Duval County election officials seeing lower voter turnout compared to 2018 midterms
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County election officials said they see difference in the number of voters this year. For example, midterm election data from 2018 shows there was a 63% voter turnout. Roughly 164,733 people early voted and 65,528 people sent an absentee ballot. As of Monday, the latest...
First Coast News
Beyond the Ballot: A look at school security measures a Clay County property tax funds
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Will you vote 'yes' or 'no'?. Clay County voters are deciding whether to keep paying a property tax that funds new safety expenses for schools. The tax was first passed by voters in 2018 after the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to pay for state-mandated security improvements to schools.
Yes, Republican candidates for state and federal races are listed first on Florida ballots
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The last day to vote is November 8th. Many voters have already seen their sample ballots. We had a First Coast News viewer look at his and ask why every race has the Republican candidate listed first. He worries it will create an unfair election. Let's...
Ballot initiative: Homestead property tax exemptions for teachers, cops, others, but at what cost?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida voters could offer significant property tax exemptions to Florida’s teachers, firefighters, active-duty members of the U.S. military, and other specified professions, amid a relatively hostile housing market. But a well-meaning tax exemption may bring about other complications, such as a loss of local government tax revenue, according to a tax watchdog group. What may […] The post Ballot initiative: Homestead property tax exemptions for teachers, cops, others, but at what cost? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
News4Jax.com
District asking Nassau County voters to approve property tax increase aimed at improving schools
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Early voting started Wednesday in Nassau County with a question for voters about the future of their schools. The Nassau County School District is asking voters to approve a property tax increase — similar to what more than 20 other Florida counties have done, including Duval County in August.
First Coast News
Some citizens feel ignored by Jacksonville City Council as it races to meet redistricting map deadline
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council appears to be on schedule to come up with a new council district map by Friday, as ordered by a federal judge. Last month, the judge agreed with groups including the NAACP who sued over the city's original map, claiming it created 'unnecessary racial segregation' and was unconstitutional.
Veterans, military receive free passport photos and notary services in November in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, F;a. — St. Johns County is offering all Veterans and current military members free passport photos and notary services throughout November in honor of Veteran’s Day. The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller is making this service available to every former and current military member - not just residents of St. Johns County.
One woman objected to a proposed 3,500-home neighborhood in St. Johns County. Now she supports it. Why?
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — "It’s been drastic," Beth Tate said about the amount of change she has seen in northwest St. Johns County since she moved there. "Since 2003, I guess that’s 19 years, yes," she said. Last year, when Tate heard about the Greenbriar Helow...
click orlando
Tell us: Florida’s Democratic Party lost 331,000 voters. Where did they go?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Put out a missing persons report: 331,000 Florida Democrats have disappeared. The Florida Division of Elections released its voter registration report for the November election, known as book closing, earlier this month. Taken with the reports from the general elections in 2020 and 2018, Republicans and...
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF poll
A new University of North Florida poll released Monday shows Republican State Sen. Aaron Bean with a double-digit lead over challenger LaShonda "L.J." Holloway, a Democrat, in the race for the District 4 congressional seat.
BET
More Than One Million Americans Won’t Be Eligible to Vote in Florida on November 8th
A recent study estimated that 4.6 million Americans will not be able to vote in this year's midterm elections due to a current or previous felony conviction. The study also found that African Americans of voting age are over three times more likely to be disenfranchised due to a felony than non-African Americans - about one out of every 19 citizens in the U.S.
Florida still ends daylight saving time, despite years of legislative pushback
Efforts to make Daylight Saving Time permanent are still stalled out in Congress.
The Florida voter's guide to Election Day 2022
From how to vote early to which candidates are running, we have you covered. Election Day 2022 is just around the corner, and there are some major races on this year's ballot. For starters, Florida voters will be electing a governor, a U.S. Senator, U.S. representatives, an attorney general and countless other state and local officials.
floridapolitics.com
Aaron Bean takes double-digit lead in CD 4 poll
Holloway is beating Bean among female voters 47%-42%. It’s not entirely a surprise in a district drawn for a Republican advantage, but Sen. Aaron Bean is looking at a healthy lead in the 4th Congressional District going into Election Day against Democratic nominee LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway, according to recent polling by the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF).
News4Jax.com
NAACP Camden County rallies voters as Georgia turnout sets records
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – An activist group is canvassing for people to go out and vote early in Camden County as Georgia continues to see record-breaking early voter turnout. Saturday was the only day that voters could cast ballots on the weekend in Woodbine, Georgia. The NAACP Camden County...
Duval County eligible for FEMA public assistance after Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County is now eligible for debris removal and repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian, according to a release by FEMA sent Friday. Duval County was previously only approved for emergency protective measures. For the latest information on...
Orlando Democrat Is “Excited” That Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Election Force Is Looking Into Longtime Cheating Allegations
Democrats have complained plenty about Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election “police.” Yet one Democrat from Orlando is thrilled the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security is trying to ensure the integrity of Florida’s elections. The Washington Times reported on Saturday that Cynthia Harris,
First Coast News
Verify: No, antisemitic messages in Downtown Jacksonville don't break the law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An antisemitic message was broadcast on the outside of TIAA Bank Field and the 11 E. Forsyth building this weekend. Videos of the message on social media prompted state and local leaders to condemn the hateful words. THE QUESTION. The message is hurtful, but does it...
floridapolitics.com
James Clyburn, Maxwell Alejandro Frost say Democrats can’t write Florida off
'A lot of big donors are saying they’re giving up on Florida.'. There’s too much at stake this year for Democrats to give up on Florida, much less the entire South. That’s the message U.S. Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina gave as he campaigned alongside Orlando Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost in Central Florida.
First Coast News
