Related
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Page Six

Diana Jenkins identifies cyberbully who attacked Garcelle Beauvais’ son

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins has identified a person who may be responsible for cyberbullying Garcelle Beauvais’ 15-year-old son, Jax, a source tells Page Six. After reviewing data obtained under subpoena from Meta, Jenkins’ legal team is cracking down on a Northern California resident whose IP address and phone number were linked to Instagram account @queenofthetea_. “Diana is committed to seeing this through and unmasking whoever is responsible and all parties who were involved,” a source close to Jenkins tells Page Six exclusively. “She also wants to make sure that she shares with the public all the progress that is...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KULR8

Khloe Kardashian's baby boy makes Instagram debut on Halloween

Khloe Kardashian's baby boy has made his Instagram debut. The Good American co-founder has shared a sweet snap of the tot - whose name hasn't been made public yet - and his four-year-old sister True Thompson dressed up as Tigger and Owlette, respectively, for Halloween (31.10.22). Khloe's son's face was...
KULR8

Florence Pugh was told to 'lose weight' and 'change face shape' to make it in Hollywood

Florence Pugh was told to "lose weight" and "change the shape" of her face if she wanted a successful career in Hollywood. The 26-year-old 'Don't Worry, Darling' actress has opened up about her early days in the entertainment industry and revealed she was horrified when she headed to Los Angeles as a teenager and industry bosses told her to make a number of changes to her appearance.
KULR8

Gwyneth Paltrow’s childhood home ‘on market for $17.5 million’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s childhood home is reportedly on the market for $17.5 million. The 7,000 square foot mansion in Santa Monica, California, was bought by her parents, actress Blythe Danner and the late Hollywood producer Bruce Paltrow in 1976 when she was aged around four. Built in 1913, the Mail...
SANTA MONICA, CA

