ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

A hilarious toddler hypes up an entire restaurant. It will restore your faith in humanity.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 28, 2022. It has since been updated. At a crowded restaurant filled with adults, the last thing you probably want to see is a loud and grumpy baby on the verge of a tantrum. Well, a loud and happy baby is a different story altogether, it appears. In a video that has gone viral since it was first posted to Facebook, a baby can be seen hyping up an entire restaurant by raising his arms up high. Of course, when an adorable baby instructs you to be happy, that is exactly what you do! In the video, as everyone plays along with the little one, they cannot help but laugh too, Good Morning America reports.
Upworthy

Woman shares 'outstanding parenting choices' made by her 'excellent' dad as example for new fathers

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 11, 2022. It has since been updated. It is widely known that parenting is one of life's greatest challenges as it entails being responsible for shaping and guiding young minds. While there is no one-size-fits-all for this enormous undertaking, a lot has been said about what mothers are supposed to do—and not do—as they are often the predominant child-rearing parent. One Twitter user, however, recently decided it was time to offer some helpful suggestions for dads as well, using her own father as an example of how to do parenting right.

Comments / 0

Community Policy