“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins has identified a person who may be responsible for cyberbullying Garcelle Beauvais’ 15-year-old son, Jax, a source tells Page Six. After reviewing data obtained under subpoena from Meta, Jenkins’ legal team is cracking down on a Northern California resident whose IP address and phone number were linked to Instagram account @queenofthetea_. “Diana is committed to seeing this through and unmasking whoever is responsible and all parties who were involved,” a source close to Jenkins tells Page Six exclusively. “She also wants to make sure that she shares with the public all the progress that is...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO