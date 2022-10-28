ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

luxury-houses.net

Offering Tremendous Entertaining & Living Spaces, This One-of-a-Kind Home Asks for $3,995,000 in Edina, MN

The Home in Edina is an entertainer’s dream with amenities such as a wet bar, wine cellar, theater room, now available for sale. This home located at 5504 Schaefer Rd, Edina, Minnesota; offering 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,141 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie R Regan – Lakes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 952.500.1939) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Edina.
EDINA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Mayor’s Minutes: New Fire Station, Budget, Plus Events

Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris sits down with Dave Kiser to talk about issues and events coming up in Golden Valley. Mayor Shep Harris says the city has gotten a lot of residential feedback on a new fire station, and the community will continue to be asked for input. The city has hired a consultant who will work with staff and come forward with recommendations in November.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

North Minneapolis DEI leader to purchase, transform 68,000 sq. ft. building for businesses

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local speaker, activist and business owner is crafting a path for other North Minneapolis businesses to grow and be discovered.For years, Jesse Ross has called North Minneapolis home. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) leader is also a real-estate developer and the brains behind the Wealth Re-Distribution Project. The initiative aims to provide a home for Black, Brown, Indigenous and Women-owned businesses to grow in North Minneapolis."We moved to North Minneapolis when I was a baby. My house is actually less than a mile away from this location," Ross said. "A community that I feel like is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews battle 3-alarm fire at Maple Grove business

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Fire crews are battling a three-alarm blaze at a business in Maple Grove Monday evening.Few details were immediately available, but the city's fire chief Tim Bush says that the fire is on the 7400 block of Kilmer Lane North. A printing press inside the business has apparently caught fire, producing what crews are calling an "excessive amount" of smoke.The sprinklers are working in the building, which is helping to keep the fire under control. The third alarm was issued, in part, to ensure sufficient staffing due to the ventilation issues from the smoke.Firefighters are still working to get the building ventilated enough that they can turn off the sprinklers and extinguish the fire completely.No apparent cause was immediately released, nor were there any reports of injuries at this point.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $8,995,000 Landmark Lake Minnetonka Estate Showcases Panoramic Water Views at Every Turn in Greenwood, MN

The Estate in Greenwood was thoughtfully designed to create the perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living with French doors leading from the living spacesnow available for sale. This home located at 5570 Maple Heights Rd, Greenwood, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 13,949 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeffrey J Dewing – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (612) 597-0424) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Greenwood.
GREENWOOD, MN
106.9 KROC

Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November

Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Gunshots Strike Brooklyn Park Home

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shots-fired case in which gunfire struck a home late Friday night. The incident occurred at about 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 7700 block of York Lane N. near Shingle Creek Trail Park. A police search of the area located four shell casings. Officers also...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

LDS Churches Donate 8,000 Pounds of Food to New Hope Nonprofit

The Food Group in New Hope collected one of its largest donations of the year from more than 45 Latter Day Saints congregations. The donation couldn’t come at a better time. “A lot of the food shelves that we partner with, donations are historically low,” explained Sean Hurdle from The Food Group, which supplies more than 200 food shelves. “Families are even in more of a higher need when they can’t rely on food shelves.”
NEW HOPE, MN
rejournals.com

Minneapolis office of CBRE sells four-property multifamily portfolio

CBRE has arranged the sale of a four-property multifamily portfolio in Minneapolis to two separate buyers in separate transactions. Grannes Properties, LLC sold a 14-unit property to Webdigs LLC. Millennial Properties, LLC purchased the remaining three properties totaling 29 units. Sale prices were not disclosed for either sale. Drew Rafshol...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Man Among Two Drivers Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

A Brooklyn Center man was among two drivers killed in a wrong-way crash Monday night in Fridley. Julian Griffin of Brooklyn Center, 46, was driving from University Avenue to the ramp to go east on Interstate 694 when he turned at the top of the ramp and began heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Celebrate Small Business Saturday in Osseo

Sandwiched between the frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the more down-to-earth shopping day known as, Small Business Saturday. It’s a shopping day dedicated to celebrating small businesses and encouraging consumers to buy local. The day has grown in popularity over the years, thanks to support in small cities like Osseo.
OSSEO, MN

