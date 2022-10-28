ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seedless muscadines can put the folksy southerner one step closer to the dinner table

Without big bitter seeds to expel, the flavorful muscadine could go from the front porch to the dinner table in America and beyond. Fruit breeders with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, are working on developing a seedless muscadine that can be grown in Arkansas as part of their mission to build up an Eastern table grape industry.
KHBS

New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
ualrpublicradio.org

Dry weather, shipping snags compound issues for Arkansas soybean growers

A lack of summer rain in southern and Midwestern states could mean reduced soybean yields in Arkansas this harvest season. Following a wet spring planting season, growers have had to contend with an unusually dry summer with some parts of the state not seeing rain for as many as two months. That, coupled with rising energy prices, has raised input costs for growers of Arkansas’ most common row crop, soybeans.
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones reflects on campaign as midterms loom closer

Candidates running for governor of Arkansas are wrapping up their campaigns this week with a final plea to voters. Democratic nominee Chris Jones told KUAR News Monday he is traveling the state to talk to voters as a “last push to remind folks of what is at stake.” Jones spent Sunday canvassing door-to-door in Little Rock. Later in the week, he plans to go to northwest Arkansas to talk to voters in Fayetteville and Eureka Springs. He also has stops planned in Harrison and Jonesboro.
KOLR10 News

Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The marijuana ballot issue has caused a stir in many states, including Arkansas. For Arkansas employers, the complete impact of the issue passing is a little unknown. Currently, the state’s law prohibits an employer from discriminating against an employee or applicant if they’re a medical marijuana patient or caregiver. However, […]
marijuanamoment.net

Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Campaign Releases New Ads Showing Support From Mom And Police As Election Nears

With just over one week until Election Day, Arkansas activists have released a new set of ads promoting a marijuana legalization initiative that will appear on the ballot. Responsible Growth Arkansas posted several ads to drum up support as the campaign enters the last stretch, with spots focusing on the tax revenue from cannabis sales, support for law enforcement and debunking narratives from legalization opponents.
