NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5
02-03-08-25-38
(two, three, eight, twenty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $303,000
Lucky For Life
14-18-22-37-43, Lucky Ball: 13
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Mega Millions
04-18-31-53-69, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
(four, eighteen, thirty-one, fifty-three, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $87,000,000
Pick 3 Day
6-8-1, Fireball: 2
(six, eight, one; Fireball: two)
Pick 3 Evening
8-0-8, Fireball: 3
(eight, zero, eight; Fireball: three)
Pick 4 Day
7-8-2-2, Fireball: 5
(seven, eight, two, two; Fireball: five)
Pick 4 Evening
4-8-8-0, Fireball: 4
(four, eight, eight, zero; Fireball: four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000
