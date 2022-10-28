ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Phoenix

Ballot initiative: Homestead property tax exemptions for teachers, cops, others, but at what cost?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida voters could offer significant property tax exemptions to Florida’s teachers, firefighters, active-duty members of the U.S. military, and other specified professions, amid a relatively hostile housing market. But a well-meaning tax exemption may bring about other complications, such as a loss of local government tax revenue, according to a tax watchdog group. What may […] The post Ballot initiative: Homestead property tax exemptions for teachers, cops, others, but at what cost? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Some citizens feel ignored by Jacksonville City Council as it races to meet redistricting map deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council appears to be on schedule to come up with a new council district map by Friday, as ordered by a federal judge. Last month, the judge agreed with groups including the NAACP who sued over the city's original map, claiming it created 'unnecessary racial segregation' and was unconstitutional.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Veterans, military receive free passport photos and notary services in November in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, F;a. — St. Johns County is offering all Veterans and current military members free passport photos and notary services throughout November in honor of Veteran’s Day. The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller is making this service available to every former and current military member - not just residents of St. Johns County.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Tell us: Florida’s Democratic Party lost 331,000 voters. Where did they go?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Put out a missing persons report: 331,000 Florida Democrats have disappeared. The Florida Division of Elections released its voter registration report for the November election, known as book closing, earlier this month. Taken with the reports from the general elections in 2020 and 2018, Republicans and...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

The Florida voter's guide to Election Day 2022

From how to vote early to which candidates are running, we have you covered. Election Day 2022 is just around the corner, and there are some major races on this year's ballot. For starters, Florida voters will be electing a governor, a U.S. Senator, U.S. representatives, an attorney general and countless other state and local officials.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Aaron Bean takes double-digit lead in CD 4 poll

Holloway is beating Bean among female voters 47%-42%. It’s not entirely a surprise in a district drawn for a Republican advantage, but Sen. Aaron Bean is looking at a healthy lead in the 4th Congressional District going into Election Day against Democratic nominee LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway, according to recent polling by the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

James Clyburn, Maxwell Alejandro Frost say Democrats can’t write Florida off

'A lot of big donors are saying they’re giving up on Florida.'. There’s too much at stake this year for Democrats to give up on Florida, much less the entire South. That’s the message U.S. Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina gave as he campaigned alongside Orlando Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost in Central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
