I K I Flex

Teams on bye : Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers

Here’s a look at the top teams in running back production via the pass:

· Los Angeles Chargers (73/473/5)
· Tampa Bay Buccaneers (48/343/3)
· Indianapolis Colts (59/357/0)
· Carolina Panthers (43/373/1)
· Washington Commanders (48/342/1)
· New York Jets (41/379/1)
· Kansas City Chiefs (32/264/4)
· Cincinnati Bengals (42/299/2)
· Buffalo Bills (40/288/2)
· Green Bay Packers (39/256/2)

Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins (DraftKings – $5,900/FanDuel – $6,800)

The Dolphins have featured Mostert as their top back over the past four games, leading to him being on the field for 68.6 percent of Miami’s plays. He gained 360 combined yards with two touchdowns and eight catches while averaging 17.75 touches. Mostert posted his best results in fantasy points in Weeks 5 and 7 (19.20, 20.90).

The Lions give up the second-most fantasy points per game (29.42) to running backs. They allow 5.3 yards per rush, with backs scoring nine touchdowns. Five teams rushed for more than 125 yards with their backs (PHI 22/126/3, MIN 24/124/2, SEA 25/180/2, NE 29/172, and DAL 27/140/2), with minimal overall damage in catches (23/161).

Mostert did miss some time in practice with a knee issue, but he is expected to play. His ceiling is limited in the passing game, but providing more than 100 yards rushing with a score puts him in the game in Week 8.

Michael Carter, New York Jets (DraftKings – $5,900/FanDuel – $6,600)

With Breece Hall out for the season, Carter looks primed for an uptick in chances, even with James Robinson added to the roster. In my first edition of Week 8 projections, I had both backs involved in the offense while waiting for an update on Robinson’s knee injury. The Jets didn’t list him on their injury report on Wednesday.

Carter gained 379 combined yards with two touchdowns and 20 catches on his 86 touches. Unfortunately, he’s averaging only 3.5 yards per carry. New England stunk up the building last week against the run (45/243/2), but Chicago gained a good portion of those yards with their quarterback (14/82/1) and one wide receiver play (1/29). The Patriots rank seventh against running backs (18.77 FPPG) despite allowing 935 yards with five touchdowns and 26 catches. Carter is viable based on price, however, he must get the goal-line carries to reach playable fantasy stats.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons (DraftKings – $5,400/FanDuel – $6,100)

The Falcons had Allgeier on the field for a season-high 62 percent of their snaps in Week 7. Over his last four starts, he gained 250 combined yards with one score and one catch with playable games (11.40 and 11.00 fantasy points) in season-long contests.

The Panthers are just under league average in defending running backs (22.93 FPPG), and they had two disaster showings in Week 1 (CLE – 233/1 with five catches) and Week 5 (SF – 226/3 with six catches).

Atlanta’s backs have run the ball well this season (182/861/7 – 4.7 yards per carry), with only 12 catches for 87 yards. Allgeier looks poised to have his best game of the season, pointing to a run at 100 yards with at least one score.

