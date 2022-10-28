Read full article on original website
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Diana Jenkins identifies cyberbully who attacked Garcelle Beauvais’ son
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins has identified a person who may be responsible for cyberbullying Garcelle Beauvais’ 15-year-old son, Jax, a source tells Page Six. After reviewing data obtained under subpoena from Meta, Jenkins’ legal team is cracking down on a Northern California resident whose IP address and phone number were linked to Instagram account @queenofthetea_. “Diana is committed to seeing this through and unmasking whoever is responsible and all parties who were involved,” a source close to Jenkins tells Page Six exclusively. “She also wants to make sure that she shares with the public all the progress that is...
LaKeith Stanfield Condemns Gangster Rap Music And The "Dangerous" Association It Has With The Black Community
"It’s ok to embrace the realities of life in the harder areas, but let’s think about NOT holding up this behavior in our circles."
Khloe Kardashian's baby boy makes Instagram debut on Halloween
Khloe Kardashian's baby boy has made his Instagram debut. The Good American co-founder has shared a sweet snap of the tot - whose name hasn't been made public yet - and his four-year-old sister True Thompson dressed up as Tigger and Owlette, respectively, for Halloween (31.10.22). Khloe's son's face was...
Florence Pugh was told to 'lose weight' and 'change face shape' to make it in Hollywood
Florence Pugh was told to "lose weight" and "change the shape" of her face if she wanted a successful career in Hollywood. The 26-year-old 'Don't Worry, Darling' actress has opened up about her early days in the entertainment industry and revealed she was horrified when she headed to Los Angeles as a teenager and industry bosses told her to make a number of changes to her appearance.
God of War Ragnarök Shows Ben Stiller As Kratos In Hilarious Live-Action Trailer
Channeling the Spartan warrior, Stiller taps John Travolta, LeBron James and their kids for an outrageous family therapy session in a teaser for the video game.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s childhood home ‘on market for $17.5 million’
Gwyneth Paltrow’s childhood home is reportedly on the market for $17.5 million. The 7,000 square foot mansion in Santa Monica, California, was bought by her parents, actress Blythe Danner and the late Hollywood producer Bruce Paltrow in 1976 when she was aged around four. Built in 1913, the Mail...
Sara Bareilles, Shonda Rhimes & More Stars Leaving Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover: ‘I’m Out’
Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially acquired Twitter on Oct. 27, 2022. Upon the news of his taking control of the social media platform, many celebrities have announced they are quitting the app. The weekend the sale was finalized the businessman took to Twitter to announce a plethora of...
