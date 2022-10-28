Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
EP’s other Graffiti Bridge
The Graffiti Bridge made famous by rock legend Prince is long gone. But another graffiti bridge still stands in the same suburban community.
luxury-houses.net
Offering Tremendous Entertaining & Living Spaces, This One-of-a-Kind Home Asks for $3,995,000 in Edina, MN
The Home in Edina is an entertainer’s dream with amenities such as a wet bar, wine cellar, theater room, now available for sale. This home located at 5504 Schaefer Rd, Edina, Minnesota; offering 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,141 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie R Regan – Lakes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 952.500.1939) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Edina.
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Mayor’s Minutes: New Fire Station, Budget, Plus Events
Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris sits down with Dave Kiser to talk about issues and events coming up in Golden Valley. Mayor Shep Harris says the city has gotten a lot of residential feedback on a new fire station, and the community will continue to be asked for input. The city has hired a consultant who will work with staff and come forward with recommendations in November.
Super Gigantic Minnesota Gourd Transforms Into North America’s Largest Jack-O-Lantern
Travis Gienger from Anoka, grew a massive pumpkin this year; as a matter of fact, it was North America's largest pumpkin by weight and size this season. It has now been carved into the world's largest Jack-O-Lantern. Watch this time-lapse video on its amazing transformation from pumpkin to Jack-O-Lantern. The...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Hennepin History Museum presents story of MPLS serial killer this Halloween weekend
MINNEAPOLIS — The spirit of Halloween is alive and well in towns across the metro as people dress up and mask up heading out to make the most of this spooky weekend. Perhaps one of the most uniquely haunting experiences this Halloween weekend is in Minneapolis at the Hennepin History Museum.
North Minneapolis DEI leader to purchase, transform 68,000 sq. ft. building for businesses
MINNEAPOLIS -- A local speaker, activist and business owner is crafting a path for other North Minneapolis businesses to grow and be discovered.For years, Jesse Ross has called North Minneapolis home. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) leader is also a real-estate developer and the brains behind the Wealth Re-Distribution Project. The initiative aims to provide a home for Black, Brown, Indigenous and Women-owned businesses to grow in North Minneapolis."We moved to North Minneapolis when I was a baby. My house is actually less than a mile away from this location," Ross said. "A community that I feel like is...
Crews battle 3-alarm fire at Maple Grove business
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Fire crews are battling a three-alarm blaze at a business in Maple Grove Monday evening.Few details were immediately available, but the city's fire chief Tim Bush says that the fire is on the 7400 block of Kilmer Lane North. A printing press inside the business has apparently caught fire, producing what crews are calling an "excessive amount" of smoke.The sprinklers are working in the building, which is helping to keep the fire under control. The third alarm was issued, in part, to ensure sufficient staffing due to the ventilation issues from the smoke.Firefighters are still working to get the building ventilated enough that they can turn off the sprinklers and extinguish the fire completely.No apparent cause was immediately released, nor were there any reports of injuries at this point.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $8,995,000 Landmark Lake Minnetonka Estate Showcases Panoramic Water Views at Every Turn in Greenwood, MN
The Estate in Greenwood was thoughtfully designed to create the perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living with French doors leading from the living spacesnow available for sale. This home located at 5570 Maple Heights Rd, Greenwood, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 13,949 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeffrey J Dewing – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (612) 597-0424) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Greenwood.
Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November
Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
mspmag.com
Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport Will Receive New Delta Sky Club
Let’s set the scene: Your bags are packed, your neck pillow is secured to your suitcase, and you’re on the way to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport exactly two hours before your flight. Now there’s only one thing left to do: Check out Delta’s brand-new Sky Club lounge.
ccxmedia.org
Gunshots Strike Brooklyn Park Home
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shots-fired case in which gunfire struck a home late Friday night. The incident occurred at about 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 7700 block of York Lane N. near Shingle Creek Trail Park. A police search of the area located four shell casings. Officers also...
ccxmedia.org
LDS Churches Donate 8,000 Pounds of Food to New Hope Nonprofit
The Food Group in New Hope collected one of its largest donations of the year from more than 45 Latter Day Saints congregations. The donation couldn’t come at a better time. “A lot of the food shelves that we partner with, donations are historically low,” explained Sean Hurdle from The Food Group, which supplies more than 200 food shelves. “Families are even in more of a higher need when they can’t rely on food shelves.”
rejournals.com
Minneapolis office of CBRE sells four-property multifamily portfolio
CBRE has arranged the sale of a four-property multifamily portfolio in Minneapolis to two separate buyers in separate transactions. Grannes Properties, LLC sold a 14-unit property to Webdigs LLC. Millennial Properties, LLC purchased the remaining three properties totaling 29 units. Sale prices were not disclosed for either sale. Drew Rafshol...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Man Among Two Drivers Killed in Wrong-Way Crash
A Brooklyn Center man was among two drivers killed in a wrong-way crash Monday night in Fridley. Julian Griffin of Brooklyn Center, 46, was driving from University Avenue to the ramp to go east on Interstate 694 when he turned at the top of the ramp and began heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic.
ccxmedia.org
Celebrate Small Business Saturday in Osseo
Sandwiched between the frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the more down-to-earth shopping day known as, Small Business Saturday. It’s a shopping day dedicated to celebrating small businesses and encouraging consumers to buy local. The day has grown in popularity over the years, thanks to support in small cities like Osseo.
fergusnow.com
MN Man To Carve North America’s Largest Pumpkin Into Largest Jack-O-Lantern
A Minnesota man plans to set a world record for carving the largest pumpkin into a jack-o-lantern. He’ll be joined today by a professional sculptor who will carve the fruit into a giant eagle. It’s already in the Guinness Book of World Records as the heaviest pumpkin at two-thousand-560...
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
Comments / 0