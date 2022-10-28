(Richmond, IN)--Here’s more on the decision to seek the death penalty against Phillip Lee, who remains behind bars in state prison but is now charged with killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. Court documents were filed late Friday that amend three attempted murder charges to two counts of attempted murder and one count of murder. Prosecutors cite two aggravating circumstances in the pursuit of the death penalty: that Lee killed Burton while she in the course of her duty and that Lee was on parole in drug-related crimes. Lee is currently scheduled to go on trial in late December, although that’s virtually assured to be pushed back at least once. The prosecutor has also requested that Lee be held without bond. But, even if the death penalty is carried out, it will likely take a long time. On average, it has taken 16 years for an inmate to be put to death after an Indiana conviction. Indiana last put someone to death in 2009. It took only three months to execute the last of three Wayne County residents ever to be put to death. Back in 1886, Nathaniel Bates of Hagerstown slashed his wife’s throat. He was convicted in May and strung up in August near what is now the Wayne County Jail. If Lee is ultimately put to death, it would be by lethal injection at a state prison.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO