Read full article on original website
Related
16 women reveal how having a fake 'male assistant' helps them navigate gender biases
The 'fake male assistant' hack is a tried and tested trick that working women across the world have been using for years.
Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on 'suicide mission'
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her told police he was on a "suicide mission" and had plans to target other California and federal politicians
Paul Pelosi attack – live: Court hears DePape was on ‘suicide mission’ as Megyn Kelly raises conspiracies
David DePape, the man accused of beating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer during a struggle in the couple’s San Francisco home, pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance on Tuesday.In court documents, prosecutors described Mr DePape as embarking on a “suicide mission” targeting the Pelosis, as well as other state and federal officials. The 42-year-old could face as many as 50 years in prison if found guilty on state and federal charges. Police body camera footage of the attack could be shown during the trial, police told The Independent.Elsewhere, Sen Ted Cruz was called...
Prosecutor: Iowa teens killed Spanish teacher over bad grade
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa teenagers killed their high school Spanish teacher last year because of frustration over a bad grade, prosecutors said Tuesday in court documents that for the first time reveal a possible motive. The documents were filed ahead of a hearing Wednesday where a judge will hear arguments on whether to suppress any of the evidence against Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, who are charged with murdering high school Spanish teacher Nohema Graber in the small town of Fairfield. A lawyer for Miller is asking the court in Fairfield to invalidate four search warrants and suppress evidence from Miller’s home, comments he made to police and information taken from his cellphone and the social media platform Snapchat. Graber’s body was found in a Fairfield park Nov. 3, 2021, hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties. She had been beaten to death with a baseball bat. Miller and Goodale were 16 at the time.
Woman shares 'outstanding parenting choices' made by her 'excellent' dad as example for new fathers
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 11, 2022. It has since been updated. It is widely known that parenting is one of life's greatest challenges as it entails being responsible for shaping and guiding young minds. While there is no one-size-fits-all for this enormous undertaking, a lot has been said about what mothers are supposed to do—and not do—as they are often the predominant child-rearing parent. One Twitter user, however, recently decided it was time to offer some helpful suggestions for dads as well, using her own father as an example of how to do parenting right.
Counselor explains why there's a disconnect between most elderly parents and their children
Janet's video focuses on the emotional neglect in the parent-child relationships of her generation.
A 9-year-old just perfectly broke down what living with autism is like for him.
This article originally appeared on 12.07.17 George Yionoulis is pretty much your typical 9-year-old. The fourth-grader from Raleigh, North Carolina, loves "Harry Potter," making art, and eating tacos.
She once called the cops on a fellow parent. Here's why she wishes she hadn't.
"I feel like we have become a culture who watches for faults, instead of opportunities to help."
A shelter made online dating profiles for 22 animals. The results are adorable.
Anyone who's ever been on Tinder knows having a cute animal in the photo is usually a big hit. But what if Tinder profile photos only featured that cute animal? And what if, instead of a millennial would-be hooker-upper, it was the adorable dog or cat itself looking for true love?
Comments / 0