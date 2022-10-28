ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

6-8-1, Fireball: 2

(six, eight, one; Fireball: two)

MI Lottery

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six) (twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: seven) Poker Lotto. QC-4D-6D-8D-9S (QC, 4D, 6D, 8D, 9S) Midday Daily 3. 4-1-7 (four, one, seven) Midday Daily 4. 5-6-2-7 (five, six, two, seven) Daily 3. 6-0-9 (six, zero,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Biden pitchman Landrieu hawks infrastructure and hope

ELM CITY, N.C. (AP) — The man entrusted with promoting President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan barreled into this North Carolina town of 1,200 with the same rumbling intensity as the passing freight trains that shake anyone sitting in a chair. It should be an easy sell. But Mitch Landrieu, the former New Orleans mayor and the administration’s infrastructure coordinator, knows the diplomacy it requires. On a visit to Elm City last week, he toured the town’s quaint library decked out for Halloween. At an antique store with long johns hanging from the rafters, he tried to buy old license plates to commemorate the day, only to be told that someone else had spoken for them. It was at the restored train depot that he got down to the business of the day, fielding a question about how a small-town government without a staff could possibly get its sliver of the infrastructure pie.
ELM CITY, NC
Cooper ends suit challenging powerful NC rules panel

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has quietly ended his litigation challenging the constitutionality of a powerful state commission that scrutinizes state agency rules, days before it was heading to court. Cooper’s private attorneys filed paperwork last Friday dismissing his August 2020 lawsuit against Republican legislative...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
High court told jurors were misled in Arizona death row case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for a man on Arizona’s death row told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday that jurors in the case were wrongly told that the only way to ensure the man would never walk free was to sentence him to death. The man, John Montenegro Cruz, argued that the jury should have been informed he would be ineligible for parole if spared from death. Cruz says Arizona has been defying the Supreme Court on the issue. Cruz’s lawyer, Neal Katyal, says efforts to tell the jury that Cruz was not parole-eligible were rejected. Arizona says Cruz failed to make the precise requests he needed to under Supreme Court precedent. At least one juror has said that had she known that a “life sentence without parole” was an alternative to death, she “would have voted for that option.”
ARIZONA STATE
With 6-2 mark, Giants and GM Joe Schoen opt for no trades

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While they had a need at wide receiver and other positions, general manager Joe Schoen and the New York Giants stayed pat at the trading deadline Tuesday rather than risk future capital for a deal. Speaking minutes after the NFL’s deadline passed, Schoen said he was on the phone much of the day discussing deals, but that was nothing different than he has done since the end of August. The former Buffalo Bills assistant general manager said there was one call from a team interested in a current Giants’ player, but his response to the offer was “a hard ‘No.’” He would not identify the player. Heading into their bye week, the Giants have a totally unexpected 6-2 record and they are in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016 with nine games left in the regular season.
NEW YORK STATE
Former longtime Kentucky congressman Ron Mazzoli dies at 89

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Romano L. Mazzoli, a Democrat who represented Louisville and its suburbs in Congress for 12 terms before retiring in 1994, died Tuesday in Louisville. He was 89. Mazzoli was elected from the 3rd District to his first term in November 1970 and held memberships on the House Judiciary Committee, the House Small Business Committee and various subcommittees. A federal building in downtown Louisville is named for him. Retiring Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth, who is ending his eighth term in the 3rd District, said when faced with a dilemma, he would often ask himself what Mazzoli would have done. “I could never adequately express what his friendship and support has meant to me during my political career,” Yarmuth said in a statement Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Lawyers for Arizona inmate facing execution file new appeal

PHOENIX (AP) — Lawyers for an Arizona death row inmate scheduled to be executed on Nov. 16 have filed a new appeal. Murray Hooper’s attorneys filed another petition for post-conviction relief Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court, saying “newly discovered material facts” have been discovered in the case and the 76-year-old inmate should be entitled to a new trial.
ARIZONA STATE
Tennessee Brew Works & Yakima Chief Hops Create Beer to Honor Veterans

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Tennessee Brew Works and Yakima Chief Hops, a 100% grower-owned global supplier of premium quality hops located in the Pacific Northeast, are partnering to honor our nation’s veterans by creating a 2022 Veterans Blend beer, Hopped & Devoted hazy pale ale. The beer will be available in draft and 16oz can 4-packs, starting 11am Friday, Nov 4. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006322/en/ Tennessee Brew Works & Yakima Chief Hops Create Beer To Honor Veterans. Hopped & Devoted hazy pale ale, ABV 5.2%, IBU 20, is a very easy drinker, with emphasis on fruity and citrus notes. It features the 2022 Veterans Blend from Yakima Chief Hops. (Photo: Business Wire)
TENNESSEE STATE
Ex-Wilmington Trust president reaches settlement with SEC

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The former president of the only financial institution to be criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis has reached a settlement with federal securities regulators in a related civil action. In a court filing Tuesday, an attorney for the Securities and Exchange Commission asked a federal judge in Delaware to approve a consent judgment against former Wilmington Trust President Robert Harra Jr. Under the proposed consent judgment, Harra would pay a civil penalty of $100,000, be prohibited from acting as an officer or director of a public company, and be prohibited from violating federal securities laws that were the basis of the SEC’s civil suit. Harra, along with former Wilmington Trust Chief Financial Officer David Gibson, former Chief Credit Officer William North and former controller Kevyn Rakowski, were convicted in 2018 on criminal charges of fraud, conspiracy and making false statements regarding the bank’s troubled commercial loan portfolio.
DELAWARE STATE
Nissan Pathfinder and Frontier win awards at annual Texas Auto Writers Association Truck Rodeo

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek and the 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X were named winners in their categories by the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) at the annual TAWA Truck Rodeo, a two-day rugged terrain evaluation held at Eagle Canyon Raceway off-road course in Decatur, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006341/en/ 2023 Nissan Frontier (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
74-year-old hypothermic, unable to move when found in Maine

ETNA, Maine (AP) — A 74-year-old man who spent nearly 30 hours lost in the woods was hypothermic and unable to move when he was found by a game warden using a tracking dog, officials said. Joseph Nolin knew his ordeal was over when he heard a bell attached to the Labrador retriever’s collar, and then the dog bounded up and started licking him Monday afternoon, his son told wardens. Nolin walked until he couldn’t move, and told wardens he wouldn’t have survived another night in the woods. He was found a mile from his house deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, officials said. A Maine Forest Service helicopter was used to retrieve Nolin, and he was released after being hydrated and warmed up, officials said.
MAINE STATE
Mississippi governor seeks $240M in aid for economic project

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday that he will ask legislators to approve about $240 million in state incentives for an economic development project in the northern part of the state. The Republican governor declined to name the company, saying he had signed a nondisclosure agreement. “Once we get through the legislative process and once we get final agreements signed, we will announce that the deal is done,” he said during a news conference. Reeves said the company is large and “has a long history of success.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Biden tears into GOP, labels DeSantis ‘Trump incarnate'

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Energized and campaigning hard, President Joe Biden tore into Republican proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare on Tuesday in Florida — and slammed GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis as “Donald Trump incarnate.” In a final-week sprint for Democrats before Election Day, Biden will campaign in New Mexico on Thursday, California on Friday and Pennsylvania on Saturday. By many accounts, Democratic control of Congress and several statehouses is in peril, and Biden is trying to stem that tide. In Florida, a state famously popular among retirees, he focused on federal programs for elderly people and the less well-to-do. He declared that the current crop of GOP candidates “ain’t your father’s Republican party” and said that he prayed God would deliver his opponents “some enlightenment.” After those remarks in Hallandale Beach, he headlined a fundraiser for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist in Golden Beach. He was also scheduled to speak at a rally for the state’s Democratic Party, including Senate candidate Val Demings.
FLORIDA STATE
Alabama Constitution, 10 amendments on Nov. 8 ballot

Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will decide whether to strip racist language from the state constitution. They will also vote on 10 amendments. Here’s a brief look at what’s on the ballot: Ratification of the Constitution of Alabama of 2022: Voters will decide whether to ratify a recompiled Alabama Constitution. The recompiled document deletes racist language and repealed provisions. It also reorganizes the sprawling document. The changes are designed to remove the lingering stain of the state’s segregationist past and make the document more user friendly. Amendment 1 - Bail restriction
ALABAMA STATE
Ex-lawmaker pleads guilty in theft of $1.2M in COVID-19 aid

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut state representative pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the theft of more than $1.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven, using some of the money for gambling at a casino, according to prosecutors. Michael DiMassa, a West Haven Democrat, appeared in federal court in Hartford and pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud conspiracy. DiMassa’s wife and his former business partner also pleaded guilty earlier this year, while a fourth person charged in the scheme awaits trial. At the time of the theft, DiMassa was both a state representative and an aide to the West Haven City Council. Prosecutors alleged he used his city position, which had authority to approve the reimbursement of COVID-19 expenditures, to steal the funds — some of which he spent at the Mohegan Sun Casino in eastern Connecticut. DiMassa, 31, resigned from both positions after his arrest last year.
WEST HAVEN, CT
