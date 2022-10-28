Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
McDonalds partners with nonprofit to raise money for military families
WAYZATA, Minn. (KEYC) - Over 200 McDonalds based in Minnesota, western Wisconsin and Michigan are partnering with a nonprofit for a good cause. Folds of Honor is a 501 nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military service members. The nonprofit expanded earlier this year to add first responders to their mission.
WEAU-TV 13
Governor Evers visits Eau Claire on bus tour
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers stopped in Eau Claire Tuesday as part of his “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour. The Governor along with Lieutenant Governor Nominee Sara Rodriguez and Attorney General Josh Kaul are traveling the state to meet voters and encourage people to head to the polls next week.
WEAU-TV 13
Senate candidate Barnes visits Eau Claire, La Crosse Monday as part of statewide tour
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stopped in Eau Claire and La Crosse on Monday as part of his statewide tour ahead of next week’s election. Barnes is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate against Republican incumbent Ron Johnson. Barnes visited The Brewing...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 29th (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the final step before state for multiple prep volleyball teams, featuring River Falls facing Chippewa Falls, West Salem battling Bloomer, St. Croix Falls taking on Westby, and Mercer playing McDonell in sectional finals. Plus, tons of Wisconsin teams battle for opportunities to appear...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday their first-ever criminal conviction under the state’s invasive species law. The case involved the importation of live red swamp crayfish, which are native to southern states and are not native to northern states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
WEAU-TV 13
Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he’s convicted in what a Wisconsin prosecutor calls a “test case.”. Fifty-two-year-old Paul Buzzell, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County Circuit...
WEAU-TV 13
Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning to get out the vote in Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days before the midterm elections, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining the campaign trail in the Badger State this weekend. The independent and former presidential contender announced Wisconsin is one of 7 states he’ll be traveling as part of his “Our Future is Now” tour to encourage people to vote.
WEAU-TV 13
St. Croix County stabbing suspect appears in court Tuesday
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County on July 30 briefly appeared in court Tuesday. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn. appeared virtually in St. Croix County Circuit Court for a status conference. Prosecutors asked...
WEAU-TV 13
WEAU Political Analyst John Frank weighs in on Midterm Election
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With one week to go before the Midterm Election, WEAU Political Analyst John Frank gives his insight into the races. John talks about the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin between incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democrat Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. He also...
WEAU-TV 13
Evers, Michels tour the state in last leg of campaign
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Republican governor-hopeful and the Democratic incumbent are touring the state and making their platforms clear. In the move to take over the governor’s mansion, Businessman Tim Michels made an appearance at the Pioneer Keg in Theresa Monday, putting an emphasis on law enforcement and labeling Gov. Tony Evers as “weak on crime.”
WEAU-TV 13
Voters need to plan how to vote
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Election Day is about a week away, on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters will want to make sure they have a plan for how they’ll vote and know the deadlines they’ll need to meet. Every voter has three ways to vote in the midterm...
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after fatal crash in St. Croix County
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead and a woman is in custody after a fatal crash early Sunday morning near Hudson. The Wisconsin State Patrol said that 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt of Robbinsdale, Minn. was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 at Exit 4 in Hudson. According to...
Comments / 0