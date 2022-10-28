Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Correction
A story about “Store-N-Lock“ thefts in Tuesday’s edition of Miami Valley Today inadvertently calls robbed storage facilities Store-N-Lock businesses. This name refers to a different business in Piqua that was not involved in the thefts. The arrests of the two suspects named in the story stemmed from...
WLWT 5
Police: Detective shoots man accused of stabbing woman numerous times in Miami Township
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man accused of stabbing a woman numerous times was shot by a detective after charging at him in Miami Township on Monday, according to Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills. It happened around 1:30 p.m. when officers were called to...
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
DISORDERLY: An officer assigned to the Greenville City Schools K-8 building was contacted by a reporting person stating a student was threatening another student and had a knife on his person. The complainant advised the threatening student advised he was in a bad mood and showed him his knife. The complainant advised the threatening student advised him he was going to use it on another male student. Officers immediately located the threatening student and retrieved the knife out of his pants pocket. The threatening male was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and suspended from school for having a weapon.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy man killed in Sunday car crash
LIMA — A 20-year-old Troy man who had been reported missing was killed in a single-car crash in the Lima area Sunday. Jesse Woodrow was found in a car in a wooded area near Commerce Parkway shortly after 5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Lima Police Department. Woodrow appeared to have been heading east on the road but veered off, striking a tree.
Man sentenced for deadly shooting that lead to SWAT standoff in Dayton
DAYTON — A judge sentenced a man convicted in a deadly shooting that led to a SWAT standoff in Dayton. Johnny Trigg, 44, was sentenced to 15 years to life for murder, plus three years for a criminal offense committed using a gun, plus three years for having a weapon under disability, plus an extra 1,225 days for violating his parole.
Sheriff: Deputies investigating after meth, fentanyl found while booking suspect into jail
MERCER COUNTY — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they said a suspect tried to bring drugs into the county jail. During the early morning hours of Oct. 30, crews were booking David Wheeler, 32, into county jail on the charge of operating a motor vehicle while impaired.
WLWT 5
Court docs: 2 indicted in murder, dismemberment of man in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A woman accused of murdering her husband and ordering another person to dismember the body has been indicted. Bonnie Vaughn, 59, was arrested last month after police discovered a man deceased inside a Middletown residence. According to the indictment, Vaughn is accused of shooting her husband,...
peakofohio.com
Bush found guilty on 6 felony counts from November 2019 double murder
Josia Bush, 19, of Urbana, was recently found guilty of murder from the Thanksgiving Eve double murder in 2019. A jury found Bush guilty of six counts of complicity to aggravated burglary (F1), aggravated robbery (F1), kidnapping (F1), felonious assault (F2), and two counts of murder (unclassified felonies). Bush will...
3 arrested after fight breaks out at Englewood hospital; Officers injured
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman and two teens were arrested after attacking police during a fight at Miami Valley North hospital Saturday. According to Sergeant Mike Lang with the Englewood Police Department, a group of family members began cursing at and threatening the nursing staff around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Authorities […]
peakofohio.com
Dayton man tries to flee from police Friday night in Russells Point
Friday night just before 9:00, Washington Township Police observed two vehicles traveling at 67 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on State Route 708 near Aiken Street in Russells Point. The Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on both vehicles. One of the vehicles stopped and the other vehicle driven by Shawn Cobble Jr.,19 of Dayton accelerated to high rates of speed in an attempt to elude the Officer. The Officer initiated a pursuit of the vehicle driven by Cobble and requested additional units respond.
1017thepoint.com
DEATH PENALTY SOUGHT AGAINST PHILLIP LEE
(Richmond, IN)--Here’s more on the decision to seek the death penalty against Phillip Lee, who remains behind bars in state prison but is now charged with killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. Court documents were filed late Friday that amend three attempted murder charges to two counts of attempted murder and one count of murder. Prosecutors cite two aggravating circumstances in the pursuit of the death penalty: that Lee killed Burton while she in the course of her duty and that Lee was on parole in drug-related crimes. Lee is currently scheduled to go on trial in late December, although that’s virtually assured to be pushed back at least once. The prosecutor has also requested that Lee be held without bond. But, even if the death penalty is carried out, it will likely take a long time. On average, it has taken 16 years for an inmate to be put to death after an Indiana conviction. Indiana last put someone to death in 2009. It took only three months to execute the last of three Wayne County residents ever to be put to death. Back in 1886, Nathaniel Bates of Hagerstown slashed his wife’s throat. He was convicted in May and strung up in August near what is now the Wayne County Jail. If Lee is ultimately put to death, it would be by lethal injection at a state prison.
Crews respond to Miamisburg two-vehicle crash
Two vehicles were involved in a crash near 9400 Springboro Pk. on Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital, 1 in custody after shooting in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Trotwood early Monday morning. Crews were called to the 700 block of Hallworth Place around 12:13 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>4 wounded in shooting at apartment complex in Charleston, South Carolina. The...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
WIBC.com
Death Sentence for Suspect of Richmond Police Officer Killing
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County Prosecutor, Mike Shipman, has requested the death penalty for the man who is accused of killing Officer Burton. The prosecutor filed paperwork Friday requesting the death penalty for Phillip Matthew Lee. Lee has pleaded not guilty. Police say that in August, Richmond Police...
miamivalleytoday.com
CareFlight transports female thrown from horse on Saturday
TIPP CITY — A female rider on a horse in Tipp City was transported by CareFlight to the hospital after she was thrown from the horse on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release from Tipp City Fire Chief Cameron Haller, Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services (TCFES) responded to a Kyle Park horse trails at 500 S. First St. in Tipp City on a report a rider was thrown from a horse Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:39 p.m.
1 in custody after hours-long standoff in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been taken into custody after a 5 hour standoff in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:23 p.m. on Friday sending authorities to the 4500 block of Arcadia Blvd. in Dayton. One man was reported to be inside a residence and threatening to shoot people. […]
peakofohio.com
Area drivers injured following two-vehicle crash
Two area drivers were injured following a crash outside of West Mansfield Sunday night at 10 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Demetrik Whetsel, 18, of Bellefontaine, was driving west on County Road 8 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the State Route 292 intersection.
Former Wapakoneta mayor convicted, sentenced in public corruption case
WAPAKONETA — The former mayor of Wapakoneta is going to prison after being convicted in a public corruption case this weekend. On Saturday, an Auglaize County Common Pleas Court jury found Thomas Stinebaugh guilty of theft in office, having an unlawful interest in a public contract and three counts of conflict of interest, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio Attorney General’s office.
hometownstations.com
A 20-year-old man found dead in a single car crash off of Commerce Parkway in Lima
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A 20-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash Sunday night. According to the Lima Police Detectives, Jesse Woodrow was found in a vehicle in a wooded area off Commerce Parkway just after 5 p.m. Crash investigators believe that Woodrow was heading east on Commerce Parkway when he went left of center and off the roadway. The vehicle struck a tree and killed Woodrow. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444.
Comments / 2