Oregon State

ESPN Releases Official Statement On Lee Corso's Health This Week

By Alek Arend
 4 days ago

The beloved Lee Corso will not be joining the rest of the College GameDay crew this Saturday morning.

ESPN released an official statement to address Lee Corso's health just moments ago.

Due to what's being described as a "health issue," Corso will not join Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the gang for the Week 9 show at Jackson State this Saturday.

Corso is reportedly in "good spirits." He hopes to rejoin the show soon.

"Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue," ESPN's statement reads. "Coach Corso is in good spirits, and he hopes to be back on the road with the crew soon."

Lee Corso is just one week removed from a big show in Eugene, Oregon last weekend. He made the trip due to his love of the Eugene area and Oregon's mascot, The Duck.

Corso, 87, is now taking the weekend off due to a health issue.

We certainly send our well wishes to the beloved college football analyst and wish him a speedy recovery.

