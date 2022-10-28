ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams, Browns Reportedly Discussing Notable Running Back Trade

Despite missing out on former Panthers' running back Christian McCaffrey, the Los Angeles Rams aren't wasting any time identifying their next trade target.

In a report published today by BrownsWire , the Rams appear to have set their sights on Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt.

Compared to the massive haul of draft picks offered in the McCaffrey deal, the Browns are reportedly only asking for a fourth-round pick in exchange for Hunt .

While not the same dynamic receiver as McCaffrey, if traded, Kareem Hunt would immediately become the most efficient back on the Rams' roster.

In his six NFL seasons, Hunt has never averaged less than 4.0 yards per carry and currently sports a career average of 4.6 yards per tote. The lead back in Los Angeles, Darrell Henderson, has a career average of 4.4 yards per carry, but has been largely ineffective for the Rams this season.

For Los Angeles, adding Hunt could take some pressure off of Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, both of whom have seen slight regression this season following their Super Bowl campaign from a year ago.

The Rams, 3-3, will host the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday while the Browns, 2-5, will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

